Kitchen of the Week: Forget tradition - minimalist open workspace wows

Where once there was a wall of heavy cabinetry with a sliding pass-through, now there is an open, vibrant connection between the living area and kitchen in this older Titirangi home.

Traditionally, kitchens were designated a room of their own, with cabinetry wrapped around the walls, The only connection to the rest of the house was the occasional pass-through to a dining room.

That pretty much summed up the situation in this older Titirangi home built in the ‘50s. The original U-shaped kitchen featured painted white and green cabinets, vinyl flooring that wrapped up under the toekicks, and a pass-through.

Designer Raimana Jones of Atelier Jones was commissioned to transform the space, to open up the kitchen to the living area for better socialisation, and to make the most of the bush views.

“The kitchen project was conceived as a tribute to the natural splendour of the surrounding native bush and the vibrant craft culture of Titirangi,” Jones says. “It seamlessly integrates with the humble 1950s wooden-framed house while embodying a sense of openness towards the lounge area.”

Jones says the removal of the dividing wall and its replacement with structural steel not only opened up the kitchen but also provided vistas towards the lush bush.

Supplied BEFORE: The painted cabinets in olive and white, with niche shelving were very dated.

“The steel beams were used to suspend elements such as the peninsula, pivot lights and a spice station, creating a lively and bustling atmosphere akin to a bazaar, where scents, colours, and rich textures stimulate the senses.”

In keeping with the arts and crafts tradition of the bush suburb, Jones went for natural materials, balancing “modernity with humility”.

“The kitchen design showcases a bold utilisation of materials and textures. Oiled recycled rimu and hand-turned knobs offer a striking contrast against the visually lightweight steel framework.”

Greta Van Der Star There are multiple "layers" in the kitchen, but every element has defined by its functionality.

Greta Van Der Star Blackened steel forms a shelf for recipe books.

Jones says the steel elements underwent a blackening treatment through a chemical reaction, intensifying their surface quality and enhancing water resistance.

“Drawing inspiration from the natural environment, the colour palette harmonises with the bush surroundings, with a soft lichen hue powdercoated on the steel cabinets, and deep red accents on the structural elements.”

To further enhance the ambience, custom lamp shades were meticulously crafted, incorporating black sand mixed into the clay as a nod to the West Coast beaches.