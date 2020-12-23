Grand Designs NZ: What you did and didn't like this year

Grand Designs NZ rated very well this year, judging from the huge response Stuff received following our show reviews each week.

Maybe it was lockdown related – as a nation that cannot travel overseas, we are nesting and improving our lot at home. And we are pouring money into housing in a manic fashion.

And it was a Covid-19 nightmare that stopped one of the Grand Designs builds in its tracks. And yes, readers had plenty to say about UK couple, John and Sarah O’Brien, who fell in love with New Zealand on holiday, and subsequently bought a block of land in the picturesque Marlborough Sounds. You can only reach it by boat or helicopter.

MEDIAWORKS This was the reveal for the Marlborough Sounds Grand Designs NZ show, but where are the owners? Presenter Chris Moller (left), architect Jarrod Midgley and builder David Kepes ponder the relevance of a holiday home 19,000km away.

But it was what they did with it that had most readers up in arms, starting with the size. This family wanted a simply enormous house – 70 metres long, and it required 60 tonnes of concrete, so not exactly eco-friendly. They got halfway through the build, and were then locked out of the country. The house was not finished.

Some readers referred to “peak globalisation” at its worst. Others decried the carbon miles spent travelling twice a year to a holiday home, and others were, dare we say it, green-eyed: “Greed and money is a pandemic we will probably never get to grips with,” said one person.

Another comment: “It's an utter disgrace how these entitled foreigners were allowed to purchase and then decimate so much native land.”

You have to feel for the owners, who seemed like lovely people. Not every reader was negative. Many suggested if you can afford to do it, why not – they are giving New Zealanders jobs.

THREE This multi-million dollar Grand Designs NZ project at Cass Bay near Lyttelton follows a couple who give architect Michael O'Sullivan full rein.

CASS BAY COPPER HOUSE

The other Grand Designs NZ project this year that proved particularly divisive was the $5 million copper house build at Cass Bay near Lyttelton.

Cass Bay has never seen a house like it, but both the house and architect Michael O’Sullivan had plenty of praised heaped upon them by presenter, architect Chris Moller.

This project was unique in that owners Aaron and Christine Green gave their architect free rein, and they even accepted the “evolving” design that saw costs rack up.

MEDIAWORKS Copper clads both the walls and roof of the Cass Bay house. In time it will weather to a green patina.

The organic, wave-shaped form of the house gives it a strong, sculptural presence, but not all readers were impressed by the “work of art”: “I do feel sorry for the neighbours with that eyesore next to them,” wrote one person, who then admitted the inside was lovely.

“OMG. Gobsmacked. Not in a positive way,” said another reader. “Just because you can do something does not mean you should!”

And another comment from someone prepared to give it a go: “Unsure how I feel about the design exterior, yet, though humans generally don't innately like unknown/unusual things early on because evolution made us favour familiarity. But, I really value creativity, individual style, boldness and building something so damn long-lasting. We should all take a leaf out of this families book. Doesn't look like a house, certainly feels a bit Austin Powers or Get Smart or something, but I can imagine living there you'd realise the architects genius.”

MEDIAWORKS Large skylights and beautiful timbers feature in the large, open-plan living area in the Cass Bay house.

Others could see that genius right from the start: “This is one of the few ‘Grand Designs’ I’ve ever really liked, and one of the closest comparisons I’ve seen to Frank Lloyd Wright’s brilliance,” wrote one reader.

“I absolutely love it. It's timeless and really clever. What fun to work hard all your life and to create something so amazing for your family. It's quirky, clever, beautifully crafted and a product of love, love for architecture and love for adventure.”

MEDIAWORKS The Cass Bay copper house appears different on all sides. The concrete block fence incorporates planter boxes, which will “green” the fence over time.

Then there was the fence that went up around the house – a concrete-block edifice that references Mayan temple architecture. That was even more divisive than the house: “That fence. OMG. yuck ! Poor Cass Bay. Lots [looks] like it was designed by the same person who did the Lyttelton primary school another massive blot on the landscape.”

Followed by: “The fence makes it.”

FENG SHUI HOUSE

Another Grand Designs project that had everyone talking was the feng shui house in Northland, which begged the question, "Was it too much of a compromise?”

And let’s face it, there were some big compromises. For example: The main bedroom has a lovely view out to sea, but the feng shui compass determined that the bed should face the completely opposite direction. So the couple cannot lie in bed and look at the view.

MEDIAWORKS It is hard to gauge just how big the feng shui house is - these are two of the four "sides" that wrap around a central courtyard.

MEDIAWORKS Kim Powell and Boon Yap (a feng shui master) are pictured in the tranquil inner courtyard of their feng shui house.

Kim Powell was prepared to let his fiancée Boon Yap have her way with this one – it’s fair to say this house was her doing, not his: “I figured that the very worst that could happen was that I would get to live in a beautiful home, in a beautiful place, with the woman that I loved. Even if there was nothing to this ‘feng shui stuff', where was the downside in that?”

But what did readers think? There was a lot of criticism that Boon’s feng shui adherence went too far.

”IMO Boon has taken the Feng Shui principles to a obsessive level and has forgotten the major principles of Feng Shui, i.e. to find ways to connect man made creations with nature through design using the 5 natural elements - water, metal, wood, fire & earth. For example the Sydney Opera House & IM Pei Louvre Pyramid in Paris are triumphant modern architectural icons that have infused Feng Shui principles in abundance whereas this episode was a standard Chinese house straight from ShenZhen and dropped into Godzone! Which begs the question, how does this structure connect with nature? Certainly by excavating >300m3 of pristine NZ coastal bush & constructing a 3m hi concrete block retaining wall that stretches the entire house does little to inspire any connection with nature.”

MEDIAWORKS In the feng shui house the bed sits in the middle of the room, facing away from the view. It doesn't look right, but Boon says following feng shui principles in this room was important for the couple's health.

Positive comments are hard to find, but there was this one: “Interesting, even if it’s not the norm here it’s still cool to see something different and new.”

DEFYING CLIMATE CHANGE ON THE COAST

Other Grand Designs projects to inspire this seasons included the waterfront build at Paekākāriki, north of Wellington.

Owners Mark and Pip Pennington know the coast is eroding rapidly with climate change. But Mark likes to live dangerously, even if Pip is hesitant about big storms that could send waves crashing through the house.

MEDIAWORKS This is the Grand Designs build at Paekākārii. A lone macrocarpa tree has survived the full force of the storms that come across the Tasman.

MEDAWORKS Grand Designs NZ presenter Chris Moller enjoys a little sun at the Paekākāriki beach house with owners Pip and Mark Pennington.

This build made great viewing, and we would love to see a follow-up to hear how they got on over the winter and spring when there was some truly wild weather.

But what did readers think?

“Maybe I have a slightly more fatalistic view on life but if they are happy to lose a truck load of money if/when the property washes out, in exchange for living their retirement years in a beautiful spot, then its really their call isnt it,” said one. “And no denying its a beautiful location.”

And there was this comment: “Love the whole concept of living on the edge and the house itself. I will go with something I read recently and that is "objective science is nearly dead" and I can see them there for many years. Well done.”

There’s no denying our lives are richer for being able to watch other people chase their dreams.

MEDIAWORKS The lighthouse build: Cam and Sumita Dale are pictured with Grand Designs NZ presenter Chris Moller.

So we say, thanks Grand Designs NZ. And thanks to all those people who put themselves and their hard-earned money on the line to let us view their journey. And that includes those people we haven’t featured here – the couple who built their stunning penthouse in the old Farmers’ tearooms, the extreme Piha beach build, the fabulously cheap lighthouse at Kai Iwi Beach, the hand-built house in a Central Otago vineyard and the heritage build in Dunedin.

We’ll leave the final comment to this reader: “Thought this series of Grand Designs was the best so far. I hope this show is being screened in other countries as it really showcases our beautiful coastlines and landscapes.”