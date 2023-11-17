Kitchen of the Week: Renovated kitchen 'much better for baking Christmas cakes'

Designer Kate Carter has completely transformed this townhouse kitchen to provide a lot more bench space, so the owner can make Christmas cakes with ease.

Designer Kate Carter says the first time she met the owner of this Christchurch townhouse, she was making Christmas cakes and feeling very frustrated with her current kitchen.

“She had very little bench space or storage to make it an enjoyable process,” she says. “The kitchen was over 20 years old and looked very tired. The drawers weren’t closing properly and nor were the doors. It was also very dated.”

Carter says the couple, who are empty-nesters only live in the townhouse a few nights a week – their “proper home” is outside the city. But they wanted the kitchen modernised and made much more functional.

Kate Claridge Doors and windows needed to stay in the same place. The kitchen is a lot less cluttered without the former benchtop pantry near the sink.

Some things needed to stay, however, including the floor tiles, doors and windows, and the timber architraves and skirtings. The design also needed to work with the rest of the house, which had been updated.

For these reasons, Carter had to work with the existing footprint. But there was a lot she could change. The on-bench pantry to the left of the sink, for example, “really closed off the space” from the dining-living area and made the kitchen feel quite closed in.

Also, the shelves at the end of the kitchen were a dumping ground.

Kate Claridge Carter replaced all the cabinety with Shaker-style doors an drawers painted in Resene Wan White. Cabinets also now go up to the ceiling so there is no dust trap, and more storage.

Working with the owners, Carter specified a light, bright and textured colour palette. “I wanted something that was a bit of a nod to the traditional style of the updated interiors, but that still fitted within the architecture of the home. We also had to take into account the colour of the existing floor tiles.

“I chose a Shaker-style door profile but with a custom rail size of 30mm to give it a more contemporary feel. The Shaker -style cabinetry also adds interest to the space without having the need to add more colour.

“We lacquered this in Resene Wan White (a slightly grey’d off-white but with a warm undertone). This makes the kitchen feel light and bright and is a nice contrast to the existing timber.”

Supplied Before: There was a lot of clutter in the kitchen and the design was very dated.

Kate Claridge After: The wrap-around end of the kitchen now provides a seamless flow to the dining-family area. An induction hob takes up less space that the original gas cooktop.

To contrast this, organic-look acrylic benchtops were specified. “Because we were keeping all the cabinetry white we wanted to add visual texture and interest with the benchtop. It also meant that we could hide all the joins that you would see with a stone or porcelain material. Its soft, organic texture helped to add another level of detail to the space. Textured tiles with a handmade look feature behind the hob.”

Appliances were shuffled around and integrated where possible to keep the space clean and tidy. “Having the fridge and dishwasher behind cabinetry helps to keep itlooking so much cleaner and bigger. There are no large stainless steel blocks breaking up all the cabinetry.”

Kate Claridge Benchtops are Durasein Shist in 22mm thickness. These acrylic tops were chosen for their organic look and the fact they could be installed with no joins. The Juno Multi Tap is in brushed nickel.

Although the clients really liked the on-bench unit to house their coffee machine, Carter shifted its location and designed a more contemporary option.

“This allowed me to really open up the space (the view looking through to those large bi-fold windows out from the kitchen sink is so lovely). From a functional perspective it gave us so much more benchtop space which was really needed.”

The large, dated pantry with gibbed walls surrounding it was removed and a smaller but far more functional solution was placed there instead. This provides five inner drawers set to custom heights to house all the pantry requirements.

Kate Claridge The couple are thrilled the existing timber architraves and skirtings could be retained and still work so well with the new design.

“Drawers give you 30% more storage space than shelving so you can fit in so much more and it is so much easier to access,” Carter says.

“We took the cabinetry up to the ceiling which created a lovely feeling of size as well as removing the awful dust trap. That gave us more storage space, too.

“The sink was changed to an undermount option, which created a lot more bench space, and the tap was changed to a multi tap (normal tap plus near boiling), which meant that we could get rid of the kettle.”

Kate Claridge New storage systems put everything within easy reach.

Carter also extended the cabinetry footprint around the return wall (into the living area) to not only give more bench space (a bit of a dedicated bar area to house spirits and wine glasses) but to also increase the footprint of the kitchen and fill in some of the deadspace through the walkway.

“We chose to mitre the doors and panels here there are no visible end panels seen from the dining area. This helps to make this area feel more like a piece of beautiful furniture.”

And Carter is sure that this Christmas, the annual cake baking will be a breeze.

Designer: Kate Carter

Manufacturer: Elite Joinery

Kate Claridge The designer also created a new laundry for the couple.