Christchurch houses left abandoned for 10 years a 'slap in the face' of residents

Abandoned houses on Marine Parade, New Brighton, have smashed windows, are covered in graffiti and are filled with dead animals and human faeces. Neighbours are not impressed.

Two “atrocious” abandoned Christchurch properties attracting squatters, vandals, rats – and possibly firebugs – have neighbours in the seaside suburb living in fear.

The houses, which sit side-by-side on Marine Parade in New Brighton, have smashed windows, are covered in graffiti, and are filled with dead animals and human faeces. Both buildings are rotting and littered with broken furniture.

One of the properties has flooded underneath its floorboards.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The properties have been abandoned since the earthquakes.

Nearby residents say the houses are a public danger and have demanded action, while a city councillor calls the situation a “slap in the face”.

Attempts by Stuff to contact Prashant Jain and Ajay Valanju, who are the listed owners of the properties, were unsuccessful. Neighbours believe they now live in Australia.

At the 2018 census there were 154,293 dwellings in Christchurch, of which 12,993, or 8.4 per cent, were unoccupied. This compares to Auckland’s 39,769 unoccupied dwellings out of 547,059, or 7.3 per cent.

There are 1232 people on the social housing register in Christchurch.

Supplied Katherine Mordue says the buildings would have been salvageable but “now they’re just gone”.

Grace, who lives next to one of the houses and did not want her last name used, said they seemed to have been abandoned since shortly after the Christchurch earthquakes in 2011. About two years ago their conditions deteriorated.

“Our kitchen window looks on to those houses and you can see people tagging, throwing bricks. You see people going to the toilet ... they just go on the floor.”

An offer by her brother-in-law to buy each the houses for $250,000 was declined. The properties have rateable values of $320,000 and $245,000.

She and other neighbours complained to the Christchurch City Council, but said it did not take action.

“It’s just a trash site. It’s like a dumping ground.

“It really stinks as well. It smells so bad.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Neighbour Vanessa Barr is frustrated at the lack of council action.

Vanessa Barr, who lives at a property behind the houses, said people would be “amazed” at the number of squatters.

“When the dog needs to go outside I think, ‘oh my God, hurry up’ because I don’t want to be out there. It’s really scary.”

There were “faeces everywhere” in the houses, she said.

Her cat also regularly caught rats on the property.

“We keep calling police and the council, but they don’t care.”

There would also often be a strong smell of marijuana coming from the property, Barr said.

Supplied The abandoned houses are filled with dead birds, rubbish and human faeces.

Katherine Mordue, who lived on an adjacent property until recently, said she could often smell drugs coming from the site.

“At one point, some people came in and ransacked the place, took the chimney. Three years ago the buildings would have been salvageable, now they’re just gone.”

“I really didn’t enjoy living there. A few of the residents moved away. We were really scared.”

The council has fielded 122 complaints about dilapidated or abandoned buildings in the past two years.

When complaints are made staff assess the properties to determine whether they are covered by laws including the Building Act, Health Act and Local Government Act.

Council head of regulatory compliance Tracey Weston said it received six complaints about one of the properties since March 2018.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff A city councillor says leaving houses abandoned was a “slap in the face” of other residents.

They related to the building’s derelict condition, including “windows in need of repair, long grass, rodents, odour and a query whether the building was dangerous under the Building Act”.

It inspected the property, but did not find any breaches.

However, because of the high complaint numbers the council contacted the property owner. It received no response.

Waitai/Coastal-Burwood Community Board chairman Kelly Barber said it was “incredibly frustrating” when properties were left in abandoned states.

Councillor James Gough said leaving houses abandoned was a “slap in the face” of other residents.

“Try and tenant a building that’s a neighbour of a derelict building which may have been used as a P lab or a squatting base for homeless people ... it’s very challenging. Not to mention it becomes a crime hazard, a fire hazard.”

The council had some success in the central city, with its barrier sites policy helping owners of dilapidated properties towards a solution. Conversely, it increases pressure on those who refuse to act with fines and has the ability to, in extreme cases, acquire the land.

A similar concept could be introduced in the wider city, but there would have to be community support, Gough said.