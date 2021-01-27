New rating valuations reveal land values have soared in Takaka

Residential land values in Golden Bay have climbed between 60 per cent and 80 per cent since 2017, with Takaka leading the growth.

Golden Bay has led the Tasman District in percentage hikes for residential land value with an 80 per cent jump since 2017 in Takaka alone, well above the 40 per cent increase for the district overall.

The figures have been revealed as part of new rating valuations prepared for 25,987 properties on behalf of Tasman District Council by Quotable Value (QV).

Usually carried out on New Zealand properties every three years to help local councils set rates for the following three-year period, the rating valuations reflect the likely selling price of a property at the effective revaluation date – October 1, 2020 – and do not include chattels.

Tasman District property owners will soon receive a Notice of Rating Valuation in the post with an updated rating value for their property. Those notices are scheduled to be sent from Wednesday.

A 2018-19 rates bill for an urban Richmond property with capital value of $600,000, a figure that was determined by the 2017 rating valuations. The value of residential housing across the district has increased by 22 per cent since 2017 under new rating valuations with the average house now valued at $682,000.

These QV valuations show that, on average, the value of residential housing increased by 22 per cent since 2017 with the average house now valued at $682,000. The corresponding average land value increased by 40 per cent to $361,000.

It was much higher in Golden Bay. Residential land values for Collingwood and Bainham increased by just under 60 per cent, Motupipi and Pōhara to Tata Beach by almost 70 per cent, and Takaka by just over 80 per cent.

QV senior property consultant Craig Russell said the land values at Golden Bay received a large percentage increase “given they generally had lower land values than other areas of Tasman”.

“In dollar terms, the increase in average land value compared with other parts of Tasman was relatively uniform,” Russell said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Mayor Tim King says he believes there’s an undersupply of residential land ready for building in Golden Bay. (File picture)

Mayor Tim King suspected the increase was related to supply and demand.

“Around Golden Bay, there really isn’t a supply [of residential land suitable for development] available,” King said.

The mayor expected the possibility of rezoning more land as residential “will be something we have to consider through the Future Development Strategy and Long Term Plan”.

However, it was not just about rezoning but providing suitable infrastructure, which could be costly.

QV valuer Richard Kolff said there had been “significant value lifts” across the entire residential market since 2017, with most townships experiencing increases of between 18 per cent and 30 per cent, and values were still rising strongly.

“Lower value properties have seen the most competition from buyers and [that] has resulted in the greatest value increases,” Kolff said. “Demand from buyers coming from outside the region has helped fuel the market. This demand extends to holiday homes, although there have been lesser increases for beachfront properties with historic flooding issues, or those that are considered to be at risk of rising sea levels.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Mayor Tim King suspects the increase in land values across Golden Bay may be related to supply and demand.

Russell said there was evidence of buyers having trouble getting insurance cover for properties with a long-standing history of inundation.

“This was particularly noticeable in Ruby Bay, which was significantly impacted by [a 2018 storm],” Russell said. “Coastal locations that were not affected to the same degree and do not have a history of flooding issues have performed well with strong lifts in value.”

King said news of a lesser increase in value for beachfront properties with historic flooding issues, or those at risk of sea level rise was expected.

“I guess, it’s just a sign of the times,” he said.

The council had provided information about the risk of storm inundation and sea level rise, and consumers had to decide “what risk they’ll take”.

Martin de Ruyter/Stuff Some properties at Ruby Bay were inundated during the storm in February 2018.

These new rating valuations do not change the council's total rating income, but they will affect how rates are allocated. If the council's rates income charged on rateable value was a pie, a ratepayer's slice of the pie might get bigger if their property value has increased by more than the average.

Meanwhile, commercial property values had increased by 16 per cent and there was an 18 per cent rise for property values in the industrial sector. Commercial and industrial land values also increased by 22 per cent and 32 per cent respectively.

BRADEN FASTIER/STUFF Ruby Bay residents battle the storm surge associated with ex-Tropical Cyclone Fehi, which hit Tasman District in February 2018.

Since 2017, the average capital value of an improved lifestyle property had increased by 20.3 per cent to $1,044,000, while the corresponding land value increased by 31.6 per cent to $539,000.

The rural market remained strong for horticultural properties, particularly those growing kiwifruit, and values had increased by an average of 44 per cent. Uncertainties around environmental issues and availability of capital were the main factors affecting the dairy farm market, and values for that sector decreased by 5-7 per cent on average.

If property owners do not agree with their rating valuation, they have a right to object before March 5.