Kitchen of the Week: Unrecognisable before-and-after pics tell the story

This new kitchen in a Remuera home is all about performance - being able to watch the home chef working at the island, with plenty of space for socialising.

Every now and then we get before shots that seem OK-ish. Till we see what followed. And sometimes, it just blows us away. Such is the skill of experienced kitchen designers – they can see a space transformed long before we can get our heads around it.

This Remuera kitchen renovation is a good example. The original kitchen looks pretty dated, not helped by an angled corner cooktop and hood. And the top of the bank of cabinets is both a dumping ground for seldom-used cookbooks, and a dust trap.

Designers Kelly Gammie and Sean Monk of Rare Bird Interiors were commissioned by the owners to “bring a sense of performance” to a new kitchen, so guests and family could be seated around the home chef and experience the cooking process.

Monk says they wanted a change from their previous “bland, white” kitchen with black-toned benchtop – they wanted a creative use of materials that would be a distinct contrast.

“Our clients’ love affair with beautiful Gaggenau appliances provided the starting point – the extractor unit that can be controlled remotely is front and centre of the performance space.”

Warm, natural materials were used to elevate the moody, textural look of the space. Black-framed, bespoke birch ply doors are carved with a random lineal design to visually link the herringbone oak floors and the geometrical detailing throughout the house. The patterning also helps to draw in the black-stained oak under-bench cabinetry.

Supplied BEFORE: The kitchen cabinets wrapped around the angled wall, and the hob was in an awkward position in the corner.

“Apart from two feature full-length fridge pulls, the handless cabinetry enables the textural integrity of the full-height doors and Infinity Brown quartzite benchtops to shine,” Monk says.

Kelly Gammie says there were several structural challenges to be solved, so the new kitchen could sit appropriately in the space.

“A floor-to-ceiling unmoveable structural pole is hidden by the on-bench plant shelves on the island. These shelves provide both subtle separation for the kitchen space, and a biophilic link to the in-bench herb planter in front of the window.”

A very low sliding window needed to be addressed by extending the Infinity brown quartzite benchtop out through the window frame.

“This then enabled us to create a wider benchtop and include the herb planter, a dynamic feature that provides fresh herbs for our home chef.”

Kitchen manufacturer: Haute Design

Kelsie Barley The long bench is flush with the window, with a built-in planter trough.

Kelsie Barley Small appliances are hidden away when not in use.

Kelsie Barley Infinity quartzite features on th island and benchtop.