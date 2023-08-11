Kitchen of the Week: Nautical outdoor kitchen for wharf apartment wows

This Shed 20 apartment on the Auckland city waterfront features an all-weather outdoor kitchen with a mobile island table. The owners say the table provides a built-in footrest when using the stools, and it protects their legs from any prevailing winds. The stools (four on each side) can be stored inside the table when not in use.

Being an experienced boat builder helps immensely when you are a designer asked to provide an outdoor kitchen for a waterfront apartment.

The owners of this apartment in Shed 20 on Princes Wharf in Auckland commissioned Rhys Mellor of Love Kitchens to design an outdoor kitchen with a “nautical feel” - to complement the building’s architecture and location overlooking The Cloud, harbour and port.

“They wanted something nice and simple, with a barbecue and a dining table,” Mellor says. “The apartment kitchen is just metres from the deck, so there was no need to double-up on a full kitchen with a sink.

Jamie Cobel Rhys Mellor of Love Kitchens specified a silicon material that looks like oak for the cabinetry and island table. A premium Bull Angus stainless steel barbecue was specified.

“There was also an opportunity to disguise an airconditioning unit on the deck by integrating this within the cabinetry with a grill front.”

Mellor created a kitchen with two key components – the fixed bank of cabinetry incorporating the airconditioning unit and barbecue, and a mobile island that doubles as a table that can seat eight, with four stools on either side.

Jamie Cobel The island table can be moved to different positions to suit requirements.

Jamie Cobel The Shed 20 apartments have a distinctive nautical reference, which is echoed by the design of the outdoor kitchen. There are two gas bottles, so there’s always a spare on hand. These are concealed in the cabinets either side of the barbecue.

The stools tuck into the sides of the island when not in use, and Mellor says the island provides other crucial benefits. “When you are sitting on a stool, you have a natural footrest on the base of the island. It’s the perfect height.

“Also, the owners say having their legs tucked under the top of the island, where there is a central dividing panel, means they are sheltered from any prevailing winds. It’s like having a blanket – they are completely warm.”

And because the island is mobile, it can be turned 180 degrees to provide the best seating position.

The fixed bank of cabinets incorporates two narrow cabinets either side of the barbecue for two gas bottles – so there is always a spare.

Choosing materials for the marine environment was crucial, and this is where Mellor’s boat building experience came to the fore. He specified a silicon material that looks like oak for the cabinetry and island, and a porcelain Dekton benchtop and splashback for the barbecue. The fixtures and fittings are all stainless steel.

“Nothing is going to change over time,” Mellor says. “The curves on the cabinetry, including a curved door, won’t warp over time. And none of the materials will be affected by sun, rain or salt-laden winds.”

Love Kitchens also manufactured the kitchen.