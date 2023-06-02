Kitchen of the Week: Just $30k for cool '70s vibe in Mid-century Peter Beaven home

Designer Angelique Armstrong designed this kitchen with a ‘70s vibe to complement the era of the house designed by renowned Chrischurch architect Peter Beaven.

We have featured kitchens up to $360,000 on our Kitchen of the Week pages, but such high-end projects are not the norm.

It’s equally amazing to see just what can be achieved within a $30,000 budget. This kitchen was designed to that budget by Angelique Armstrong of Armstrong Interiors. It involved the renovation a Mid-century house in Ilam, Christchurch, designed in the 1970s by renowned architect, the late Peter Beaven.

Armstrong says the family, with two young children, wanted a practical kitchen that would be in keeping with the style of the house – they have a lot of Mid-century furniture.

Hazel Redmond The kitchen teams Melteca Planked Urban Oak veneer in the lower cabinets with Melteca Green Slate Pearl in overhead cabinetry.

“The existing kitchen wasn’t original – it had been put in some years ago and the design and the appliances were very dated. The oven was in a funny corner cabinet on an angle, and the layout wasn’t working.

“The owners didn’t want to spend a lot of money, so we needed to combine cheaper products with great design. One of the owners is very organised, and she wanted everything to have its own special place in the kitchen. The microwave is tucked in under the island, for example, and the island is designed so the kids can sit up and have their dinner.”

Hazel Redmond The owners chose the Arts and Crafts-style wallpaper to match the splashback tiles. It also provides a link with the outdoors.

To make the space larger, a wall was removed at the side of the original kitchen, so the kitchen now flows into a laundry-mud room with matching cabinetry. There is a bench seat where the children can sit to remove their gumboots. A door to a toilet was narrowed to provide space for a storage cupboard.

In keeping with the Mid-century ‘70s vibe, the lower cabinetry in the kitchen features Melteca Planked Urban Oak in the colour Natural. This is teamed with upper cabinets in Melteca Green Slate Pearl. Contemporary black handles feature on the oak veneer, and are matched by black tapware, power points and appliances for a striking look.

Benchtops are Carrara marble laminate from Laminex. With its delicately structured grey veining, this material replicates the look of classic white marble.

Hazel Redmond Designer Angelique Armstrong (right) enlivened the kitchen with a simple palette of warm natural tones.

Armstrong says the owners chose Be In Greensea tiles for the splashback. These helped determine their choice of the Arts and Crafts-style wallpaper that wraps along one side wall. “The colour just works really well, and the three pendants over the island are in keeping with the theme.”

Because the changes were major, the flooring was also replaced with a light-toned timber veneer.

62% of NKBA designers’ kitchens are over $30,000

A recent survey of NKBA kitchen designers showed that 31% of kitchens designed in 2022 cost $40,000-$60,000, 24% were $30,000-$40,000 and 7% cost over $80,000. In other words, 62% of all kitchens were over $30,000, which leaves 38% costing less than that. The average time taken to design, manufacture and install the kitchen was three-to-four months.

Hazel Redmond A wall was removed at the side to open up the entire space to the laundry-mud room, which features the same cabinetry.