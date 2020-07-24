Bunnings clocks up 100 flatpack houses; but it's a competitive market

Sharon Mitchington has just moved into her new Bunnings house in New Brighton, Christchurch – it replaces her old cottage, which needed to be demolished.

Mega hardware chain Bunnings raised eyebrows in 2017 by moving into the kitset new home market – and it appears to have paid off.

The Australian-owned company has completed more than 100 new builds in New Zealand, which are marked under the “affordable” Clever Living Co banner. And in doing so, it has proved a competitive alternative, not just to other hardware chains, but to the myriad home builders at the lower end of the market.

Richard Trent of Trent Building in Christchurch, one of 20 licensed builders offering the houses, says he has lost count of the number he has built. The houses are built in his yard and relocated to sites throughout the South Island.



“We are about to start work on another three houses, one of which will be a show home,” he says.

Sharon Mitchington of New Brighton, Christchurch, is his latest customer – she moved into her new Bunnings home two weeks ago and is still unpacking.

“I had a small, rundown cottage that didn’t fare too well in the earthquakes, and that was the impetus to get a new home,” Mitchington says. “I had saved a bit of money, and looked at a lot of other homes – I was spoiled for choice. But I had heard about Clever Living homes and liked the idea of a complete package.



“I have talked with others who have built new houses, and there were often unexpected things they had to pay for. There didn’t seem to be any hidden costs with this one. Everything was inclusive, yet I could choose different items for the house.”

Mitchington, a hospital charge nurse, says the cottage was demolished and replaced with a two-bedroom house with open-plan living area and two bathrooms, including an en suite. “It’s the perfect size for me. Because it is two bedrooms, rather than three, all the rooms are a little bigger than they would have been.”

Geotech recommended a lightweight cladding, due to existing land conditions. And Mitchington acknowledges that her foundations were expensive for the same reason. The cost of her build (excluding the separate garage) was around $280,000.



Trent says the house normally sells for $269,000, including GST. The extra cost was not just in the foundations, but also due to the need to raise the finished floor level, as the house is in a 100-year flood zone.

“This is not a cookie-cutter house. There are two bathrooms and a large, stand-alone laundry. And it features electrical smart systems and high-performing windows to provide warmer housing.”

Des Bickerton, manager NZ commercial, Bunnings, says the 96 square metre, three-bedroom “Angus” design has proved the most popular kit. And it has appealed to all age groups, from first-home buyers to retirees.



“Individual sites can vary, but the ‘Angus’ can be currently sold between $245k and $260k, excluding site works. This figure would need to be confirmed by the builder as it is based on location and other factors.”

Bickerton says Bunnings is hoping to grow the number of licensed builders, each of whom will soon have a show home.

“We’ve seen a growing interest outside of the Auckland metropolitan area, especially areas that are larger in land size, such as Palmerston North, Gisborne and Whanganui.”



Simon Hinds of Hinds Builders in Waikanae says his company always has three of the houses on the go, and there has been no let up in the interest.

“We got too busy, so we have had to limit the area we cover,” he says. “We now deliver them from Levin down to Porirua. They are very popular.”

COMPETITION ABOUNDS

Bunnings does not have this market to itself. There are numerous small home builders offering similar products. Marc Hunter of Latitude Homes says his company has been offering kitset homes for many years, with prices that are equally affordable.

And the 100 per cent New Zealand-owned company is committed to buying Kiwi made: “We prefer to buy NZ-made products where we can,” he says. “This has become more of a priority for us since the Covid-19 lockdown.”



Hunter says Latitude Homes is not worried about “big brand” stores getting in on the market.

“We have a more personal approach. A customer can call any of our team in the knowledge that they will have a reply to their query straight away and without delay. The big brands tend to have many staff dealing with many categories and it’s often very hard to get to speak to the right person without going through several channels.

“Our goal is to supply customers with a price immediately or, if it’s a more complicated inquiry, within 24 hours.”

Hunter says in the past two to three years, the company has noted that homeowners are now looking at smaller homes to better fit their budgets.



“They are also taking more notice of the material going into their homes, and shying away from expensive tapware for instance, as you can now buy a tap for half the cost and it does the same job.

“What we are about is providing affordable homes without sacrificing quality. Consumers are getting smarter with their choices. You don’t need to have an architecturally designed house that’s cost a small fortune to have something special that you can call home.”

DIY HOMES

Hunter says kitset and flatpack homes are more popular as people have got their heads around the LBP (Licenced Building Practitioner) requirements: “They are taking on a lot more DIY projects.

“The LBP requirements scared a lot of people off doing things themselves. This should not be the case as there are huge savings to be made. Painting, for example, can save thousands of dollars. And getting family members and friends who work in the industry to help can also save you thousands.”

For buyers, the message is simply to shop around and do your homework.