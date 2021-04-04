Head of architecture school traces the steps of her Māori ancestors

Dr Deidre Brown, head of the School of Architecture at the University of Auckland, has been elected to the Academy of the Royal Society Te Apārangi, and is the only Fellow with an architecture and art history background.

No matter how far a woman advances in her career, there still can be wake-up calls on inequality.

But Dr Deidre Brown (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kahu), head of the University of Auckland School of Architecture and Planning, takes it all in her stride.

She was recently elected to the Academy of the Royal Society Te Apārangi - the only Honorary Fellow with an architecture and art history background. But she doesn't mind sharing a bizarre story.

Auckland Council Evidence of early Māori architecture is everywhere in Auckland, but most of us are too blind to see it, says Dr Brown. She mentions the city's volcanic cones, such as Maungawhau, as a prime example.

We are referring to a call she received from the local production team of a UK architecture reality TV series that is franchised in New Zealand. They were looking for a local presenter and asked Brown if she could recommend an architect.

"Sorry, but it can't be you," the caller said. "It can't be presented by a woman. We've asked them [the producers], but they've said no. Do you know anyone?"

"I suggested one architect and was told, 'no, he has a bald patch', so I suggested another, and they said, 'no he has a lisp'." At which point Brown gave up.

She was never told the name of the show, but believes it was new. Coincidentally, Grand Designs NZ recently announced a new presenter – architect Tom Webber, who has a full head of hair and no lisp.

But there is nothing that can diminish the achievements of Brown, who specialises in Māori architecture and art history, has written books on both subjects, and is hailed as an expert in the field. She keeps illustrious company in the Royal Society - renowned architect Sir Christopher Wren was one of the founders in 1660.

Her passion for architecture was sparked early - as a child she loved to read the houses for sale advertisements in the paper. "There were often line drawings, and I would read up about each house and how it was described. Then I would select a house that didn't have any pictures, get some Sellotape and paper, and make these fantastical models of how I thought it would look."

Later, when she was at architecture school, her mother suggested she research her own family connection to the Rātana Church - Brown's maternal great-grandfather Hāpeta Rēnata helped to establish the church and was one of the first āpotoro (apostles).

Unearthing the past

She can trace her whakapapa back even further, to legendary chief Te Pahi in the Bay of Islands, who was her great-grandmother's great-grandfather. And that connection has sparked a life-long interest in his story, with highlights that include Brown's involvement in 2014, in the return of a silver medallion given to Te Pahi in 1806 by the Governor of New South Wales in a presumed trade alliance.

"Years earlier, while I was at home on maternity leave, I became fascinated with this history, and the library would courier out books to me. They sparked so many questions. Where was his house, which was then believed to be the first [European-style] house in New Zealand? Why was the medal given? How did it end up in Sydney? Was it stolen following the massacre in 1810?"

123rf Auckland’s volcanic cones, including Maungakiekie, were populated by Māori in pre-European times. They were ideal fortresses, and were usually ringed with terraces for housing, gardens and storage pits.

Unearthing the answers is likened to an archaeological dig, Brown says. The massacre refers to revenge attacks on Te Pahi following the 1809 sinking of The Boyd in Wairoa Bay, Northland, and the murder of the crew and passengers. Brown’s tīpuna was erroneously blamed, but he was killed in the attacks.

Brown believes she has found the place where Te Pahi's house stood, on Motuapo Island in Wairoa Bay. But, literally, it would require an archaeological dig to be certain. "On a visit, we were pretty certain we worked out where the brick chimney was buried," she says.

A medal comes home

Te Pahi’s medal was bought from a Sydney auction house after Brown researched the history and partnered with Hugh Rīhari to lobby The Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa. The museum joined with the Auckland War Memorial Museum to buy the medal for AUD$300,000.

Before it was placed in Auckland Museum, the medal was ceremonially reunited with the hapū, of Ngāti Rua (descendants of Te Pahi’s children, who were relocated to Taupō Bay immediately prior to the massacre) and hapū, Ngāti Torehina (descendants of the people who remained at Wairoa Bay after the massacre.

GRANT BULLEY Dr Deidre Brown and Hugh Rīhari, right, were instrumental in the return of Te Pahi's medal in 2014. It was repatriated at a ceremony in Northland that reconnected the hapū of Ngāti Rua and Ngāti Torehina after 204 years. Also pictured are Herb Rīhari, left, and Linnae Poehatu, second from left, from Auckland Museum.

And this significant moment is described by Brown as a life highlight (“after my husband and children”): “What made it wonderful is that the two hapū came back together on the whenua after 204 years apart. The medal keeps bringing people together, something that the museums acknowledge. That’s the power of repatriation.”

Brown's passion for unearthing indigenous history led to her book, Māori Architecture - from fale to wharenui, which she wrote in 2009. It seems astonishing that the first book to cover the evolution and form of indigenous buildings in this country only appeared in the 21st century.

Suppression of Māori history is one reason, but Brown now sees that changing along with the education curriculum in schools. She has made a study of other cities’ indigenous histories and says: "The irony is, the bigger the city, the less understanding there is of its indigenous past. It's a very complex history we have here in Auckland, for example."

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF For years, Māori reserve land owners battled racist and restrictive legislation to be able to gain consent to build on their own land.

What is Māori architecture?

Brown defines Māori architecture as any buildings made by Māori. And she says we are surrounded by evidence of pre-colonial architecture, but most of us are blind to it.

"I've got one [example] outside my window here at the office – a view across to Mt Eden. But we need to see it for what it is: Māori construction and significant land modification.

"We have forgotten the 19th century. We didn't learn it at school, but once you have that history, the whole place starts opening up. What makes a place desirable for European settlement also makes it desirable for indigenous people - harbours, fertile grounds. Many of our main roads still follow traditional Māori roads.

"We are working towards educating a new generation of architects who are sensitive to these issues and understand how to design with the participation of mana whenua. This has already been taken on board by some large architectural practices."

David White/Stuff Giving MÄori a voice in architecture â the Waka MÄia team at Jasmax is consulted on all projects. From left, Monsul Dewes-Tupara, Kahurangi Eruera, Danielle Koni, Elisapeta Heta and Apenti Tamanui-Fransen.

Brown says the idea, when designing a building, of “making it of this place” has been going on for some time.

“We talk about finding our own design voice or language, our own way of expressing our place,” she says. “We’ve been on that path for a while now, and we have reached a point of maturity in the profession where we can appropriately engage with these issues.”

Brown is not only referring to buildings specifically designed for the Māori community. “We also look at how we can embed these concepts within other types of buildings – including institutional architecture, such as schools and government buildings.”

Infrastructure and government policies are other critical focuses for the department’s planning division. The design of public spaces and community access to public transportation need to be responsive to Māori needs.

“What’s good for Māori is also good for other groups.”

Class of 2021 has arrived

In her role as head of the architecture school, Brown is now welcoming a whole class of new recruits embarking on architecture and planning degrees. She shows us through the first-year studios, where fresh faces are getting to grips with design briefs and workshops.

“I love this job,” say says. “Every year it is the same – the new students are excited to be here. And I acknowledge how very hard they have had to work to get to this point, and the love and support of their families that has helped them get here.

“You can almost see the families riding on their shoulders as they come through the door. And it’s a big switch for them, from being incredibly studious high achievers at school to being professionals working in collaborative ways. The first year can be bumpy – it was for me – but I say to them ‘if you hang in there, it will come to you’.”

Which could be Brown’s own story, as she looks towards her induction as a Fellow at a ceremony in Wellington on April 29, 2021.