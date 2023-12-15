Kitchen of the Week: Designer's own $50k kitchen reno in seaside home

From beautiful stone to ply, these kitchens and bathrooms represent the very best of Kiwi design at the 2023 NKBA National Kitchen & Bathroom Awards.

It’s always fascinating to see what kitchen designers choose for their own home. They know all the products and materials, but of course, they still have to work to a budget – this project came in at around $50,000, which included new appliances.

For Christchurch designer Nicky Claridge of Smiths Kitchens, a new kitchen had been on the cards ever since the family moved into their seaside home in South Brighton in 2016. And it turned out that living through lockdown with a temperamental oven and wonky kitchen drawers was the last straw – it was more than time for a kitchen reno.

“We are a busy family of four, and working from home was the foreseeable reality for us,” Claridge says. “So we spent our locked-in days working on ideas for our dream space; how to make it a better space to live and work in, then and into the future.”

Hannah Bird Photography Kitchen designer Nicky Claridge's own kitchen renovation has completely transformed the living space in the family's South Brighton beachside home.

Supplied BEFORE: There was a clunky, angled island off to one side that was awkward to use, and the old drawers were not functioning properly.

The designer says the original kitchen was a poorly thought-out U-shape, with a tiny sink only a hand-width away from the gas cooktop. “It had a small angular island, limited usable bench area, and miles of wasted space in the corners and cabinets.”

Before photos show beige cabinets with contrasting chartreuse-coloured walls.

“The new kitchen needed to be a multi-functional area. A place not just for entertaining and week-night dinners, but an inspiring space to work and to host meetings with clients.”

Hannah Bird Photography NIcky Claridge (left) specified Neolith Himalaya Crystal stone for both the benchtops and the full-height splashback, so it effectively becomes a piece of art in the kitchen.

Hannah Bird Photography Wherever possible, appliances are integrated into the cabinets, which feature Prime Melamine in Hickory Walnut with a Timberland finish.

Claridge wanted an eye-catching space with clever storage and designated work-zones. It needed to have light walls and white-based benchtops to brighten the kitchen, which faces southeast. Timber veneer cabinets and tiled floors were also desired to deal with the sand and foot traffic.

Being a non-structural renovation, the layout options for the new kitchen were restricted. To create a more functional workflow, the sink and dishwasher were relocated to the southeast wall, creating a prep zone to the right of the hob and a cleaning zone to the left of the sink.

Peninsula works better than angular island

The angular island was replaced with a peninsula to add better bench space for serving and entertaining.

Hannah Bird Photography The refurbishment included new lights; the new Schweigen Paradigma extractor in the ceiling is unobtrusive, and with a remote motor, it is also silent.

“The large waterfall on the back of the peninsula gives the Neolith Himalaya Crystal stone more area to show-off its beauty,” Claridge says. “There’s a pet nook tucked away on the end for the cat bikkies.”

The large corner pantry was replaced with a 600mm Blum Space Tower and repositioned to make room for a breakfast and coffee zone. Claridge specified 170° hinges for the pantry door to allow unobstructed access.

The three internal corners of the kitchen each have their own purpose, and include Vauth Sagel Cornerstone Maxx pull-outs for easy access. Blum Tandembox drawer runners have been used throughout the kitchen to ensure the maximum use of space.

Hannah Bird Photography There is now a much easier flow through to the rest of the family living space, and a more functional bench area. The walls are painted in Resene Triple Sea Fog.

The new cabinetry features Prime Melamine in Hickory Walnut with a Timberland finish. Integrating the Fisher & Paykel fridge/freezer and Double Dishdrawers ensures they blend seamlessly with the cabinets so not to distract from the stunning Neolith Himalaya Crystal, which features on the walls as well as the benchtops.

To keep the space as light and open as possible, Claridge used a Schweigen Paradigma ceiling-mounted extractor system with a remote motor.

Hannah Bird Photography The cat's biscuit bowl is contained within a niche in the island, so no-one needs to trip over it. The new flooring is Treverkever Natural Look tile, chosen with sand resilience in mind.

“Doing so allowed me to keep the wall free from cabinets, so I could use the majority of the 6mm sheet of Neolith for the hob splashback that acts as the art-piece in the room.

“The remote motor not only works amazingly well at extracting steam and odours, but it has also helped reduce the sound in the new space, which has been amplified by the addition of the hard stone and tile surfaces.”

The ovens and hob are Fisher & Paykel.