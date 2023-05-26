Kitchen of the Week: 'Don't fence me in' could be motto of this renovation

Designer Shane George teamed a Lava Dark Grey engineered stone on the benchtops and returns in this kitchen, with marble-like Rex Symphonie on the splashback and island front.

No-one wants to feel “trapped” in the kitchen, working while everyone else socialises. And that has prompted one of the most noticeable changes to kitchen design in the past 20 years.

Modern kitchens are much more likely to allow for easy movement around the space, with good connections to the family living area and outdoors.

And that’s what was missing in the old kitchen in this Karaka home. With its large, curved benchtop, the kitchen effectively contained the person doing the food prep and cooking, and designer Shane George says it hindered access to the garden. But that wasn’t the only reason the owners were ready for a change. The kitchen lacked ample storage and facilities for the homeowner’s needs.

Supplied BEFORE: The dated kitchen was a closed-in, curved U-shape, which didn't allow easy movement between living spaces and the outdoors.

The new kitchen design needed to relocate and enhance the flow to adjacent rooms in the house: “An essential consideration was to establish a seamless connection to a new outdoor room,” George says. “And we needed to create a spacious scullery for a second work area and bulk storage.”

The homeowner requested a more contemporary style, luxury materials, and high-end appliances.

To improve the flow, George shifted the kitchen to the centre of the large family living room. He added a walk-in scullery immediately behind, and a separate bar-entertainment area around the corner, significantly changing the client's home and social life.

Olivia Atkinson The flush cabinetry features stained American oak quarter-cut veneer with Blum Legrabox drawer systems.

Trendstone Dark Lava Grey engineered stone features on the island benchtop, and the same material wraps around the front of the island on either side. The stone is teamed with a bold, marble-look Rex Symphonie porcelain on the island front and splashback.

A brass pendant light over the island matches the warm brass accents in the splashback.

The cabinetry doors, panels and drawers are American oak quarter-cut veneer with a stain and clear finish in Smoked Oak Matt. To create a cohesive look, the same materials feature in the bar-entertainment area around the corner.

Olivia Atkinson For visual continuity, the bar features the same materials, and an Award wine cabinet.

George says the client wanted a “glitzy” look for the entertainment area. So he introduced open brass shelving and mesh accents to overhead cabinets, and provided a sink, drinks fridge, and storage.

The scullery cabinetry is a two-pac lacquer finish in Resene Double Ash. This area contains a dishwasher, boiling-water tap, second sink, beverage centre, open and closed storage, and a large appliance garage hidden behind bifold doors.

High-end appliances from Gaggenau and an integrated dishwasher and refrigeration add to the kitchen's functionality and aesthetics.

Designer: Shane George Design

Kitchen Manufacturer: RH Cabinetmakers

Photographer: Olivia Atkinson Design

Olivia Atkinson Shane George (pictured) positioned the scullery immediately behind the rear wall of the kitchen.