Kitchen of the Week: Award-winning bamboo kitchen took 10-times longer to build

A bamboo-clad banquette seat successfully bridges the difference in floor heights in this open-plan kitchen-living area designed by Robin Holthusen.

Kitchen designer Robin Holthusen of Kākāpō Joinery in Nelson says the average kitchen takes 45 hours to build. This one took 480 hours.

And one of the main reasons is the curved bamboo base to the island, and the curved bamboo around the back of the custom banquette seating that is a key feature of the kitchen.

But it paid off, and not just for the owners. The kitchen won the NKBA Creative Excellence Design and DNKBA Kitchen Design – Silver Awards in the recent NKBA National Kitchen & Bathroom Awards.

Hazel Redmond Both the island the back of the banquette are wrapped in plantation bamboo that required considerably handcrafting. The leading edge of the island is shaped like a leaf.

Holthusen says the client completely renovated and extended the house, creating a large, stepped-down lodge-style living space, which was overlooked by the kitchen.

“The original footprint of the family living space was lost within the redesign. While the former kitchen occupied the same space, it was slightly disjointed, and had faced a wall with no view. The brief was to bring the outside in and make the space interesting, with a good flow.”

The designer says he discussed many options with the clients: “They had a lot of input into what they liked and didn’t, and they also were very free-range with designs.”

Hazel Redmond The rear black acrylic cabinets are separated by 80mm bamboo posts (two 40mm joined together). The space above the cabinets is open, allowing light from the scullery and a Velux window to flow through to the kitchen.

Holthusen came up with the leaf-shaped island to improve the flow a round to the living area. “It just made sense,” he says.

It also fits with the “tree” theme he developed in recognition of the outlook: “I used the height of the ceilings to create ‘trees’ using 80mm-thick plantation bamboo pillars. I then created a height line with the wall cabinetry, so light could come through from the scullery and Velux window.”

The bank of tall black cabinets features Laminex acrylic, and the cabinets have all-black Melteca interiors.

Hazel Redmond Robin Holthusen (pictured) placed the induction hob flush with the granite benchtop. There is a downdraft on the island that lowers into the plinth when not in use.

The wall cabinetry is teamed with Titanium Gold granite on the benchtops, and natural bamboo on the island and back of the banquette seating. The bamboo top that wraps around the banquette is bamboo in a coffee colour that matches the pillars at the rear.

Another key feature is a hidden door to the scullery, which also has black cabinetry. “Because the scullery is straight off the kitchen, I wanted to hide this, keeping the kitchen seamless. But functionality was also important. The secret door is positioned between the wine refrigerator and the ovens.”

And, of course the banquette seating is a stand-out feature. This is upholstered in what Holthusen calls a “forest racing green velvet”. The unit neatly bridges the height difference in the flooring and maximises space in the family living area.

Holthusen says the main challenges of this project were the height and angle of the ceilings, the roof post, and the multiple floor heights. “The technical skills required for manufacturing the curved leaf units and doors were high, and blending materials together into one panel while maintaining the same finish levels were tricky to say the least.”

Appliances in the kitchen include Gaggenau ovens and induction hob, a Samsung refrigerator and Liebherr wine fridge. The cooktop is on the island, so the designer specified an electric downdraft, which cannot be seen when not in use.

The kitchen was both designed and manufactured by Kākāpō Joinery.