Award-winning kitchens highlight key design trends for 2023

It doesn't get much better than these prize-winning kitchens, which have all won a 2023 TIDA New Zealand kitchen award.

Changing trends in kitchen design happen slowly, mainly because most of us don’t replace our kitchens that often.

But over the course of a year, it’s easy to spot trends in new kitchens entered into national awards, such as the Trends International Design Awards (TIDA).

This year’s TIDA New Zealand Kitchens awards, announced this week, highlight a move towards a softer, more organic approach to kitchen design. Paul Taylor, chairman of the TIDA judging panel says curved, rather than straight-edge designs typify the trend.

Fabit Photography Kate Gardham of Suede Stone designed the TIDA NZ Kitchen Design award winner in this year's TIDA New Zealand Kitchen awards. Both the rangehood and island feature curves.

“This more organic approach can be seen in islands and also in cabinetry and, sometimes, rangehood design,” he says. “And this softening approach also comes through in the colours and materials designers are selecting – warm whites or pastel colours for cabinetry and walls are often complemented by light timber elements.

READ MORE:

* Kitchen of the Week: Mid-century dining booth is perfect solution for young family

* Kitchen of the Week: Who wouldn't want to work in this cooking school kitchen?

* Kitchen of the Week: Copper highlights and sexy curves define this space



“Having said that, there's still a strong showing for more monolithic island design, often dark grey, or clad in dark stone or porcelain with a subtle lighter grain running through it.”

Taylor says, however, that even with these islands, there’s a tendency to add additional elements to break up the monolithic look.

Fabit Photography The kitchen, in a penthouse apartment, occupies a similar footprint to the one it replaces.

This year has seen a great number of entries into the awards, which Taylor puts down to the high number of new builds and renovations completed over the past 12 months. With this in mind, this year a new category has been added to the awards – kitchens that were designed for projects by group home builders.

“These form a large sector in the New Zealand housing market, with the kitchen often needing to be designed to have wide appeal, rather than for a specific client,” Taylor says.

TIDA New Zealand Designer Kitchen of the Year

Out with the old; in with the new. Kate Gardham of Suede + Stone took out this award for a kitchen in a penthouse apartment, which replaces the original kitchen from the early 2000s.

Fabit Photography There was enough space for a climate-controlled wine cellar to be integrated into the cabinetry.

“While the original kitchen was already positioned to take in the views, the revamped design had to address the challenge of fixed services that had to be retained,” the designer says. “In particular, this meant the voids on either side of the kitchen footprint could not be moved to allow walls to be straightened and gain additional space. The only exception was being able to extend the kitchen to provide a bar area in the dining room.”

Gardham says using Gaggenau brands allowed many appliances to be accommodated in the relatively small kitchen and, most importantly, they could be incorporated within the length of the fixed angled walls.

The TIDA judges felt that use of antique white granite on the island, and in strategic positions on the perimeter wall, meant this kitchen now makes a strong statement in the room, while it is also ideally designed for daily functionality and frequent entertaining.

TIDA New Zealand Imported Kitchen of the Year

Damian Hannah of German Kitchens designed this kitchen in a beachfront home for a young family that loves to entertain frequently.

Paul McCredie/Stuff Damian Hannah of German Kitchens designed the TIDA New Zealand Imported Kitchen of the Year. The large kitchen is in a beachfront home at Raumati Beach.

The family needed a large, functional kitchen with plenty of working and socialising spaces. And being close to the beach, the kitchen needed to connected to outdoor dining aras and the outdoor kitchen, where they entertain, relax and cook together.

The house features a concrete construction for exterior and interior walls, warmed by ceilings of natural oiled timber. Hannah says both of these features were considered when colours were selected for the kitchen.

“A floating timber benchtop was positioned on two sides of the island to maximise its use, and to provide guests with comfortable seating away from the main work areas.

Paul McCredie The kitchen features Alno cabinetry in Raven Matt Black laminate teamed with Neolith Calatorao Silk benchtops.

Paul McCredie The house has an underground concrete wine cellar accessed through a glass trapdoor in the floor.

“The design extended to a bar, complete with a nearby, underground wine cellar accessed through a glazed hatch in the floor.”

The TIDA judges were impressed with how the kitchen has been designed to meet this range of requirements, within a distinctive, architectural setting.

TIDA New Zealand Group Home Builder Kitchen of the Year

Shannon Pepper designed this kitchen for a spec home built by Landmark Homes North Shore/Rodney.

The property was aimed at professional empty-nesters who wanted a stylish and sophisticated lock up-and-leave home close to the city and the beach. Those requirements particularly applied to the kitchen, which had to have visual impact, yet appeal to a variety of potential buyers.

CHAN - WIDE PHOTOGRAPHY Designed for a high-end spec home, the TIDA New Zealand Group Home Builder Kitchen of the Year by Shannon Pepper teams black-stained American oak cabinetry with western red cedar slats defined by black negative detailing.

CHAN - WIDE PHOTOGRAPHY The subtle orange-tan veining in the dark Dekton splashback and island benchtop matches the colour of the stained cedar panels.

High-end finishes, such as veneer and porcelain, were selected for being functional and very hard wearing, while adding to the visual attraction.

The fridge and dishwasher were integrated into the cabinetry for a cleaner look, while having a built-in coffee machine meant more available bench space, plus a more practical height for frequent use.

The TIDA judges noted how the use of the cedar battens – and the way they can be lit up – create strong and balanced highlights that soften the more masculine and moody feel of the dark cabinetry.

TIDA New Zealand Architect-designed Kitchen of the Year

Pat de Pont of SGA designed this new home for a professional couple moving into retirement. High priority was given to accessibility and liveability, and to the connection to the outdoors.

Simon Wilson The kitchen in this home, designed by SGA for a couple moving into retirement, opens directly to the outdoors, providing easy access to the kitchen garden.

Morning sun reaches the kitchen through the garden room, while evening sun is enjoyed from the outdoor dining area adjacent to the kitchen.

Stacked sliders and level entry tiled floors blur the edge between outside and inside, allowing easy movement between spaces, and direct access to the adjacent herb and food gardens. A sense of the garden landscape is brought further into the kitchen and living areas through the soft green colour of the walls and the lacquered green kitchen cabinetry.

The green cabinet fronts contrast with the natural stone cooking area and the island bench, which is the focal point of the multifunctional space.

Simon Wilson Large sliders, and tiled floors that match the terrace further blur the line between inside and out.

Blum’s tip-on technology allows the clean detailing of the handle-less doors and drawers that can be opened with just a touch.

The TIDA judges felt this design ably demonstrates how a kitchen can meet the demands and needs of its owners, both now and into the future.