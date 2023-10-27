Kitchen of the Week: Traditional character for owners who love to entertain

Replacing the existing kitchen was a high priority for the new owners of this modern masonry-plaster home in rural north Auckland. Designer Kira Gray created a traditionally styled kitchen to complement the architecture.

Never let a poor kitchen put you off buying a house. That could be the lesson learned from this renovation project, which has completely transformed the hub of a modern masonry-plaster home.

Designer Kira Gray of Fyfe Kitchens says the original kitchen in the house was tucked into the far corner where a new dining area with banquette seating is now positioned.

“The existing kitchen was very dated,” Gray says. “It was a U-shape with awkward angles and heavy lowered bulkheads. Hidden in the corner, it didn’t maximise the views; lacked storage and had a poor flow.”

Supplied The new kitchen has a much more commanding presence, and a provides a greatly improved work flow.

The owners, both working professionals, wanted a large kitchen that would be much better suited to entertaining, which they do regularly. And they wanted a utility area, but not a closed-in scullery.

“We brought the new kitchen right out into the main family living area, and it is much lighter and brighter,” Gray says. “We chose to make it a lot more glamorous – a luxurious traditional retreat that portrays sophistication.”

To this end, the designer introduced a long island that allows views from the sink across to a tidal inlet. Cabinetry is positioned right along the rear wall, and incorporates extensive elegant display cabinets.

Supplied Cabinets painted in Resene Bison are teamed with dark-stained American crown-cut oak.

And because the owners were adamant they didn’t want an all-white kitchen, the cabinetry doors, panelled ends and toekicks are painted in Resene Bison Hide (a warmed green beige). These are teamed with bespoke dark-stained American crown-cut oak lattice detailing, which features on the glass display cabinets, wall units and the solid rangehood cupboard.

Benchtops are Dekton in the colour Rem with a velvet finish. Gray says these sandy veined porcelain tops and splashbacks connect and reference the ever-changing sand formations in the landscape, and merge seamlessly with the earthy palette of the kitchen.

Supplied This is where the original kitchen was positioned. Banquette seating now wraps around two walls, maximising space. A new partial wall was added to screen the scullery at right.

The scullery is open to the kitchen, and also the new dining area. This space features additional ovens, a sink, open shelving and plenty of storage and bench space for small appliances.

Large appliances include a Fisher & Paykel freestanding cooker with induction hobs, power pack, DishDrawers and fridge-freezer. The second oven, microwave-combi oven and warming drawer are Miele.

Supplied There are two Miele ovens and another Fisher & Paykel DishDrawer in the scullery.

Supplied Kira Gray (right) specified frame and panel doors and drawers with Archant Berkley handles and knobs in Pewter.

Supplied The owners now get a better view from the sink, and find socialising a lot easier with the new kitchen.