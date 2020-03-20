Millie Elder-Holmes has bought a house in Christchurch

Millie Elder-Holmes says she has decided to return to New Zealand and has bought a house in Christchurch.

Blogger and social media influencer Millie Elder-Holmes, who currently lives in Greece and owns a home in Thessaloniki, has bought a house in Christchurch and is planning to come back to New Zealand to live.

Elder-Holmes briefly posted a photograph, presumably of the Christchurch house, on Instagram. It showed an attractive two-storey, four-bedroom house on a sunny 861 square-metre section.

In a Facebook post this week Elder-Holmes said: "There are a few things that I have been keeping quite about But....I'm moving home! I have bought a home in Ōtautahi (Christchurch) and will be relocating after the summer, in about 5-6 months or when ever this virus blows over.

"This decision is something I've been thinking about since last year. And more so after my last trip home. I had initially ruled it out because I assumed it would be too stressful for Maui (one of her two dogs)."

READ MORE

* Millie Elder-Holmes on the stress of growing up in the spotlight

* Millie Elder-Holmes gets huge neck tattoo

* Millie talks about social media influencing and life in Greece

Elder-Holmes said it was an involved and lengthy process shipping a dog from Greece to New Zealand.

"Aside from the paper work, health testing, customs clearance, quarantine etc I wanted to make sure both boys would be ok mentally with such a trip. So I've been working with a behaviorist around the extended period of crated travel involved.

"Maui has travelled from America to Greece; it's agreed that he will be fine with the trip the way it's been planned out by my pet shipper.

"However I was advised, and it's quite apparent, that Mouse's general anxiety and predisposition to stress means it could be overly upsetting /harmful for him to travel for such a long period inside the cargo hold of the plane alone. They also noted several behaviors between the dogs that we tried to address that were negatively impacting both dogs."

Elder-Holmes said that taking all this advice into account and from what she had witnessed myself, she made the "very difficult decision" to rehome Mouse while he's still young.

"This situation has been extremely upsetting for me obviously, but has been made somewhat easier due to the fact that I've found the perfect home for him with a work-from-home family who have a another female mini dachshund.

"Please believe I spent a lot of time trying to fix/manage and move pass these behaviours.At no point did I give up on mouse, but it got to the point where neither dog was happy and my main focus is the wellbeing of both Mouse and Maui.

Millie Elder-Holmes Millie Elder-Holmes has been living in Greece for several years.

"Mouse is so happy with his new family and Maui and I are very nervous and excited to move to New Zealand together and start this new chapter."

Elder-Holmes has received a lot of positive comment on Facebook on her decision to come back home.

Rachelle Hunt posted: "We (Christchurch folk) really need you here too. Your positive look on life, your realism, your truth's. We do have some fantastic dog parks, and so much more right on our doorstep! You will love it here! Oh, and as for men – the country boys tend to be the most honest and trustworthy."

Elder-Holmes is the daughter of late broadcaster Paul Holmes and youth forensic psychiatrist Hinemoa Elder. Having a Greek biological father, Elder-Holmes made the decision to relocate to Greece following the death of Holmes in 2013 and her partner Connor Morris, who was murdered the following year.