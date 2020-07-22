Wellington architects impress with conversions and homes on small, steep sites
With good building sites at a premium in Wellington, it’s not surprising to see architects thinking laterally.
And that’s exactly what has impressed judges in this year’s Wellington Architecture Awards, part of the wards programme run by Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects
Awards jury convenor Shauna Herminghouse said the jury noted the number of projects that involved the sympathetic conversion of heritage buildings for contemporary use.
“The stories behind many of the projects were amazing,” Herminghouse said. “The jury heard about clients’ strong desire for sustainable architecture, and about projects that marked significant changes in the lives of individuals and communities.”
“We were delighted by the craft and expertise demonstrated across all scales of work,” the convenor said. “We were especially heartened to see a number of modest projects built at the rear of sections or on seemingy unbuildable sites, proving the value that architects can bring to the smallest of projects.”
Vera Street House by Parsonson Architects, for example, is “a house on a subdivided section that certainly doesn’t shrink away at the rear of the site,” the jury said. “The corrugated iron elements, and subtle references to the client’s love of tramping, art, and the outdoors, give a tailored character to the house and have created a delightful living environment for the owner.”
And 10x10 House by Patchwork Architecture is an “adventurous and rigorously structured building that shows that steep sites in Wellington need not stand in the way of cleverly designed and built houses”.
“The design creates useable external spaces such as an expansive roof terrace with a playful ‘bus stop’ shelter that makes the climb up worthwhile.”
Patchwork Architects also received an award for Hot Box – a Grand Designs NZ project built on a cliff edge.
Carbonic Ice Apartment by John Mills Architects is a former fishing company warehouse that has been transformed into “a flexible series of spaces that accommodate both intimate living and larger entertaining spaces.”
“The patina of the original walls is retained in the outside courtyards,” the jury said, “and unexpected tranquillity is created within the transformed shell of an industrial building.”
There were also big contrasts – a tiny house by First Light Studio won an award, and so did a luxury apartment in Te Aro by foster + melville architects.
And the tiny Herald Street Garden Studio by Parsonson Architects was described as a “delightful gem of a studio that introduces a contemporary design language to the tradition of a sleep-out/studio down the back of the section.”
A landmark building on The Terrace was recognised in the awards’ Enduring Architecture category. Designed by architect Allan Wild and built in 1968, Jellicoe Towers “is an outstanding feature of the city’s skyline,” the jury said.
“The proportions of the seemingly impossibly svelte apartment building completed were a generous gesture to minimise obstruction of neighbours’ views,” the jury said. “The Modernist simplicity of the one-apartment per-floor tower, articulated by each floorplate extending beyond the face of the building, has stood the test of time.
Other winners included the refurbishment of Bowen State Building, a 1959 Ministry of Works government building that received a significant upgrade from Warren and Mahoney Architects.
“The architects have respected the muscular form of the original building, and bronze facade detailing gives a nod to the adjacent Beehive,” the jury said. “This is a fine example of sustainability in action.”
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
HOUSING
- Riverside Bach, Riversdale, by a.k.a Architecture
- Paetawa Beach House, Kapiti Coast, by Andrew Sexton Architecture
- Robinson Crimp House, Carterton, by architecture RobinsonCrimp
- Vera Street House, Karori, by Parsonson Architects
- Waikanae House II, by Herriot Melhuish O’Neill Architects
- 10x10 House, Kilbirnie, by Patchwork Architecture
- Hotbox, Wadestown, by Patchwork Architecture
HOUSING – ALTERATIONS & ADDITIONS
- 802 Parkin Apartment, Te Aro, by foster+melville architects
- Carbonic Ice Apartment, Lower Hutt, by John Mills Architects
- Mount Victoria House Alterations, by Mary Daish Architect
- Thorndon Villa Light Catcher Alteration by Lovell and O’Connell Architects
HOUSING MULTI-UNIT
- Adelaide Road Townhouses, Newtown, by architecture+
- Paetutu, Petone , by Colab Architecture
COMMERCIAL ARCHITECTURE
- Antipodes Skincare Heritage Refurbishment, Wellington, by Architecture Workshop
- Bowen State Building, Thorndon , by Warren and Mahoney Architects
- Site 10, Kumutoto, Wellington waterfront , by Athfield Architects
EDUCATION
- Thorndon School, by McKenzie Higham Architects
ENDURING ARCHITECTURE
- Jellicoe Towers (1968), The Terrace, Kelburn, by Allan Wild – Architect
HERITAGE
- Antipodes Skincare Heritage Refurbishment, by Architecture Workshop
- Harbour City Centre Annexe, by Herriot Melhuish O’Neill Architects
HOSPITALITY
- The Marion, Te Aro, by foster+melville architects
INTERIOR ARCHITECTURE
- FNZ Office Fit-out, Wellington, by Herriot Melhuish O’Neill Architects
- Formway Design Studio, Lower Hutt , by Andrew Sexton Architecture and Harris Architects in association
- Forsyth Barr Workplace, Wellington. by Warren and Mahoney Architects
- Greenwood Roche, Wellington , by Custance Associates
PUBLIC ARCHITECTURE
- Waitohi – Johnsonville Library and Community Hub, by Athfield Architects
SMALL PROJECT ARCHITECTURE
- First Light Tiny Home, Ohariu, by First Light Studio
- Herald Street Garden Studio, Wellington, by Parsonson Architects