Grand Designs UK: Does it have to end in divorce?

Kevin McCloud returns to showcase more distinctive homes in a new season of Grand Designs UK.

Grand Designs UK kicks off a new season on our screens this Thursday, so we thought this was a good time to recap a few highlights and lowlights of the last couple of years.

Because drama is a given on this show – not on every build, but there’s enough pathos to make you wonder why anyone would ever want to build a home unusual or large enough to feature on this show.

While the local version has come under attack recently for manufacturing drama, it seems this is rarely necessary in the UK. These people do it all by themselves.

CHANNEL 4 Worst-ever build: This was the disastrous end to a Grand Designs UK build in Devon, which screened in New Zealand last year. The money ran out, the marriage broke up and the ruin remains an eyesore on the coastline.

Grand Designs UK presenter Kevin McCloud says there have been three heart attacks on the show: "Each of those men was wanting to build some kind of mausoleum to himself. And each time they regretted it, saying, 'What really matters is my family, my children'. There’s always been that remorse."

READ MORE:

* Grand Designs' Kevin McCloud lays foundations for happier season

* Grand Designs UK: Marriage breakup during build leaves former Paralympian devastated

* Grand Designs UK: 'Monument' to Modernism goes up in Cornwall

* Grand Designs NZ on the way, but first there's a crumbling ruin restoration



But marriage separation and divorce is right up there too. The most memorable example is the massive fail that was last season’s lighthouse build on the Devon coast by Ed Short. By the end of the show, the house looked like a half-completed concrete ruin. The money had gone, and so had his marriage.

“That was an amazing story – things just spiralled, McCloud told Stuff last year. “Many people reacted to it and thought we were (spinning) a moral tale. But we didn’t set out to push a moral tale. The build was supposed to be a beautiful folly. I already happened to know the architect, and it was a great location with a great group of people. It was all fitting into place. But when it did spiral, it went very badly wrong.”

CHannel 4 Former Paralympian Mark Butler's marriage broke up during his build, and his fabulous new home was listed for sale. It is not known if he was eventually able to keep it.

There was also the story of former Paralympian Mark Butler, which resonated with New Zealand viewers. He set out to build a dream home for his family, with wheelchair access to all levels, so he could finally read bedtime stories to his young children.

But before the build was finished the couple separated, and days after the show aired, his beautiful new home had been listed for sale.

Last season there was also an unexpected cancer diagnosis that stopped a build in its tracks. Another homeowner was recovering from leukaemia, and yet another bloke developed severe back problems and ended up permanently disabled.

It’s not a good record. But McCloud tells us the new series isn’t as heart-wrenching.

CHANNEL 4 Presenter Kevin McCloud is promising a little less stress for this season's Grand Designs UK.

Folly on all accounts

And, of course, it hasn’t all been about misfortune. We have had some interesting architectural homes – although not always great. Who can forget the “wildly optimistic” young architect who transformed a beautiful ruin in a park into a weird castle?

That couple put the folly on the market very soon after completion, and it still hasn’t sold (it is listed at £700,000 in case you’re interested).

Channel 4 Jaime and Mimi Fernandez pictured with Kevin McCloud have been trying to sell their castle home build from a folly ruin.

One of the most interesting was a build that should have worked – Harry and Briony Anscombe were inspired by a glass pavilion designed by David Haid that featured in the cult '80s movie Ferris Bueller's Day Off. They set out to build their own “monument to Modernism” on the Cornwall coast.

But they wanted it so big they ended up compromising the glass walls because they didn’t have enough money. Instead, we saw huge timber panels go up across the front of the house where the glass should have been. Any comparison with the glass pavilion went right out the window that wasn’t.

Sadly, this episode was marred by tragedy when the builder died part-way through the project.

Channel 4 A "grand design" that wasn't. The front wall of this huge pavilion in Cornwall was supposed to be all glass, but the money ran out. The house has just been sold.

The house has just been sold, having been listed in February this year for £1.8 million (NZ$3.54 million).

Great result

One of the most exciting builds in the last series belonged to Born and Elinor Barikor of London who built a very arty hypoallergenic home. They chose a site near a hospital because of their sons’ severe life-threatening allergies.

That was a story with a happy ending, made all the more poignant when Born took us back to the former council housing estate where he grew up. He talked about the mould and plumbing problems with "toilets flooding all the time".

Stuff Born and Elinor Barker built a stunning hypoallergenic house in South West London for their children who suffer from life-threatening allergies.

"As a father I feel so fortunate that I can give my kids something different," he said.

Another favourite for this reviewer was Adrian and Mega Corrigall’s East Sussex concrete house in the previous series. True, it was a polarising build, which some people described as Brutalist and bunker-like.

This really was a grand build – it was adventurous and architectural, and not chosen because it was a quirky mud brick house or a folly.

You can see a new short film of the house here.

Channel 4 Adrian and Megan Corrigall's raw concrete home in East Sussex was a real treat.

For this build, the concrete was exposed in all its raw glory – complete with bolt holes, marks from formwork and rough patches. McCloud rudely likened to an electricity substation because there are no doors or windows on one side. “This is on the brutal end of brutal,” he said.

But, wow, what a house. And it is builds like this that make Grand Designs UK so compelling. Builds that go that much further; builds that chase a dream and see it come to fruition with health, finances and marriages still intact.

Bring it on!

Grand Designs UK screens on TVNZ 1 on Thursdays at 7.30pm