Auckland 7-year-old's eye swollen shut after she climbed toxic rhus tree in garden

An Auckland 7-year-old's eye was left swollen shut after she climbed a toxic tree in her front yard.

Over the Auckland anniversary and Waitangi long weekends, Mieke Byerly and her husband had been painting the outside of their house.

Byerly’s eldest daughter Aniela loves to climb, and the colourful rhus tree is particularly easy to access because its branches hang low.

The reaction didn't show up for at least eight hours. Aniela complained about having an itchy bite near to her eye.

The next day, her face had a red patch that progressed down the length of her body. By the next morning, her eye had swollen closed.

Byerly took her daughter to the GP and was prescribed antihistamine and a natural alternative to hydrocortisone cream for the itchiness, which did not work.

Supplied The allergic reaction is caused by a phenolic oily resin called toxicodendrol which has a complex active principle – urushiol. This resin will last for up to a year on shoes, tools or other items.

Byerly suspected something in her garden may be the culprit because the rash was localised in certain areas, rather than all over Aniela’s body.

She didn't know it, but severe dermatitis can occur between 12 hours and seven days after contact with a rhus, often accompanied by localised swelling of the face, arms and legs that lasts up to 10 days.

The tree – Toxicodendron succedaneum – causes severe dermatitis and rashes, itching and blisters, wherever skin comes into contact with the plant or its sap.

After three days, nothing had cleared up. Byerly’s mother, who is a homeopath and nutritionist, called to check up on her family. She hadn't seen photos, but listened to the symptoms and on her daughter's tree theory, and asked if Aniela had been in contact with a rhus.

“I went oh my god, there is one standing in my yard,” said Byerly. “That's her climbing tree. I would never have thought it was that toxic. After researching it, I was horrified."

Supplied Severe dermatitis can occur between 12 hours and seven days after contact with a Rhus tree.

Rhus was once commonly planted in New Zealand and Australian gardens because of its brilliant autumn foliage. The tree was sold as an ornamental until its significant downside came to public attention in the 1980s.

“Auckland’s Regional Pest Management Plan identified the rhus tree as a pest plant back in 2007, because it is known to be one of the most allergenic species in the country. This means it has not been available for sale or distribution in the region for over a decade, helping to keep it out of Aucklanders’ gardens,” said Dr Imogen Bassett , Auckland Council’s Principal Biosecurity Advisor

“Although there’s no legal obligation for landowners to remove this plant, we strongly recommend that they do because it is so toxic. Extra care should be taken when removing this plant though, as allergic reactions can occur even indirectly, such as from exposure to clothing that has been in contact with the plant.”

Contact with any part of the tree can result in the development of symptoms. All parts of the plant are poisonous and in highly sensitive people merely standing under a tree may be sufficient to produce a reaction.

“If I’d known that was in my garden I would’ve made sure my kids stayed well away from it," said Byerly.

"My husband is obviously super keen to get rid of it himself. But I don't need a second family member in this situation.”

123rf Rhus is a member of the Anacardiaceae family and is native to the areas from northern Pakistan to Japan and south to Indonesia.

The National Poisons Centre has received less than 10 calls about rhus trees in the last three years, said director Dr. Adam Pomerleau.

“We don't hear about them very often. However, calling us is a voluntary act, so we can only let you know what we hear about. That doesn't mean there aren't other cases that have gone unreported.

“The rhus tree species is in the Anacardiaceae plant family. All the different plants in the family can contain urushiol compounds, which are skin irritants,” he said.

The tree can’t be burned because the fumes are highly toxic and would cause respiratory issues. Every part of the tree – the roots, the brown berries, and the white creamy flowers – is poisonous and needs to be pulled out.

“You can't burn it and not all green waste will take it, so what the heck do you do with it?” said Byerly.

Almost two weeks later, the fiery redness and puffiness has faded somewhat from Aniela, but her skin is still very rough and sore.

Byerly shared pictures of her daughter's reaction in several Facebook community groups with a warning to others. She is an active gardener and knows most of the plant species on her property, but said she had never thought to check the established trees when her family moved in.

“I thought I would share my experience here to maybe benefit others and prevent them going through the same as I and my daughter.

“Please make sure you know what you have in your garden."

Bassett seconds that message: “There are many very common garden plants that can be poisonous to people or animals, and some people are more vulnerable than others. For example, many people are not aware that the common agapanthus can result in nasty skin rashes in some people and is among the most common causes of calls to the National Poisons Centre.

“We recommend people research plants in their garden especially if they know they, or a member of their family, have allergies.

“Swan plants, for example, are really popular for kids to learn about the life cycles of insects yet they are toxic. Schools balance this risk by explaining the plants are poisonous and supervising children around swan plants.”