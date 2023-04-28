Kitchen of the Week: Who wouldn't want to work in this cooking school kitchen?

A place for everything and everything in its place. This kitchen for the Two Raw Sisters cooking school in Christchurch was designed by Davinia Sutton to have a “bold urban edge".

This new kitchen is all about educating, influencing and inspiring clients about the importance of plant-based cooking, which was a first for multi award-winning designer Davinia Sutton of Christchurch.

It was designed for Two Raw Sisters, a local cooking school run by Rosa and Margot Flanagan, who have created the first plant-based cooking school in the Southern Hemisphere. And they had a clear brief for their new kitchen.

“The kitchen needed to be uncluttered and chic, with an urban edge,” Sutton says. “And it had to incorporate hardy, bold materials. They also requested flexible demonstration zones, as well as an area that was separate from the main body of the culinary experience kitchen - a place where they could “make lots of mess” for demonstration purposes.”

Jason Mann Photography Sutton created three key zones - the demonstration island in front of the bank of American white oak cabinetry, the clients' work island (left) in the centre of the space, and a clean-up zone to the right.

The kitchen is a primary feature of The Welder, an architecturally designed health and wellbeing complex in the central city – the kitchen is situated in the main pavilion, with access to dual interior and exterior entertaining-traffic areas.

“Because the kitchen was to be on display it needed to achieve a robust presence within the complex, the designer says. “It had to be strong in form, flow effortlessly within the space, and retain an open, clean-lined aesthetic.”

Supplied Butcher's block mobile islands provide additional bench space.

Based on the concept of a “front and rear kitchen”, it is created around a central working island, with a separate demonstration island, and a prep-and-wash zone to the side.

The front zone serves the day-to-day needs of a functional demonstration kitchen. This island, boasts a prep area, fresh-and-dry pantry and a cooking zone that allows interaction and connection with the clientele.

The wash zone is placed along the mid-section wall (side on), allowing clean-up and prep to be slightly removed from focus. The large central island provides clients with their own culinary kitchen work top, with additional prep zones, appliances and storage.

A striking bold palette was chosen, with the main bank of wall cabinetry at one end featuring crown-cut American white oak veneer finished with a warm matte stain.

Jason Mann Photography This is the demonstration or “front” island, wrapped in Neolith Iron Moss.

This is contrasted by crisp Plytech Polaris HPL ply matte cabinets in white, and textured dark and white stone porcelain benchtops in Calacatta and Neolith Iron Moss. The clean-up zone has a stainless steel benchtop and splashback.

“The focus of this combination of materials was to accentuate the strong spatial form of the three zones and the boldness of volume within the overall space,” Sutton says. “A deliberate change of palette was selected for the main island and demo cook area, creating a sense of hierarchy for the front and rear zones.”

Integrated appliances were chosen to enhance the streamlined aesthetic of the kitchen. Lighting was also kept practical and restrained, with the prominent use of downlighting and task LED ribbon. “This approach delivers a sense of grand stature with the dominant steel rangehood over the central island.”

Jason Mann Photography For easy cleaning, the wash-up area has a stainless steel benchtop and splashback.

Sutton says curated details, such as mitred corners, layering of form, contrast of scale and texture, and the striking feature of the custom-made stainless steel rangehoods, help to accentuate the modern design approach.

“The overall solid form reflects the client’s ‘Raw’ ethos,” Dutton says. “The final result is a space that is uncluttered, with an urban edge, pointing its focus towards a raw culinary cooking experience.”

Sutton, who heads Detail by Davinia Sutton, won all three major NKBA design awards in 2021.

Jason Mann Photography Davinia Sutton (right) says Two Raw Sisters is a primary feature of The Welder.