Six of the best kitchens we've seen in 2023
Every year Stuff features 52 Kitchens of the Week, and runs stories on the winners of the NKBA National Kitchen and Bathroom and TIDA New Zealand Kitchen awards, so we get to profile a lot of kitchens.
There is no denying the supreme winners of both those awards are fabulous kitchens, but they weren’t the only kitchens we admired greatly. Our end-of-year round-up features six of the best. And they’re not all $100k-plus kitchens.
New Plymouth ‘orchard’ kitchen
This stunning kitchen designed by Annika Rowson for a new build reflects a return to Mid-century-style built-in furniture. The house, on an enviable site in the middle of an orchard, was designed by KR Architecture and built by Chad Niwa Building for the family of six.
“I’m in love with Mid-century design, and built-in furniture,” Rowson says. “The owners also love the concept, and having a booth for the dining area was a great way to maximise the space. It encourages connection within the space and removes the need for a separate dining area.”
The booth and large dining table with curved ends, which were custom rendered by Impact Feature Walls, also ensure the family can entertain many people if required.
Rowson chose a warm, neutral palette featuring a large bank of timber veneer cabinetry in VidaSpace Stardust Walnut Veneer. This makes a strong contrast to the white dining booth and Corian Cirrus White benchtops.
’Pretty in pink’ kitchen for former Homed editor
Built-in furniture is also a feature of this kitchen renovation in former Homed editor Colleen O’Hanlon’s Christchurch home. Designer Kate Carter says O’Hanlon loves colour and wanted a kitchen that would reflect her personality, as well as the era of the 1950s home. And she didn’t want it so bold it would date quickly.
“The $40,000 budget for the joinery was a large consideration that needed to be considered quite carefully when looking at all the material and product choices.”
A “quiet, yet interesting” palette was suggested – pink Artedomus Cinca Porcelain mosaic splashback tiles are teamed with cost-effective Melamine cabinetry in Frost Grey with a Velvet finish on the tall and under-bench cabinetry. Benchtops are Infinity acrylic in the colour Glacier, with a matt finish. Carter also designed a built-in dining nook, which was a great way to maximise the space.
O’Hanlon says she cannot believe how much the kitchen has transformed the space – both in looks and functionality. “The kitchen has always been my domain, but for obvious reasons I hated the old one. Now it's an absolute source of joy for the whole family. We spend much more time together which is, of course, amazing.”
Minimalist open workspace wows
Designer Raimana Jones of Atelier Jones was commissioned to transform the kitchen in this 1950s house in Titirangi, Auckland. The owners wanted to open up the kitchen to the living area for better socialisation, and to make the most of the views.
Removal of the dividing wall and its replacement with structural steel not only opened up the kitchen but also provided vistas towards the lush bush.
“The steel beams were used to suspend elements such as the peninsula, pivot lights and a spice station, creating a lively and bustling atmosphere akin to a bazaar, where scents, colours, and rich textures stimulate the senses.”
In keeping with the arts and crafts tradition of the bush suburb, Jones went for natural materials, balancing “modernity with humility”. Oiled recycled rimu and hand-turned knobs offer a striking contrast against the visually lightweight steel framework.
‘Outstanding renovation’ in Tauranga
This Tauranga project by designer Chelsey Mathieson of Niche Design Co, won the NKBA Outstanding Renovation Award and Kitchen Distinction Award for a kitchen in the $90-$120k price range. The clients’ wish list included multiple work spaces as both owners like to cook. There also needed to be barstool seating for guests, and a separate area for the much-used coffee machine.
The solution was to engage an architect and begin extensive renovations. The kitchen was moved into the space created by pushing out the entire back wall, and rearranging the layout so that traffic now flows past the kitchen instead of through it.
Mathieson teamed PrimeArt American Oak crown-cut veneer cabinetry in a custom stain with interiors in Lamnex Meltec MDF in Storm Natural. On the side wall, large sliding doors conceal a benchtop with small appliances and a work station. The doors feature handwoven brass diamond mesh inserts from In Residence in England.
The island top is Matarazzo marble with a leathered finish, and the other benchtops and scullery splashback are Caesarstone Cloudburst Concrete.
‘Affordable’ renovation of ‘60s house
Christchurch homeowners Jeremy Gray and Alana Shinn bought a fixer-upper they wanted to turn into a family home. And what’s most remarkable, the pair chose to blog their project every step of the way “warts and all”. The project required structural changes to open up the kitchen to the living room.
Shinn and Gray, who works for Builderscrack.co.nz, worked with Glen Kelman from Kitchen Concepts, choosing white walls and cabinets for the kitchen to create an open feel.
“To complement the white, we decided on a black oven and hood, which work in well with the existing black fireplace,” Gray says. “Adding natural elements like the fine stone-effect countertop and warm-toned wooden floors in the kitchen and bathroom reinforces the minimalist-yet-comfortable theme.”
The kitchen teams the Laminex high-pressure laminate benchtop in Pure Mineral Stone with Melamine on MDF cabinetry in the colour Malibu. Doors and drawers feature Blum and Häfele hardware, with Häfele Alto softclose runners. The splashback is white glossy tiles.
They paid $447,000 for the house in 2019 and set aside $75,000 for the renovation (a total of $522,000), which involved upgrading the whole house, not just the kitchen. That included new double glazing and better insulation throughout.
Copper glows in Queensberry kitchen
This kitchen in a new home in Queensberry – between Cromwell and Wanaka – looks out to what the locals call the Zebra Hills.
It’s an evocative name for a stunning landscape, and the bespoke architecture of this house reflects the nature of the rugged outdoors. So it made sense for the kitchen also to relate closely to the landscape, says Auckland-based designer Nicola Manning.
The working part of the kitchen is a galley shape, with an extensive bank of cabinets along the side wall in Prime Panels microstained timber veneer with a brushed and sawn finish. Matching panels take the cabinetry right to the ceiling, which follows the gable of the roof.
However, the hero of the kitchen is the island and matching hood. The island doors and drawers are painted in two-pot lacquer in Resene Ironsand, which is teamed with a 20mm benchtop in Dekton Laurent with a clashed matte copper edge.
“We used Dekton Laurent as the movement of the veining in the stone is reminiscent of the movement and textures of the topography,” Manning says. “And the curved ends of the island speak to the curved walls of the home. The exposed curved end is finished with lacquered vertical slats alternating with vertical strips of copper.”