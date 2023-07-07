Kitchen of the Week: Looks like marble, feels like marble

This new galley-style kitchen in a turn-of-the-century Karori villa teams timber veneer with Dekton Aura 15, which replicates the look and feel of Carrara marble, but is less expensive.

Kitchen designer Damian Hannah doesn’t have anything positive to say about the former kitchen in this turn-of-the-century villa in Karori.

“It was a terrible U shape, with the tall units half cut at an angle. The downdraft ventilation just expelled straight down into the cabinet – it wasn’t vented. There was not enough storage, and the position of the kitchen meant there was a lot of wasted space in the family room.”

Hannah, of German Kitchens, says his first thought was to turn it all around, by moving the kitchen to the other side of the room and redeveloping the whole space. That way, he could maximise a long wall and create a much larger kitchen, while still providing plenty of “gathering space”. It also meant the owners could have a matching bar on the opposite wall where the kitchen used to be, and a better flow to the outdoors.

Paul McCredie The Alno Grey Oak timber veneer cabinetry has recessed handles. Hansgrohe tapware is paired with a Blanco Silgranit white sink.

The design of the kitchen was also determined by the need to provide an informal eating area for six.

“The island became the informal dining area, with three seats either side at one end,” Hannah says. “We could do this because of the extra-long bench along the wall. We could still have a lot of space between the cooktop and sink, which is the best part of a kitchen.”

Alno German kitchen cabinetry in Grey Oak veneer was teamed with Dekton Aura 15 benchtops, splashbacks and island cabinetry fronts – Dekton is engineered from a mix of quartz, porcelain and stone.

Paul McCredie The island provides an informal eating area, with three seats on either side.

Paul McCredie Wherever possible appliances are integrated for a clean look.

“I have always been a natural stone fan,” Hannah says. “I love working with quartzite, granite and Carrara, but Dekton is a beautiful product and clients love the longevity, especially people who are hard on their kitchens. You don’t have to worry about scratching and putting hot pots on it. I had a client in the Wairarapa who sent me party photos of her and her friends dancing on her Dekton benchtop, with the note ‘you said we could’.”

The designer says the product is also less expensive than Carrara marble.

“This Dekton looks exactly like Carrara, because it was created from actual photographs of the marble. You can grain-match the slabs, because there is repetition. Here, we have used a 20mm thickness on the benchtops, and 8mm on the vertical panels that form the splashbacks, kickboards, cabinet door fronts and waterfall side. We have mitred the benchtops, and also used the same material in the open shelving in the overhead cabinets.”

Supplied/Paul McCredie Damian Hannah (pictured) added ample cookbook storage at the other end of the island.

Although the cabinetry is sleek and contemporary, Hannah introduced a Gib-Cove around the top to provide a visual link with the more traditional styling of the villa.

“We also chose the timber veneer because a lot of the joinery in the house is timber, and it never dates. And, wherever possible, we have integrated the appliances.”

To retain a sleek look, the cabinetry features recessed handles. Hannah says these take up more room within the cabinets, which was discussed with the clients, but it was decided they had plenty of storage, so it didn’t matter.

The tall bank of cabinets at the end of the kitchen accommodate, from left, a pantry, Liebherr freezer, Gaggenau ovens, Gaggenau refrigerator and second pantry. The induction cooktop, fully integrated rangehood and bar refrigeration are also Gaggenau. A fully integrated Neff dishwasher is positioned near the sink.

Paul McCredie Symmetry is provided with a mirrored glass display cabinet that matches the dimensions of the Liebherr wine refrigerator.

Paul McCredie BEFORE: The kitchen was where the bar now is, with unusual angled cabinetry.

For visual continuity, the bar on the other side of the room has matching cabinetry and a strong symmetry. Adding informal seating also makes the space more of a gathering area for friends and family.

African Ivory cork flooring features throughout the space and adjacent laundry. Hannah says cork flooring is having a renaissance: “Cork has good acoustic qualities, and it’s warm – you don’t need underfloor heating. It’s also soft underfoot, and more forgiving to knees and ankles, and these clients are chefs who spend a lot of time in the kitchen.

“Cork is no longer the orange tiles of the ‘70s, but you can probably still get that colour. Everything comes back on trend eventually.”