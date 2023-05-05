Kitchen of the Week: Mid-century dining booth is perfect solution for young family

An extra-long dining booth and table ensure there is plenty of room for family and friends in this kitchen in a new house in an orchard. The drinks nook on the left can be closed off with bifolds.

Built-in furniture is having a comeback. Increasingly, we are seeing this Mid-century influence appearing in contemporary homes, and it can be the perfect space-saving solution, as it is for this young family in New Plymouth.

The house, on an enviable site in the middle of an orchard, was designed by KR Architecture and built by Chad Niwa Building for the family of six. The kitchen and vanities were designed by Annika Rowson of Rowson Kitchens, who came up with the idea of a large dining booth for the kitchen.

“I’m in love with Mid-century design, and built-in furniture,” Rowson says. “The owners also love the concept, and having a booth for the dining area was a great way to maximise the space. It encourages connection within the space and removes the need for a separate dining area.”

Gina Fabish A fully glazed end wall opens up a view of the orchard.

The booth and large dining table with curved ends, which were custom rendered by Impact Feature Walls, also ensure the family can entertain many people if required.

For continuity, the drinks nook splashback is by the same company. And there is a long, matching window seat at one end of the kitchen, providing another nod to Mid-century design.

Rowson chose a warm, neutral palette featuring a large bank of timber veneer cabinetry in VidaSpace Stardust Walnut Veneer. This makes a strong contrast to the white dining booth and Corian Cirrus White benchtops.

The drinks nook (on the left) is fitted with a hydro tap to provide boiling/cold/chilled and sparkling water. The nook also provides extra drawer storage and an integrated Fisher & Paykel CoolDrawer.

The nook can be seamlessly closed with Hawa bifolding doors by Häfele, allowing for a fully integrated back wall that also houses a Blum Space Tower pantry and Fisher & Paykel refrigerator, freezer and oven towers. The hob is by Miele.

Gina Fabish Other designer touches include Moby Dick pendants and copper-toned dining chairs from Dawson & Co.

Moby Dick pendants add a soft, sculptural ambience, while the dining chairs from Dawson & Co add a splash of colour.

Kitchen and booth designer: Annika Rowson, Rowson Kitchens

Architect: Kyle Ramsay, KR Architecture

Builder: Chad Niwa Building

Gina Fabish Annika Rowson (pictured) integrates appliances wherever possible to declutter the space, visually.

Gina Fabish Bathrooms have a similar colour palette.