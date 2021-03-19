Quarantine cabin looks like a great escape

The Voxel is a sustainably designed quarantine cabin prototype that can meet one person's needs for 14 days.

Faced with two weeks of quarantine, would you swap a city hotel room for a cabin in the outdoors?

Most of us would say “yes please”. And it is with this in mind that a group of students and professionals in Barcelona built a quarantine cabin prototype designed for one person.

The Voxel project, by a team at the Advanced Architecture of Catalonia’s Valldaura Labs, was designed and built during the degree course for the Master in Advanced Ecological Buildings and Biocities. It was designed entirely under quarantine conditions, and is described as “an architectural response to the current crisis”.

Adria Goula Designed and built by Masters students and professionals at Valldaura Labs in Barcelona, the structure features cross-laminated timber (CLT) panels using Aleppo pine milled within one kilometre of the site.

It was built in just five months, in the dense forest of Collserola, Barcelona, and can accommodate one occupant for 14 days, providing all material needs during self-confinement.

The Voxel (or volumetric pixel) is a 12 square-metre cross-laminated timber (CLT) structure made from Aleppo pine that was milled, dried, processed and pressed on-site at Valldaura. All the timber was harvested within a kilometre of the construction site.

Every piece of timber used in the cabin was tracked and can be accurately traced back to the point where the tree it came from once stood.

The panels are held together with lap joints and timber dowels, inspired by a commitment to use fewer cabon-intensive materials. The CLT structure was then wrapped in a layer of cork insulation and mounted with an innovative series of rainscreen panels made from waste material created during the CLT production process.

As the team note: “These off-cuts were turned into a facade that showcases the organic complexity of the tree that is usually hidden in most wooden constructions.”

The burnt timber rainscreen features the Japanese Shou Sugi Ban technique, which protects the timber from the elements.

The roof has a series of garden boxes with elaborate joints milled with CNC machinery, so there are no screws or glue. Rainwater is funnelled into a collection tank below.

There are three solar panels and independent battery storage specifically designed to power the lighting and devices for a single resident. The water system incorporates both rainwater collection and grey-water recycling, as well as black-water treatment within a self-contained biogas system that generates usable cooking or heating fuel and sanitary fertiliser as by-products.

Project directors: Vicent Guallart, Daniel Ibañez

Academic co-ordinator: Michael Salka

Developed by Master in Advanced Ecological Buildings and Biocities students, class of 2020, Valldaura Labs at the Institute for Advanced Architecture of Catalunya: Alex Hadley, Anfisa Mishchenko, Sena Kocaoğlu, Camille Garnier, Dania Aburouss, Ester Camps Bastida, Filippo Vegezzi, Giada Mirizzi, Juan Gabriel Secondo, Maitri Joy Uka, Camila Fajardo, Nathalie Botbol, Shreya Sharma, Yue Zhang, Zhiqian Liu, Rafael Abboud, Irene Rodriguez Perez