Kitchen of the Week: Historic Kirkpatrick House gets new character kitchen

Karen Harlen designed this kitchen for Ashley Frechette and Nigel Perks, the owners renovating Kirkpatrick House in Nelson.

Six years ago, Ashley Frechette and Nigel Perks took on a massive challenge – restoring historic Kirkpatrick House in Nelson back to its original glory.

The former stately home, built around 1903 for one of the city’s early entrepreneurs, Samuel Kirkpatrick, was left to the Freemasons when he died, and for six decades it was a home for more than 250 schoolgirls.

The couple have been fixing it up gradually, and now have a stunning new kitchen designed by Karen Harlen of Bays Joinery in Nelson.

BRADEN FASTIER/Nelson Mail Flashback to 2017: Ashley Frechette and Nigel Perks took ownership of historic Kirkpatrick House in Mount St, Nelson.

“Most of the home’s historic charm remained intact,” Harlen says. “The pressed-tin ceilings, solid timber detailing, wall cladding, stained glass. I got involved from the first decision, which was where to relocate the kitchen.

The kitchen was moved from the east side to the western side to make use of the afternoon sun. Harlen says they had to deal with significant earthquake strengthening.

“I had to achieve a delicate balance between old and new. The new position was “modern” with exposed beams, and they didn’t want the kitchen to compete with the building – it had to enhance the more modern space but remain in character. The couple both like to work in the kitchen, and it had to be suitable for a young family with three children under seven.”

Supplied Cabinetry is painted in Resene Licorice. The island has a solid, oiled rimu top.

Supplied Designer Karen Harlen specified Blum hardware for the cabinetry.

The beams were left exposed for a slightly modern feel – they now incorporate “false” beams to ventilate the rangehood flue, as there was no ceiling cavity.

“With 32m2 of floor space a whopping 3.4m-high ceiling, it would have been easy to overfill the space, but the space had to ‘wow’,” Harlen says. “I achieved this by keeping the walls mostly clear, decorated by a delicate stone shelf on brass brackets.”

The business side of the kitchen takes on a U shape, with a long island positioned up against one of the large double-columns that march through the space.

BRADEN FASTIER/Nelson Mail Flashback: Ashley and Nigel found much to love about the old house.

Harlen specified traditional panel-door cabinetry painted in Resene Licorice lacquer. The custom rangehood is lacquered in Resene Quarter Thorndon Cream.

This is teamed with a solid, oiled rimu benchop on the island and Primestone Babylon in Athena for the side benchtops and splashback.

Supplied/\ The custom hood is painted in Resene Quarter Thorndon Cream. The flue vents via a "fake" beam to the outdoors as there is no ceiling cavity.

“The homeowner wanted chunky benchtops, but the difficulty of incorporating a mitred stone benchtop around a butler’s sink would be untidy, so a product was selected that would achieve flexibility with both 20mm- and 30mm-thick slabs,” Harlen says.

A huge Falcon range and Miele appliances add the finishing touch.

Designer: Karen Harlan, Bays Joinery

Manufacturer: Bays Joinery, Nelson

Supplied The kitchen nestles into one end of a large space on the west side of the house. The Ionian two-hole solid brass tapware is from Perrin & Rowe.