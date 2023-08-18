Kitchen of the Week: Former Homed editor's 'pretty in pink' makeover

Former Homed editor Colleen O'Hanlon, pictured with Cocoa, has a new "happy place" – a pink and white kitchen designed by Kate Carter.

Former Stuff Homed editor Colleen O’Hanlon, now head of product – commercial, had debated her kitchen plans with colleagues for several years. We heard of a few “out there” schemes, including at one stage a very boldly patterned green floral wallpaper.

To complicate matters, her kitchen had a tricky layout with lots of doors, so there was really only one thing for it – to call in a professional designer.

And Christchurch interior designer Kate Carter has nailed it. Even more remarkable, she managed to keep the joinery under the $40,000 budget.

Kate Claridge Pink Artedomus Cinca Porcelain mosaic splashback tiles are teamed with Melamine cabinetry in Frost Grey.

Kate says her original brief from the single mum with three children (10 to 16 years) was to reconfigure the kitchen and make it work more efficiently.

“A lover of colour, Colleen also wanted a kitchen that reflected her personality, as well as the era of the 1960s home. But she also needed a timeless solution – a kitchen that was not so bold that it would date quickly.

“The $40,000 budget was a large consideration that needed to be considered quite carefully when looking at all the material and product choices.”

Supplied/Stuff BEFORE: The former kitchen was dark green, contrasted with pink walls. The island was smaller, and the space was not maximised.

Kate Claridge AFTER: The new kitchen has a much sharper, clean-lined look. The island and rangehood feature custom MDF scallop panels with a lacquered paint finish. The former bay window is now full-length

Other items on the wishlist included more bench space and storage, a dedicated pantry, a place to hide small appliances, full-height cabinetry, two ovens and practical, hard-wearing materials.

Carter also designed a built-in dining nook, which was a great way to maximise the space: “This allowed me to increase the size of the island (for more bench space as well as functional storage) without compromising on walkway clearances around the island.”

A “quiet, yet interesting” palette was suggested – pink Artedomus Cinca Porcelain mosaic splashback tiles are teamed with cost-effective Melamine cabinetry in Frost Grey with a Velvet finish on the tall and under-bench cabinetry. Benchtops are Infinity acrylic in the colour Glacier, with a matt finish.

Kate Claridge Designer Kate Carter (pictured) focused on detail to pull together the preferred colours - the cubbies for cookbooks on the island are painted in Dulux Purakanui Bay.

For added textural interest, the rangehood and front of the island are wrapped in custom MDF scallop panels painted to match the Melamine cabinetry.

Cubby-style MDF shelving for cookbooks on the island is painted in Dulux Purakanui Bay, a soft sage green.

Carter says because Colleen is a plant lover, they added a long American oak veneer shelf that runs the full length of the cooking centre. “As well as being a place to display plants and favourite ornaments, this was a way to add a touch of visual warmth to the space.”

Additional colour is provided by the dark pink-toned upholstered banquette seating, and two Arcade pendant lights in pink and green.

Appliances include Westinghouse ovens, an Electrolux induction hob, Sirius 85cm power pack, Fisher & Paykel French Door refrigerator and Bosch dishwasher.

And the verdict? O’Hanlon says she cannot believe how much the kitchen has transformed the space – both in looks and functionality. “The kitchen has always been my domain, but for obvious reasons I hated the old one. Now it's an absolute source of joy for the whole family. We spend much more time together which is, of course, amazing.

"Everything is better, from the storage and bench space to the access to the outdoors. And it’s so much easier to keep it uncluttered.”

Designer: Kate Carter, Kate Carter Interiors

Joiner: Cutting Edge Kitchens

Builder: Evan Ferguson, Paradigm Construction

Kate Claridge Bifold doors on the Blum Spacetower pantry were a less expensive option than pocket doors.

Kate Claridge Banquette seating was a way to maximise space.