Wellington architects impress with conversions and homes on small, steep sites

With good building sites at a premium in Wellington, it’s not surprising to see architects thinking laterally.

And that’s exactly what has impressed judges in this year’s Wellington Architecture Awards, part of the wards programme run by Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects

Awards jury convenor Shauna Herminghouse said the jury noted the number of projects that involved the sympathetic conversion of heritage buildings for contemporary use.

Paul McCredie Vera Street House, Karori, by Parsonson Architects.

“The stories behind many of the projects were amazing,” Herminghouse said. “The jury heard about clients’ strong desire for sustainable architecture, and about projects that marked significant changes in the lives of individuals and communities.”

“We were delighted by the craft and expertise demonstrated across all scales of work,” the convenor said. “We were especially heartened to see a number of modest projects built at the rear of sections or on seemingy unbuildable sites, proving the value that architects can bring to the smallest of projects.”

Vera Street House by Parsonson Architects, for example, is “a house on a subdivided section that certainly doesn’t shrink away at the rear of the site,” the jury said. “The corrugated iron elements, and subtle references to the client’s love of tramping, art, and the outdoors, give a tailored character to the house and have created a delightful living environment for the owner.”

And 10x10 House by Patchwork Architecture is an “adventurous and rigorously structured building that shows that steep sites in Wellington need not stand in the way of cleverly designed and built houses”.

“The design creates useable external spaces such as an expansive roof terrace with a playful ‘bus stop’ shelter that makes the climb up worthwhile.”

Mediaworks Karl and Amelie, seen here with Grand Designs NZ presenter Chris Moller, built the sustainable 'Hot Box' house designed by Patchwork Architects.

Patchwork Architects also received an award for Hot Box – a Grand Designs NZ project built on a cliff edge.

Carbonic Ice Apartment by John Mills Architects is a former fishing company warehouse that has been transformed into “a flexible series of spaces that accommodate both intimate living and larger entertaining spaces.”

Paul McCredie Carbonic Ice Apartment, Lower Hutt, by John Mills Architects is a new apartment in a former fishing company warehouse.

Paul McCredie Carbonic Ice Apartment, Lower Hutt, by John Mills Architects.

“The patina of the original walls is retained in the outside courtyards,” the jury said, “and unexpected tranquillity is created within the transformed shell of an industrial building.”

There were also big contrasts – a tiny house by First Light Studio won an award, and so did a luxury apartment in Te Aro by foster + melville architects.

And the tiny Herald Street Garden Studio by Parsonson Architects was described as a “delightful gem of a studio that introduces a contemporary design language to the tradition of a sleep-out/studio down the back of the section.”

A landmark building on The Terrace was recognised in the awards’ Enduring Architecture category. Designed by architect Allan Wild and built in 1968, Jellicoe Towers “is an outstanding feature of the city’s skyline,” the jury said.

“The proportions of the seemingly impossibly svelte apartment building completed were a generous gesture to minimise obstruction of neighbours’ views,” the jury said. “The Modernist simplicity of the one-apartment per-floor tower, articulated by each floorplate extending beyond the face of the building, has stood the test of time.

Other winners included the refurbishment of Bowen State Building, a 1959 Ministry of Works government building that received a significant upgrade from Warren and Mahoney Architects.

“The architects have respected the muscular form of the original building, and bronze facade detailing gives a nod to the adjacent Beehive,” the jury said. “This is a fine example of sustainability in action.”

Jason Mann Bowen State Building, Thorndon , by Warren and Mahoney Architects

supplied Robinson Crimp House, Carterton, by architecture RobinsonCrimp

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

HOUSING

Riverside Bach, Riversdale, by a.k.a Architecture

Paetawa Beach House, Kapiti Coast, by Andrew Sexton Architecture

Robinson Crimp House, Carterton, by architecture RobinsonCrimp

Vera Street House, Karori, by Parsonson Architects

Waikanae House II, by Herriot Melhuish O’Neill Architects

10x10 House, Kilbirnie, by Patchwork Architecture

Hotbox, Wadestown, by Patchwork Architecture

HOUSING – ALTERATIONS & ADDITIONS

Brendon Drury 802 Parkin Apartment, Te Aro, by foster melville architects.

802 Parkin Apartment, Te Aro, by foster+melville architects

Carbonic Ice Apartment, Lower Hutt, by John Mills Architects

Mount Victoria House Alterations, by Mary Daish Architect

Thorndon Villa Light Catcher Alteration by Lovell and O’Connell Architects

Lovell & O'Connell Architects The architects at Lovell & O'Connell call this project 'Thorndon Light Catcher' because the renovation was all about bringing sunlight into the south-facing back of a heritage-listed 1870s villa.

HOUSING MULTI-UNIT

Adelaide Road Townhouses, Newtown, by architecture+

Paetutu, Petone , by Colab Architecture

COMMERCIAL ARCHITECTURE

Antipodes Skincare Heritage Refurbishment, Wellington, by Architecture Workshop

Bowen State Building, Thorndon , by Warren and Mahoney Architects

Site 10, Kumutoto, Wellington waterfront , by Athfield Architects

Jason Mann Site 10, Kumutoto, Wellington waterfront , by Athfield Architects

EDUCATION

Thorndon School, by McKenzie Higham Architects

ENDURING ARCHITECTURE

Jellicoe Towers (1968), The Terrace, Kelburn, by Allan Wild – Architect

HERITAGE

Antipodes Skincare Heritage Refurbishment, by Architecture Workshop

Harbour City Centre Annexe, by Herriot Melhuish O’Neill Architects

HOSPITALITY

The Marion, Te Aro, by foster+melville architects

INTERIOR ARCHITECTURE

FNZ Office Fit-out, Wellington, by Herriot Melhuish O’Neill Architects

Formway Design Studio, Lower Hutt , by Andrew Sexton Architecture and Harris Architects in association

Forsyth Barr Workplace, Wellington. by Warren and Mahoney Architects

Greenwood Roche, Wellington , by Custance Associates

Jason Mann Waitohi â Johnsonville Library and Community Hub, by Athfield Architects

PUBLIC ARCHITECTURE

Waitohi – Johnsonville Library and Community Hub, by Athfield Architects

SMALL PROJECT ARCHITECTURE

Cassandra Sharp First Light Tiny Home, Ohariu, by First Light Studio.