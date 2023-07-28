Kitchen of the Week: Cheerful Mid-century update for tiny galley kitchen

Space was at a premium in this Grey Lynn townhouse, but rather than cut the kitchen off visually, designer Margaux Word continued the cabinetry out either side – into the laundry and out to the lounge.

Even a small kitchen can be transformed from bland and boring to bright and cheerful with the right design approach, and often that means extending “the look” to other areas for visual continuity.

That’s exactly what worked for the owners of this Grey Lynn, Auckland townhouse. Their existing kitchen had limited bench space and was not used to its fullest potential.

Margaux Word of Chroma Interiors, who was commissioned to come up with a new design, said the overall look of their kitchen was bland and lacked personality. “Tall cabinetry crowded the kitchen and made it feel smaller than it was,” she says.

To enliven the space, the designer noted the owners love all things Mid-century, and appreciate the authenticity of plywood construction.

She chose to rearrange the work triangle and carry the design through to the living room in one direction, and into the laundry in the other.

“We moved the pantry storage to the laundry area to free up ‘real estate’ in the kitchen,” Word says. “The sink remains in the same position, but we moved the cooktop and oven across to create more space for the work area,” Word says.

John Williams Matching cabinetry in the living area incorporates a TV unit, open shelving and banquette seating. A William Morris wallpaper reinforces the Mid-century look.

John Williams Designer Margaux Word (pictured) maximised the functionality of the small space without compromising the aesthetics.

“The compact space now has all of the functional features of a modern-day kitchen but boasts a fun colour palette. Earthy tones in yellow, chocolate and honey are used to capture the organic feel of Mid-century design.”

Lacquered Plytech cabinets in Birch Decor Walnut feature simple cutout pulls. In the kitchen these are teamed with Formica benchtops and a light-brown tile splashback from Artedomus. The “cheerful” yellow doors on overhead cabinets in the kitchen and selected cabinets in the living area are Plytech Futura HPL in the colour Saffron.

Extending the cabinetry into the living area meant the designer could incorporate a dining nook with built-in bench seating, a TV space, storage drawers and shelving. To add a touch of glamour in keeping with the era, the dining area features a William Morris wallpaper from Textilia, and a vintage light.

The lounge cabinetry integrates open shelving into the design, allowing for easy access to frequently used items and showcasing collections of vintage accessories and books.

Word says the project achieves, as required, an overall ambience of “warmth, authenticity, and timeless appeal”.

The project was priced around $45,000, including GST.