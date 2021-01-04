Modernism rules in tiny 'transformer' apartment that references Le Corbusier

One of the best tiny, multifunctional apartment designs we have seen this year provides plenty of inspiration for inner-city living – except this one is on a luxury yacht.

Let’s face it. Space is always at a premium on a yacht, but this design by Michael K Chen Architecture (MKCA) in New York maximises every square inch twice over.

The design draws on Le Corbusier’s interest in streamlined, mid-20th century steamship design and MKCA’s own expertise in creating compact, multifunctional spaces in contemporary urban environments.

Playfully dubbed as a “pied-à-mer”, this is a holiday home for a couple and their grown children. It transforms seamlessly from a spacious one-bedroom space to a two-bedroom, two-bathroom “apartment” through tables and beds that fold away and unfurl as necessary.

READ MORE:

* Four best tiny houses in 2020 include DIY at its best

* Six best kitchens in 2020; they're not all high-end

* Six best baches of 2020 showcase local architecture at its best



As a jumping off point for the project, Michael Chen says he looked to Modernist architecture’s fascination with nautical design, which optimised for small-scale living, modular organisation, and efficiency.

Architecture aficionados might recall Le Corbusier’s belief that a home should be regarded as a “machine for living”. The architect had a fascination with cruise ships, and he used them as models for self-sufficient, utopian apartment complexes, such as his famed 1952 Unite D'Habitation. This later inspired Eileen Gray’s villa E-1027 in the South of France.

Chen says the convertible layout of this apartment pulls from these concepts, enhanced by a “streamlining and smoothening of its functional dimensions.”

Alan Tansey One double bed drops down from the pod that accommodates the kitchen.

“By elongating the path of circulation, the space appears to expand and compress as one moves around, ultimately appearing, and feeling, more spacious.”

A bright foyer leads towards a broad wall of ocean-facing glass, flanked by two separate ribbed aluminum pod-like volumes, each containing private bath and storage areas.

“These volumes organise the space and create paths for circumnavigation and movement between and around them,” says Chen.

“Despite the small footprint, private zones, such as the master bath and dressing room, still feel remote from the entry and living spaces, and there is an experience of moving down long corridors and peeking around corners.”

Within the 55 square-metre space, MKCA has included two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, a dressing room, a sitting area, a trunk room, and a “landing zone”. The dining area converts easily into the second bedroom, with the dining table collapsing into the wall to make way for a sleek cantilevered fold-up bed.

When the apartment is converted into a two-bedroom space, a sliding screen allows privacy for guests.

Alan Tansey By day, this corner of the apartment is a place to lounge.

Alan Tansey At mealtimes, a table drops down from the wall.

In addition to disappearing tables and beds, MKCA has incorporated hidden lighting and integrated appliances that can be boldly revealed or neatly tucked away. The Modernist embrace of industrial materials, such as chromed tubular steel, was the inspiration for the extruded, continuous aluminium ribs that help conceal panel divisions, doors, and appliances, and also accentuate a sensation of height in the relatively low, 2.4m-tall space.

Finishes across the apartment are either impervious or designed to patina over time. This dichotomy extends to the furniture selection, whose surfaces are highly tactile, shifting from polished metals and stones to more plush materials such as mohair, velvet, and suede, and serve as sculptural elements within the space. “Rounded forms, tough but elegant materials, translucency, reflectivity, and tactility were important to us” says Michael K. Chen. “We wanted the furnishings to make it clear that you are on a seafaring vessel, but primarily through materiality and subtle details - soft forms, crisp edges, and a balancing of heft and lightness.”

Contemporary pieces were mixed with several vintage items, in largely natural materials and rich, warm colours, as a counterpoint to the cool blue and grey, slightly machine aesthetic of the custom-fabricated elements.

Alan Tansey And by night, there is another double bed to fold down.

For example, the Vuelta sofa by Jaime Hayon through Avenue Road is custom-upholstered in high-performance velvet by Holland and Sherry, and juxtaposed with vintage saddle leather and stainless steel lounge chairs by Pierre Thielen, sourced from dealers in Holland.

The ship’s furnishings were specified in the spirit of collaboration, whether sourced from independent designers, commissioned or customized specifically for the project, or custom-designed by MKCA.

All custom architectural elements were largely prefabricated in the shop of yacht builders outside of Vienna, and installed during a five week dry-dock period in Spain.