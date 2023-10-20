Kitchen of the Week: 'Outstanding renovation' in Tauranga wins two awards

There is plenty of natural light pouring into this kitchen, which won the top renovation prize at the NKBA Awards this year. Dark-stained American oak cabinets contrast a Matarazzo marble bar top and Caesarstone benchtops in Cloudburst Concrete.

Planning a kitchen renovation isn’t always straightforward. Often, the very reasons an existing kitchen isn’t working are the things that prove too challenging to overcome. In other words, the kitchen requires major surgery.

That was precisely the case with this Tauranga project by designer Chelsey Mathieson of Niche Design Co, which has won the NKBA Outstanding Renovation Award and Kitchen Distinction Award for a kitchen in the $90-$120k price range.

Mathieson says originally the homeowners just wanted something more functional in the same space.

Boundless Vision An engineer was contracted to design the cantilever for the bar top. The sliding doors at right conceal a small appliance cupboard and workstation.

“They are a professional couple with older children who no longer live at home,” she says. “And, with its large size and swimming pool, the Mediterranean Luxe-style home is the hub for many gatherings. But when it came to replacing the kitchen, we discovered that we couldn't achieve everything the clients wanted within the space.”

That wish list included multiple work spaces as both owners like to cook. There also needed to be barstool seating for guests, and a separate area for the much-used coffee machine.

The solution was to engage an architect and begin extensive renovations. The kitchen was moved into the space created by pushing out the entire back wall, and rearranging the layout so that traffic now flows past the kitchen instead of through it.

Boundless Vision The kitchen opens to a new outdoor room, and although it wasn't part of the original wish list, it has become the most-used space.

“With the walls altered, there was an opportunity to add a scullery and a much larger laundry, both of which were other client requests,” the designer says. “We were also able to create an outdoor lounge area that did not originate from the wish list, but it is now the most frequently used room in the house.”

Mathieson says it was important to retain the beautiful batten ceiling in the home, which was built in 2004. The ceiling needed to be extended into the new space, to be sure the new aligned with the old and didn’t feel like an addition.

“In order to finish the cabinetry against the battens, a lot of planning and discussions were had between the manufacturer and builder,” the designer says. “And, to detail drawings for the cantilevered benchtop, an engineer was enlisted - we didn’t want legs on the cantilever as we knew they would take away from the beauty of the marble breakfast bar.”

Boundless Vision For visual continuity, the battened ceiling of the house has been extended into the new space, with the battens carefully joined to the top of the cabinetry.

Mathieson teamed PrimeArt American Oak crown-cut veneer cabinetry in a custom stain with interiors in Lamnex Meltec MDF in Storm Natural. On the side wall, large sliding doors conceal a benchtop with small appliances and a work station. The doors feature handwoven brass diamond mesh inserts from In Residence in England.

The island top is Matarazzo marble with a leathered finish, and the other benchtops and scullery splashback are Caesarstone Cloudburst Concrete.

Wherever possible appliances are integrated, including the Fisher & Paykel refrigerator and single DishDrawers. Cooking appliances are Neff. Other appliances include a Fisher & Paykel wine fridge.

Boundless Vision On the other side, the kitchen opens to a new scullery, which is ideal for the big family gatherings the owners frequently host.

Boundless Vision Cabinetry in the scullery is Laminate AR Touch Acryclic in Meringue.

NKBA judges described the project as “a great job”. “This is a renovation that uplifts the usability of the existing home,” they noted. “The result is highly functional and truly belongs, as if it has always been there. The designer has great vision to envisage this design from the previous, existing footprint.

“The final kitchen incorporates a great use of materials and fits with the home, with its beautiful ceiling details and skylight. The detailing that you can see from a cabinetmaking and joinery perspective showcases quality products, texture, and depth.”

Designer: Chelsey Mathieson, Niche Design Co

Manufacturer: The Kitchen Business

Boundless Vision Chelsey Mathieson (pictured) chose AB bar handles with a Made Measure leather-wrapped finish in Grey for the tall units. At right is the breakfast station.