Four best tiny houses in 2020 include DIY at its best

Tired of renting, this Auckland couple pooled their resources and built themselves a tiny house from scratch - with a lot of help from friends, family, strangers and Youtube. This video first screened in October, 2020.

Tiny houses have continued to grow in popularity through 2020, and some of the most impressive projects have been the DIY homes.

It helps that most of the houses are in the countryside, with a big landscape and a big sky. And it’s that return to nature that is thrilling the owners as much as the compact space where they live.

In Stuff interviews, not one person spoke of feeling restricted. On the contrary, the owners are all highly organised and love the intimacy. They do acknowledge that a large deck that functions as another room is essential, with outdoor living a priority.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Ryan Steven and Ziski Poschl moved into their new tiny house in Riverhead at the end of September, having spent the past year building it from the ground up.

And there’s another thing we found – tiny house owners are lovely, generous people who love to help each other out. Here’s out pick of the top four tiny houses for 2020.

READ MORE:

* Couple build their own tiny house helped by friends, strangers and Youtube

* It's back to basics for single mum in a tiny house during isolation

* Retirement: Lock-and-leave tiny house ticks all boxes at Port Waikato

* Hamilton single mum says buying tiny house was 'best decision' after break-up



DIY TINY HOUSE IN RIVERHEAD

Ryan Steven and Ziski Poschl spent a year building their DIY tiny house in Riverhead, Auckland, and they credit friends, family and strangers for helping them achieve their dream.

This pair are perfectly suited the lifestyle. Steven was in the Navy for eight years and says he was already accustomed to living in a confined space, and had always had a hankering to build a tiny house.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Instead of a television, the pair have a projector (top right) that projects onto a sheet, which will be a blind in due course.

Then he met Poschl, who happened to mention she had lived in a tiny house for several years and was keeping all her tiny house ideas on Pinterest. Also, they are both vegan. Bingo.

They admit the project was a steep learning curve, but they are more than thrilled with the result. Their house is 35 square metres, including the loft bedroom, which ensures they don’t feel too confined. At 3.7m, the ceiling is extra high, and because the house is 9m long by 3m wide, there is enough room for a spacious living area and a bathroom that includes a 1m x 1.5m glass-walled shower, washing machine and an odourless dehydrating toilet with a fan.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The 3.7m height of the ceiling makes the height above ground level 4.2m, which is within the limits for a trailer.

FACEBOOK And this is Steven and Poschl just over a year ago, fixing seagull flashings to the tiny house roof.

Their house is well insulated and the overall cost was around $140,000. But they say they went for a higher specification as they wanted it to be their forever home.

After a letterbox drop in an area where they wanted to live, they were able to lease their patch of land for $200 a week, which is more than the owner can get for sporadic grazing.

With lots of large windows, there is plenty of light in the house. And a 40 square-metre deck more than doubles the size of the living space. “We don’t feel confined at all,” says Steven. “We’ve gone from a shelf in a flat to a whole pantry and a whole fridge.”

SINGLE MUM NAILS LOCKDOWN IN TINY HOUSE

Lockdown didn’t phase tiny house owner Shaye Boddington and her five-year-old daughter Hazel, even though their home measures a mere 8.5m by 2.6m.

SUPPLIED Shaye Boddington lives and breathes tiny houses - the championship springboard diver builds them for a living, and lives with her daughter in a tiny house in Oratia, West Auckland.

SUPPLIED The covered deck is an all-weather room, where five-year-old Hazel likes to play.

They have separate mezzanine bedrooms, and there’s a large, covered deck where they can hang out and relax overlooking the Oratia orchard in West Auckland where they lease land.

"It's nice and sunny and there's lots of forest; I feel so blessed,” Boddington told Stuff.

Boddington runs her own tiny house building business, Shaye’s Tiny Homes, but over lockdown the pair spent a lot of time gardening and gathering all the feijoas dripping from the tree to make feijoa jams and chutneys – not necessarily activities that would have been on the agenda pre-lockdown.

Boddington also has another string to her bow – she is a championship springboard diver and was meant to go to Tokyo for an international diving event this year. But that, of course, was put on hold.

This tiny house is filled with plants – there is even a mezzanine vertical garden.

SUPPLIED A lush vertical garden sprouts from the mezzanine level.

SUPPLIED Hazel plays in her mezzanine bedroom.

Boddington’s home is also notable for its stunning kitchen and peninsula benchtop that doubles as a table, and for the natural timbers that feature throughout.

LOCK’N’LEAVE BY THE BEACH

Greg Cowie is living the retirement dream, in a new custom-designed tiny house just metres from the beach at Port Waikato.

He lives in a small community of like-minded people and jokes the set-up gives new meaning to the concept of a gated community.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Greg Cowie sold his rural property to live in this tiny house in Port Waikato, and says he hasn't looked back.

The single-level tiny house was originally designed for his elderly mother, but she needed to move into a rest home, so Cowie decided to sell his own property and move into the tiny house himself.

At any stage he could hook his house up to a truck and move it elsewhere, but he loves the lock-and-leave retirement lifestyle. Pre-Covid, Cowie, a keen golfer, says he spent three months of every year overseas, fishing and adding new golf courses to his already large “play list”.

But he is also happy pottering around his 36 square-metre, two-bedroom tiny house, which is deceptively large inside. And that’s down to the high, raked ceiling, and the fact there is no mezzanine level. There are bedrooms at either end of the house, one partly concealed behind a decorative screen, a bathroom with shower and toilet beyond one bedroom, and a kitchen-living space in the middle.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Stained glass windows are a feature along one wall of Greg Cowie's tiny house.

Abigail Dougherty/stuff The bathroom lies beyond this bedroom. There is another bedroom at the opposite end of the tiny house.

Cowie paid around $150,000 for his house, which has solar panels and a battery kept in the adjoining shed. They meet nearly all his energy needs. He pays $80 a week for the use of the land he occupies. He even has a vegetable garden in raised planter boxes.

And he is a convert to the lifestyle: “Tiny houses are also great for young people who may have a big student loan. But councils still need to get their heads around them, and they need to build areas where people can put them.

“A lot of people think I’m mad doing what I’m doing, but you know what, I have freedom. I can just pull the door shut and go away.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Cowie has plenty of space for personal items.

He admits the Covid-19 lockdown virtually passed him by: “This is a great little community, and we were never really affected. We couldn’t play golf or go to the pub, but Port Waikato is a nice place. We could walk out onto the beach and be in heaven.”

TINY HOME ‘BEST DECISION’ FOR HAMILTON SINGLE MUM

Carol Armstrong swapped a huge five-bedroom house for a new, custom-built tiny house on the outskirts of Hamilton, and loves it.

The single mum moved in with daughter Caitlin (11) following her marriage break-up.

Tom Lee/Stuff Washing flaps in the breeze on an old-style clothesline outside Carol Armstrong's tiny house in Hamilton.

Tom Lee/Stuff Carol and daughter Caitlin sleep at opposite ends of the house, and have two TVs.

"We had lived in a beautiful five-bedroom home, but I always felt like I was chasing my tail (keeping the house tidy)," Armstrong says. "And because I work part time in the not-for-profit sector, I don't have a large income to afford a big home on my own.

"I wanted to be mortgage free, so it was mainly about the cost. I needed somewhere close to school for my daughter, but I couldn't even afford a two-bedroom unit in Hamilton. That's when I started looking at tiny houses. I could see it would be possible to own my own home outright."

Armstrong’s tiny house is a 2.5m-wide by 10.5m-long single-level tiny house (26.5 square metres), which cost her $147,000. This included her preferred fixtures and fittings, appliances, and transportation and installation on her site – she rents land from a colleague.

Tom Lee/Stuff A place for everything and everything in its place.

Tom Lee/Stuff Caitlin chills on one of the bunk beds in her room.

Armstrong made sure Caitlin has a room of her own where she "can grow as a teenager".

"In time, we will remove the bunk beds to give her more space, but for now, they are great for having friends to stay.

"It's a room to call her own and a place she can be proud of, and it means I can shut her off and not have to look at her toys or mess every five minutes.

Armstrong's bedroom is at the other end of the tiny house, behind a screen.

Armstrong chose a black kitchen benchtop and white cabinets, which add visual drama, and she doesn't feel she has made any compromises.

Tom Lee/Stuff Carol and Caitlin can choose to be together or separate. The door at the rear leads to Caitlin's 'private space' - her room has bunk beds.

"Sure, I did the Marie Kondo thing before I moved. If it didn't 'spark joy', it didn't stay with me. I downsized a lot. And I use the KonMari method of folding clothes, to make the most of the space.

Armstrong has two TVs on swivel arms, one in Caitlin's room.

"The whole house feels quite luxurious, and it's so well laid out we don't feel it's a small house. In fact, people walk in and go, 'Wow, it's so big'. I think the 3m-high ceiling helps to make it feel more spacious.