Kitchen of the Week: Beautiful quartz too good to ignore, so plan changed

Macchiato quartz determined the entire look of this kitchen designed by Sarah Jennings of Carlielle Kitchens (pictured).

As they say, the best-laid plans... The owners of this new house in Pukekohe East had decided on an industrial-style kitchen with black and white cabinetry just like many new builds we see lately. But they flagged that idea the minute they spotted a very beautiful Machhiato quartz in a stone warehouse.

Designer Sarah Jennings of Carlielle Kitchens says the interior palette immediately changed to complement the colours in the quartz – and that extends to the living areas, laundry and vanities.

To ensure the quartz, with its soft green, white and coffee-coloured veining remained the hero, plain white Corian Glacier benchtops were specified for the island and side cabinetry. Jennings says Corian was also chosen because the joins are seamless, and this benchtop spans from the kitchen right through to the scullery with no barriers – both the benchtop and shelving span a narrow floor-to-ceiling window.

Jamie Cobel Floating shelves in Vidaspace Shinnoki Cinnamon Triba veneer match the coffee-coloured veining in the quartz.

Light pours into the kitchen through a band of high windows that were integrated into the design. Floating shelves, for example, were introduced to create a more airy, open feel above the bench, while not restricting the natural light.

READ MORE:

* Award-winning kitchens highlight key design trends for 2023

* Kitchen of the Week: Derelict garage transformed with studio conversion

* Kitchen of the Week: Six of the best kitchens with sculleries



“They not only broke up the section of wall cabinets but allowed the client to add visual interest through display items,” Jenning says.

To provide a textural element, the shelves have a Vidaspace Shinnoki Cinnamon Triba veneer, which complements the veining in the quartz and contrasts the lighter-coloured timber floor and ceiling. And, in keeping with the desire to keep other elements simple, the cabinetry features Melteca Malibu in a satin finish. Recessed negative detail handles were powdercoated to match.

“The client requested a charging point to eliminate the need for tablets and phones to sit on bench, so we added a Hafele docking drawer in the scullery,” Jennings says. “We also introduced a drop-down Evoline port in an overhead cupboard to remove the need for any power points in the splashback.”

Neff cooking appliances were specified, along with an integrated Fisher & Paykel refrigerator and AEG dishwasher.

Kitchen manufacturer: Carlielle Kitchens

Builder: Van Der Putten Construction

Jamie Cobel The kitchen was originally going to be black and white, but the discovery of the Macchiato quartz changed that.

Jamie Cobel The kitchen bench extends along to the scullery behind the central bank of cabinetry with appliances.

Jamie Cobel The kitchen is an one end of a long family living space - the timber-lined ceiling enhances the natural palette.

Jamie Cobel Sarah Jennins (pictured) helped the owners choose a neutral palette with soft touches of coffee and green continuing throughout the family living area.