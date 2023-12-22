Six of the best kitchens we've seen in 2023

An extra-long dining booth and table ensure there is plenty of room for family and friends in this kitchen in a new house in an orchard in New Plymouth.

Every year Stuff features 52 Kitchens of the Week, and runs stories on the winners of the NKBA National Kitchen and Bathroom and TIDA New Zealand Kitchen awards, so we get to profile a lot of kitchens.

There is no denying the supreme winners of both those awards are fabulous kitchens, but they weren’t the only kitchens we admired greatly. Our end-of-year round-up features six of the best. And they’re not all $100k-plus kitchens.

New Plymouth ‘orchard’ kitchen

This stunning kitchen designed by Annika Rowson for a new build reflects a return to Mid-century-style built-in furniture. The house, on an enviable site in the middle of an orchard, was designed by KR Architecture and built by Chad Niwa Building for the family of six.

“I’m in love with Mid-century design, and built-in furniture,” Rowson says. “The owners also love the concept, and having a booth for the dining area was a great way to maximise the space. It encourages connection within the space and removes the need for a separate dining area.”

The booth and large dining table with curved ends, which were custom rendered by Impact Feature Walls, also ensure the family can entertain many people if required.

Rowson chose a warm, neutral palette featuring a large bank of timber veneer cabinetry in VidaSpace Stardust Walnut Veneer. This makes a strong contrast to the white dining booth and Corian Cirrus White benchtops.

Kate Claridge Former Homed editor Colleen O'Hanlon, pictured with Cocoa, has a new "happy place".

’Pretty in pink’ kitchen for former Homed editor

Built-in furniture is also a feature of this kitchen renovation in former Homed editor Colleen O’Hanlon’s Christchurch home. Designer Kate Carter says O’Hanlon loves colour and wanted a kitchen that would reflect her personality, as well as the era of the 1950s home. And she didn’t want it so bold it would date quickly.

“The $40,000 budget for the joinery was a large consideration that needed to be considered quite carefully when looking at all the material and product choices.”

Kate Claridge The new kitchen has a much sharper, clean-lined look. The island and rangehood feature custom MDF scallop panels with a lacquered paint finish.

Kate Claridge/Stuff Bench seating wraps around the corner of the kitchen – originally the door was here.

A “quiet, yet interesting” palette was suggested – pink Artedomus Cinca Porcelain mosaic splashback tiles are teamed with cost-effective Melamine cabinetry in Frost Grey with a Velvet finish on the tall and under-bench cabinetry. Benchtops are Infinity acrylic in the colour Glacier, with a matt finish. Carter also designed a built-in dining nook, which was a great way to maximise the space.

O’Hanlon says she cannot believe how much the kitchen has transformed the space – both in looks and functionality. “The kitchen has always been my domain, but for obvious reasons I hated the old one. Now it's an absolute source of joy for the whole family. We spend much more time together which is, of course, amazing.”

Minimalist open workspace wows

Greta Van Der Star Where once there was a wall of heavy cabinetry with a sliding pass-through, now there is a open, vibrant connection between the living area and kitchen in this older Titirangi home.

Designer Raimana Jones of Atelier Jones was commissioned to transform the kitchen in this 1950s house in Titirangi, Auckland. The owners wanted to open up the kitchen to the living area for better socialisation, and to make the most of the views.

Removal of the dividing wall and its replacement with structural steel not only opened up the kitchen but also provided vistas towards the lush bush.

“The steel beams were used to suspend elements such as the peninsula, pivot lights and a spice station, creating a lively and bustling atmosphere akin to a bazaar, where scents, colours, and rich textures stimulate the senses.”

In keeping with the arts and crafts tradition of the bush suburb, Jones went for natural materials, balancing “modernity with humility”. Oiled recycled rimu and hand-turned knobs offer a striking contrast against the visually lightweight steel framework.

‘Outstanding renovation’ in Tauranga

This Tauranga project by designer Chelsey Mathieson of Niche Design Co, won the NKBA Outstanding Renovation Award and Kitchen Distinction Award for a kitchen in the $90-$120k price range. The clients’ wish list included multiple work spaces as both owners like to cook. There also needed to be barstool seating for guests, and a separate area for the much-used coffee machine.

Boundless Vision There is plenty of natural light pouring into this kitchen, which won the top renovation prize at the NKBA Awards this year. Dark-stained American oak cabinets contrast a Matarazzo marble bar top and Caesarstone benchtops in Cloudburst Concrete.

The solution was to engage an architect and begin extensive renovations. The kitchen was moved into the space created by pushing out the entire back wall, and rearranging the layout so that traffic now flows past the kitchen instead of through it.

Mathieson teamed PrimeArt American Oak crown-cut veneer cabinetry in a custom stain with interiors in Lamnex Meltec MDF in Storm Natural. On the side wall, large sliding doors conceal a benchtop with small appliances and a work station. The doors feature handwoven brass diamond mesh inserts from In Residence in England.

Boundless Vision The kitchen opens to a new outdoor room, and although it wasn't part of the original wish list, it has become the most-used space.

The island top is Matarazzo marble with a leathered finish, and the other benchtops and scullery splashback are Caesarstone Cloudburst Concrete.

‘Affordable’ renovation of ‘60s house

Christchurch homeowners Jeremy Gray and Alana Shinn bought a fixer-upper they wanted to turn into a family home. And what’s most remarkable, the pair chose to blog their project every step of the way “warts and all”. The project required structural changes to open up the kitchen to the living room.

Supplied Jeremy and Alana Gray have transformed their '60s house in Hoon Hay, and the kitchen was a "huge part" of the renovation.

Shinn and Gray, who works for Builderscrack.co.nz, worked with Glen Kelman from Kitchen Concepts, choosing white walls and cabinets for the kitchen to create an open feel.

“To complement the white, we decided on a black oven and hood, which work in well with the existing black fireplace,” Gray says. “Adding natural elements like the fine stone-effect countertop and warm-toned wooden floors in the kitchen and bathroom reinforces the minimalist-yet-comfortable theme.”

The kitchen teams the Laminex high-pressure laminate benchtop in Pure Mineral Stone with Melamine on MDF cabinetry in the colour Malibu. Doors and drawers feature Blum and Häfele hardware, with Häfele Alto softclose runners. The splashback is white glossy tiles.

They paid $447,000 for the house in 2019 and set aside $75,000 for the renovation (a total of $522,000), which involved upgrading the whole house, not just the kitchen. That included new double glazing and better insulation throughout.

Copper glows in Queensberry kitchen

This kitchen in a new home in Queensberry – between Cromwell and Wanaka – looks out to what the locals call the Zebra Hills.

It’s an evocative name for a stunning landscape, and the bespoke architecture of this house reflects the nature of the rugged outdoors. So it made sense for the kitchen also to relate closely to the landscape, says Auckland-based designer Nicola Manning.

Marina Mathews Just as the sun is captured on the "Zebra Hills" beyond, so the copper accents captured in this kitchen in a new home in Queenberry, Central Otago.

The working part of the kitchen is a galley shape, with an extensive bank of cabinets along the side wall in Prime Panels microstained timber veneer with a brushed and sawn finish. Matching panels take the cabinetry right to the ceiling, which follows the gable of the roof.

However, the hero of the kitchen is the island and matching hood. The island doors and drawers are painted in two-pot lacquer in Resene Ironsand, which is teamed with a 20mm benchtop in Dekton Laurent with a clashed matte copper edge.

Marina Mathews The cabinetry features Prime Panels microstained veneer.

“We used Dekton Laurent as the movement of the veining in the stone is reminiscent of the movement and textures of the topography,” Manning says. “And the curved ends of the island speak to the curved walls of the home. The exposed curved end is finished with lacquered vertical slats alternating with vertical strips of copper.”