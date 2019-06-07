$50m+ New York penthouse secured by NZ billionaire Graeme Hart

It has been reported that New Zealand's richest man, Graeme Hart, has bought a $51.33m penthouse in the new XI building in New York, which is nearing completion in West Chelsea.

Mansion Global reports that people "familiar with the deal" have confirmed the contract, which follows a sales launch last September.

The 537 square-metre penthouse occupies half a floor and has five bedrooms and a 29 square-metre terrace for outdoor entertaining.

DBOX FOR HFZ CAPITAL GROUP Billionaire New Zealander Graeme Hart has bought a penthouse in the new XI building beside the Hudson River in New York - the twisting glass towers are shown the centre of this rendering.

The XI, (pronounced the Eleventh), was designed by world-renowned architect Bjarke Ingels of Copenhagan-based architectural firm BIG. The building sits between the Hudson River and the High Line and spans an entire block. It is most notable for its two twisting towers that command attention in the West Chelsea neighbourhood.

The towers, which have been likened to two "shimmying dance partners", incorporate 236 apartments, plus the Sixth Sense Hotel, which is in the smaller tower.

supplied Graeme Hart is believed to be the richest man in New Zealand, with a net worth around $9 billion.

Building owners have the use of the hotel amenities. These include a 22m glass-enclosed swimming pool, hot tub, fitness centre and saunas.

XI told Stuff it is unable to confirm the names of buyers.

Hart, from Auckland, has a net worth of about $9 billion. In December 2018 he donated $10 million to the University of Otago to build a new dental school in South Auckland.

In June 2018, a company owned by Hart and his son Harry bought Hubbards Foods, Hansells and Gregg's Sauces, which are now are now part of the new Walter & Wild company (formerly HFG Group).

