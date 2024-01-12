Kitchen for remote off-grid house is rugged like the terrain

A concrete-style laminate creates a rough, textural look for this kitchen in a remote new off-grid house at the foot of Mt Peel in South Canterbury. It is teamed with Arctic Sky quartzite on the island top and waterfall side.

Escaping the rat race took on new meaning for the owners of this new off-grid house at the foot of Mt Peel in South Canterbury – the site is so isolated they need to ford a stream to reach the house, and at times they can be snowed in.

Kitchen designer Maria Pomeroy of Maria Pomeroy Interiors says the weather is very moody and can be harsh. “But this is a little hideaway cabin that's very calming, even when watching the storms gathering. While we were photographing the kitchen, the mist came down from the mountain and surrounded us, and then it lifted, and the sun came out.”

The bush setting helped determine the design of the kitchen – essentially, it’s as moody and “rugged” as the landscape.

Petra Mingneau There's a visual "moodiness" to the kitchen to match the mountain landscape beyond.

Pomeroy says the couple preferred an industrial feel, but also craved a sanctuary to escape from the busy world. “The wish list included a robust, easy-to-maintain kitchen with ample storage. A large pantry was required in case the owners are snowed in.”

Longevity and reliability of products and materials were important, as well as products that could withstand the sun.

“And bearing in mind the house is off-grid [with photovoltaic panels], a gas hob was critical – to allow for exceptional weather conditions,” the designer says. “It was also important to use a local joiner and tradespeople, for practicality of installations.”

Supplied Designer Maria Pomeroy describes the house as a "little hideaway cabin that's very calming, even when watching the storms go by".

Pomeroy specified laminate cabinetry that can withstand the full heat of the sun without fading, and is also easy to clean in a dusty environment. Lookcrete from Sage Doors in the colour Matala has the look and feel of natural concrete.

The cabinets are teamed with orbital stainless steel benchtops that provide the necessary ruggedness, and also are easy to maintain. But the island benchtop features a natural stone quartzite in Arctic Sky, which, as the name suggests, is a stormy grey tone fractured with ice.

“The quartzite has a beautiful tactile touch in the honed finish,” Pomeroy says.

And she says the “perfect jewel in the crown” was the discovery of the splashback tile, Marvel Edge porcelain from Unico Design in Agata Azul. “It reflects the changing light so beautifully, while enhancing the harmony of tones.”

LED strip lighting along the top of the splashback illuminates the benchtop.

Petra Mingneau With the kitchen in the centre of the house, there's an easy flow to other rooms.

Petra Mingneau It was the remoteness and the "quiet calm" that sparked the owners' decision to move here.

A key designer feature adding a “pop of the unexpected” is a Tom Dixon Melt pendant suspended above one end of the island.

Appliances include a Smeg Thermoseal oven, cooktop and rangehood, and a Miele dishwasher.

The kitchen was entered into the NKBA National Kitchen Awards in the $30,000 to $60,000 price range.

Kitchen designer: Maria Pomeroy, Maria Pomeroy Interiors, Christchurch

Kitchen manufacturer: Paul Autridge, Geraldine Timber Products

Petra Mingneau The walk-in pantry offers plenty of additional food storage for the times when the weather makes it impossible to leave the property.