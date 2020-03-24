Airbnb wants to fund 'unconventional and unusual' new homes

The Boot is a Nelson Airbnb property built by Steve and Judy, who is a superhost. Airbnb wants more 'wild' ideas for homes and is prepared to pay for them.

If you've always wanted to build a spaceship house, or a hobbit home, now is the time to do it – maybe you even have spare time due to the Covid-19 lockdown, but need the funds to put a plan into action.

Airbnb is looking for crazy ideas and they want to help you.

The company is prepared to help fund the build – all-up there's US$1 million (NZ$1.78 million) available for 10 projects. That works out to US$100,000 for each project chosen, and it has to be "the most unconventional Airbnb you can dream up".

AIRBNB Peter ('they call me Rocketman') is an Airbnb superhost in Pukaki, Canterbury. This is his Apollo 11 spaceship with a view of Mt Cook.

​Airbnb says it's looking for "unusual shapes, unexpected locations, immersive concepts, spaces with a story".

"We're on the hunt for people who will challenge the very idea of a house. The wilder, the better. Your design should reflect a fresh perspective visible in every detail. A successful entry will be full of surprises, inside and out."

AIRBNB The Sheep Wagon is a glamping Airbnb farm stay in Arizona.

Of course, your plans need to be grounded in reality: "Dream big—but keep your feet on the ground. Show us how you'd make the impossible possible, all on a budget of $100,000."

And don't ignore sustainability: "Recycled materials. Energy efficiency. Smart irrigation. Waste reduction. We're looking for innovative ways to keep the footprint light at every stage."

Airbnb is also looking for "social good" - a place that has a purpose. "Consider the ways the space will benefit your guests, your neighbors, and your community at large, too."

If all this sounds like you, here is where you enter. Just make sure you get that entry in by April 15, 2020.