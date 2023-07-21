Kitchen of the Week: Now you see it; now you don't

Contrasting patterns in similar monochromatic tones create the interest in this kitchen in a new build in New Plymouth. The rear cabinetry is Vida Space Shinnoki Chocolate Oak veneer.

With the kitchen being the absolute centre of family life, it makes sense to assign it a fair bit of your design planning and budget when you are building a new house, and that’s what this New Plymouth family did.

Their kitchen needed to be an integral part of the architecture of their home, which features a 6m-high living area and mezzanine garden that allows indoor plants to cascade down the wall.

Maintaining a strong, defining monochromatic colour palette was also crucial, helping to determine both the design and material selections by kitchen designer Annika Rowson.

Gina Fabish Pocket doors open up and slide back to reveal a huge butler's pantry with a rendered splashback. The benchtop and monolithic block at the end of the island feature White Macaubas granite.

She specified Vida Space Shinnoki Chocolate Oak veneer for the back wall to meld back into the generous space. A butler's pantry is cleverly concealed by Hawa bi-folding pocket doors that smoothly open and slide back into the cabinetry to eliminate door swing when in use.

The cabinetry also features one Blum space tower pantry that allows for easy access to everyday food items. Additional storage is provided in the lower cabinets, along with a beverage fridge.

Rowson says she introduced a rendered splashback and shelves to bring texture and softness to the space.

And the hero of the kitchen is the beautiful island, which features a block end in White Macaubas granite, along with an integrated granite sink for a seamless aesthetic. The textured island front panel by Sage Doors continues around to the cabinetry fronts on the island which are custom painted.

“One end of the island is gently curved to contrast against the strong block end of granite,” Rowson says.

Clutter is not only reduced by being able to hide everything in the butler’s pantry. It’s amazing what one simple (or not so simple tap) can offer. The island sink is fitted with a Zenith G5 Hydro Tap which has an integral mixer for washing up, and also offers boiling, sparkling and filtered chilled water. It eliminates the need for a kettle, soda stream and filtered water dispenser on the refrigerator, thus reducing clutter in the kitchen.

Timeless brushed nickle was selected for the finish to complement the benchtop.

A fridge/freezer by Fisher Paykel is integrated into the cabinetry. It features a custom beaded detail that adds texture, and creates a discreet handle. The same detail appears on the butler’s pantry doors.

“The generous 760mm oven by Fisher Paykel is an excellent choice for those wanting additional capacity, Rowson says. “And the black glass recedes effortlessly into the dark veneer cabinetry.

“We added a flush-mounted Miele induction downdraft hob on the island, so the owners can socialise with guests when entertaining. The position also means they have visibility out to the adjacent outdoor living spaces and garden.”

Gina Fabish One end of the island is curved, while the other end is squared off.

Other special features include a custom blade light by Electroplus above the island. It provides essential task lighting, yet melds into the dark wall of cabinetry when viewed from a distance. There is also LED strip lighting fitted below the butler’s pantry shelving.

Herringbone flooring by Vida Space was chosen to add texture and warmth, while enhancing the lighter vein in the granite benchtops.

The adjacent laundry has Melamine cabinetry to match the veneer, and granite benching for cohesion. It houses an additional integrated fridge/freezer and tall cabinetry for overflow from the kitchen.