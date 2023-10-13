Kitchen of the Week: 'Boring white' apartment kitchen swapped for vivid colour

This inner-city apartment was formerly all white. The young owners requested a "vivid" kitchen from designer Mal Corboy.

Small, newish city apartments are invariably alike, with white walls and a white kitchen – something the young American owners of this inner-city Auckland apartment were familiar with, as they’d lived in the building for some time.

But when they managed to purchase their own first home in the building, they wanted none of that, says designer Mal Corboy: “They hated the boring, dull white apartments they had been living in. They wanted something vivid and bright.”

And what is even more remarkable, they knew the designer’s work and were completely happy to leave the redesign of the entire apartment up to him. Corboy chose a warm blue for the kitchen cabinets, in two shades, Resene Streetwise and Resene Billabong.

Kallan MacLeod The main cabinetry features lacquered MDF cabinets in Resene Streetwise, while the upper cabinets and toekicks have coloured frameless glass over lacquered MDF, in Resene Billabong.

But while these shades appear somewhat subdued on the charts, that all changes with the application of a lacquer on the MDF, which turns the main cabinetry in Resene Streetwise a vibrant warm blue - just the shade Corboy wanted. The upper cabinets and toekicks, in the darker Resene Billabong, also feature coloured frameless glass over the MDF backing, which adds extra gloss.

The shiny surfaces and a mirrored splashback bounce the light around, making the apartment appear more spacious. They are teamed with Caesarstone benchtops from Laminex in White Attica.

The designer says the kitchen was reconfigured slightly. “There is only so much you can do with an apartment due to the position of services and plumbing.”

Kallan MacLeod Yellow furniture also features on the long deck, and a rug beside the blue leather sofa and chair.

“The owners wanted a reasonable amount of storage, and were happy to have appliances integrated where possible, to allow a long bank of L-shaped cabinetry that wraps around two walls.

“The refrigerator is just 600mm, as they didn’t need a larger one. Being in the middle of the city, they eat out a lot, and benefit from all the cafés and restaurants close at hand. Mid-range Miele appliances were specified, to provide quality without breaking the bank.”

To add even more vibrancy, the owners went shopping for furniture with Corboy: “We played around with colours before choosing yellow chairs and grey-toned tables that are suitable for both outdoors and indoors,” he says. “The furniture needed to be ‘young’.”

Kallan MacLeod One wall of the living room features a textured Venetian plaster, with an electric fire, which breaks up the typical expanse of white walls in small city apartments.

One of the two tables and some of the chairs are kept on the long deck that stretches the length of the apartment. “When the owners wish to entertain, they can join the two tables together and seat six for a meal,” Corboy says.

“At some point, if the owners move and the place is sold, the apartment will still work.”

To add interest to the open-plan living area, one wall was given a dark, textural Venetian plaster finish, and a modern electric fireplace installed on the wall.

Kallan MacLeod/Stuf The dark grey wardrobe doors have inset smoked glass mirror panels to help make the room seem more spacious.

Kallan MacLeod Designer Mal Corboy (left) opted for a dark, moody bathroom that provides a sense of intimacy.

A blue leather sofa was chosen to complement the kitchen cabinetry, and the single bedroom features blue cushions that tie the look in further. This room also has smoked grey mirror strips in the wardrobe doors that help bounce the light around.

Corboy transformed the single bathroom with a glossy black stone tile. The two laundry appliances neatly tuck into one side of the room, maximising space.

“The couple were lovely to work with, and are really rapt with the result,” he says.

“Renovating an apartment is always an interesting challenge, as you also have to work with the body corp and book service elevators and loading bays in advance,” the designer says. “And there is always the problem of making a noise undertaking the work, which generally cannot be helped. But at some stage, all apartments need to be renovated.”

Kallan MacLeod The bathroom doubles as a laundry.