Inside the country's largest Passive House, which can be totally off-grid

Flashback: The Lee family showed Stuff through their new Passive House in Cockle Bay, Auckland (the largest in the Southern Hemisphere), when it was a few months off completion. (Video first screened February 2022)

In early 2022 Stuff had the opportunity to see through the largest certified Passive House in the Southern Hemisphere – a massive 660m² house under construction in Cockle Bay, Auckland.

The house, owned by Leonard and Sesame Lee, is now completed, and designer Mal Corboy has been responsible for the kitchen and bathroom fitouts, the laundry and various other areas. The designer says it’s the first Passive House he has worked on, and it presented its own challenges.

“It was a real learning curve, discovering how everything has to be done – we had to be on top of everything very early on, as the whole house gets sealed up. I started work on this project in 2020, and the kitchen went into production in 2021. It was a long job.”

Kallan MacLeod In keeping with Passive House design principles, there are no exterior penetrations, so a recirculating Elica rangehood was specified for the kitchen in the Lee house in Cockle Bay. The rimu flooring was recycled from the original house on site.

As a Passive House is completely airtight, with the air exchanged via a mechanical ventilation system, it is not possible to put penetrations through to the outside. And the owners wanted to use sustainable materials – their house is designed to be off-grid if required. There are numerous solar panels on the roof plus batteries to store the power generated. And rainwater is harvested.

“I was very conscious of the environmental footprint,” Corboy says. “This helped determine the choice of products throughout. The design was also influenced by the height difference between the parents, and the fact they had already bought most of the appliances.”

The kitchen has a simple, galley-style layout, with an extension at one end forming a wrap-around scullery – there’s an easy flow between the two spaces, so the owners can work on any of the benchtops. Baking appliances, for example, are in the scullery, where there are two additional sinks.

Corboy teamed sandblasted timber veneer cabinetry stained in Miro Black in a matt finish with an Absolute Nero Laminam benchtop on the sink bench in the kitchen. “This is a very durable porcelain with a low silica value – we also used this for the benchtop and splashback in the scullery, in Pietra Di Savia.”

The island has a stone top with dusky green veining – a colour that’s echoed subtly throughout the house.

Kallan MacLeod The coffee machine has pride of place near the main sink.

“I always like to put the cooktop on the island, because we spend more time interacting with people while cooking than we do when washing the dishes,” Corboy says. “The Elica rangehood above is a recirculating one, since we couldn’t vent to the outside.”

The kitchen opens to a deck with an outdoor kitchen, which was built by the Outdoor Kitchens NZ.

There are four bathrooms and one powder room in the house, all designed by Corboy. These feature different colours and materials, with the three girls having a say in how their bathrooms look.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Flashback: Leonard Lee is pictured with daughter Aria in 2022, during the construction of the biggest passive house in New Zealand – it is a massive 660 square metres.

Porcelanosa tiles feature throughout, but while the tiles differ, they all blend in well together, so there is no visual “jarring” as you move through the house. The vanity cabinetry in the parents’ suite is painted in Resene Rose Gold, a dusky pink shade.

Other bathrooms are styled similarly, but vanities are painted in Resene Tusk (a taupe shade) or Resene Lemongrass (a very light grey-green). The girl’s Resene Tusk vanity is teamed with a Caesarstone Rugged Concrete top and a terrazzo floor.

Kallan MacLeod The kitchen extends into a wrap-around scullery at one end.

Kallan MacLeod The benchtops and splashback in the scullery are Laminam Pietra Di Savia.

The laundry, planned by Sesame Lee, was a less-expensive cabinetry fit-out. Corboy teamed Melteca cabinets in Provence Blue with a laminate benchtop. Hettich hardware includes a drop-down drying rail.

Other areas where the designer had an input include the tiled shower beside the sauna, and the tiled spa room.

Kallan MacLeod The outdoor kitchen is by Outdoor Kitchens NZ.

Kallan MacLeod Porcelanosa tiles feature throughout the house, including the sauna shower, where a dark stone colour was chosen to complement the cedar timber.

Kallan MacLeod The sauna area includes a large spa pool. This area has its own mechanical ventilation system.

Kallan MacLeod A grand staircase leads up from the entry to the main living level. Bedrooms are on the third level.

Kallan MacLeod The main suite features a vanity painted in Resene Rose Gold.

Kallan MacLeod The girls' bathroom has a vanity painted in Resene Tusk, and a Caesarstone Rugged Concrete benchtop.

Kallan MacLeod This bathroom features Resene Lemongrass.

Kallan MacLeod The main suite has a large walk-in "his-and-hers" wardrobe.