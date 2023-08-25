Kitchen of the Week: Fab Mid-century makeover for '60s apartment

This new penthouse kitchen was designed to complement the styling of an iconic '60s apartment building in Wellington

Colour was celebrated in the ‘60s, and the kitchen wasn’t exempt. This week Stuff featured an original ‘60s house for sale for the first time, and one of the most interesting features was the kitchen, with its bright yellow and apricot-coloured cupboards.

Fast-forward 60 years and colourful kitchens are no longer the norm – black and white have become de rigeur for kitchens today. Which is why it is so refreshing to see this small kitchen take its cues from that era, and it’s especially appropriate as this kitchen is in the penthouse of an iconic ‘60s building in Wellington.

The kitchen was designed by the team at Hello Home Interiors – the team designed other elements in the apartment, including shelving in the adjoining living area.

Designer Joneen Rodgers says the owners are a semi retired couple, who wanted a simple design that was of the era but not too fussy. They also wanted joinery to house their extensive library.

“The kitchen renovation brief included the clients’ desire to incorporate a Mid-century aesthetic, and a functional layout so a large, growing family could gather together.”

Other items on the wish list included an island bench where a minimum of two people could sit, a comfortable working space that would allow more than one person at a time to work in the kitchen, a deep double-bowl sink, wall ovens and easy-care finishes. Storage for cleaning items and books was also required.

Supplied BEFORE: The existing kitchen was not the original, but was dated.

Anna Briggs AFTER: The design team specified Euro Birch plywood in Natural Birch from Plytech for the open shelving and some cabinet doors and drawers. The other cabinetry features Plytech Euro Futura high-pressure laminate in Taupe Grey, Saffron and Wasabi.

Rodgers says the team had to work within the regulations of the body corporate and “navigate some building issues” as they undertook the space planning, design development and documentation. And one of the first tasks, working within the building guidelines, was to remove walls to open up the kitchen and living spaces.

The material palette was developed with the Mid-century Modern style in mind, and a comprehensive joinery design created to allow for the maximum amount of storage for the clients’ many books, art and ornaments. This included storage within a double-sided joinery wall.

Rodgers says the design incorporates a colour palette “which is not shy, but is in perfect harmony with the use of birch plywood joinery”. Euro Birch plywood in Natural Birch from Plytech is teamed with Euro Futura high-pressure laminate in shades of Taupe Grey, Saffron and Wasabi.

“Simple cut-outs for the handles make use of the beauty of the laminated plywood (HPL) and polyurethane-finished birch plywood panels. “Plywood is also showcased as vertical battens echoing the existing features in the building foyer.

“We were unable to relocate the sink and hob, so there is slightly less than the usual minimum spacing, and less than 400mm on the right side of the hob, due to the limited bench space in the kitchen”. However, the island provides additional space for food prep.

A glazed tile splashback with grout to match the paint colour adds a hand-finished texture to the kitchen. This is teamed with a Caesarstone benchtop in Alpine Mist.

Cork flooring was specified for comfort, colour and lightness in the overall design, and installed with a sound-minimising underlay to meet body corporate regulations.

“Repeated open shelving has been detailed, for display purposes, and to provide an extension of the colour palette and rhythm throughout the space.”

A Samsung French Door refrigerator is teamed with a Fisher & Paykel Single DishDrawer, Fisher & Paykel ovens, and a Sirius undermount rangehood. The pendant light is a Derlook replica PH 5 pendant lamp in Hues of Green.

Design: Hello Home Interiors

Builder: Aaron Philp, Philp Construction

Joiner: Scott Beales, SB Joinery