Family moving out months after 'waterfall' flowed inside rental home

After the roof of the Morgans' rented Motueka home was pummeled by hail on Boxing Day, water came through some of the ceilings and light fittings. Now when it rains, the family can hear water dripping in the roof cavity.

As rain “like a waterfall” came into her bedroom, and through the light fittings and ceilings in the kitchen and laundry, 8-year-old Ava Sim was scared.

“I can’t swim,” Ava told her mum, Diana Morgan, as the youngster worried about the quantity of water getting into their rented house in Motueka.

It was Boxing Day and a late-afternoon hail storm had hit Motueka and surrounding areas causing widespread damage to farms and buildings in the town.

Diana and her mother, Helen Morgan, put down buckets and “every bowl in the house”.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Diana Morgan says it is very stressful when it rains with a dripping noise in the roof cavity and a fear of water coming through the ceiling again.

Almost four months later, the family say they still hear dripping in the roof cavity whenever it rains. They are no longer prepared to wait for a remedy from the property owners and managers and are moving out on Sunday.

Diana said as soon as the water started coming through the ceiling on Boxing Day, she messaged a property manager at Ray White Motueka, through which the house was rented for $550 a week.

“I said we needed someone to look at it,” Diana said. “I couldn’t get hold of them.”

Diana and Helen were particularly concerned about the mix of water and electricity with much of the rain coming through light fittings, but they were unable to turn off the power at the main switchboard.

“We couldn’t move it.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Part of the roof on the Motueka house, photographed on Monday.

Neither could the firefighters who were called to help.

“They said we needed an electrician,” Diana said. “I messaged Ray White again, saying we needed an electrician. It took her [property manager] a few hours to reply.”

But Ray White division manager Michelle Ouellette​ said an electrican went to property “as soon as it was possible for him to do so on the same day”. He returned three days later for further repairs.

“We organised an electrician to respond to the property immediately,” Ouellette said. “This particular storm caused significant damage to hundreds of properties and all tradespeople were inundated with work requests.”

Diana estimated the water came through the ceiling and light fittings for about six hours that day.

“It was like a waterfall in the little room,” Helen said, referring to the sunroom where Ava and her brother Mason, 4, slept.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Helen Morgan, left, with Cooper the dog, Skye, 10, Mason, 4, Diana Morgan, and Ava, 8. The family moved into the Motueka house in November and are due to leave on Sunday.

The water caused the ceiling to bulge. Fearful of it collapsing, Diana punctured it with two small nails to relieve the pressure.

Mould had since appeared. “I’ve never put the kids back in there.”

Ouellette said a builder, organised by the owner, assessed the damage on January 15 “and found that the roof leaked due to the excessive hail, and the ceiling in the sunroom was cosmetic and needed painting in the future”.

“There were a few nails that needed maintenance on the roof and those were repaired,” Ouellette said. “We acknowledge that the tenant could have been notified in writing sooner that the builder confirmed the ceiling damage was cosmetic and the roof was safe with no health and safety concerns present.”

Diana said she was adamant the roof and roof cavity were not inspected during that visit in January and the issues continued.

“It’s very stressful when it rains.”

Each time it did she checked the house for leaks and inspected the roof cavity with a torch. Mould and moisture could be seen. “The beams are black with water.”

When it rained, the family members usually also heard a dripping noise above them.

Diana said Ray White personnel had seen videos she had made of the water coming into the property and taken photographs of water damage. Stuff has seen a message from Diana in February notifying a property manager about the dripping.

Worried about her family’s health but fearful of ending up homeless if she complained too much, Diana hoped repairs would be made. She had wanted to stay in the home that she shared with Helen, Ava, Mason and eldest daughter, Skye Morgan-Miller, 10.

PJ Muir Hail blanketed parts of Motueka on Boxing Day, making the news nationally.

But Diana’s hopes were not realised, and she counted herself lucky to have found another property to rent in a tight market. Now she wanted to speak out.

“I’m just sick of [property managers] getting away with s... and tenants having to shut up because they’re scared they’re going to end up homeless,” Diana said.

Voluntary tenancy advocate Brenda McQuillan said Diana’s fears were shared by other tenants.

“Absolutely, people are so scared to speak up and to go to the Tenancy Tribunal,” McQuillan said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Helen and Diana Morgan were unable to turn off the power at the main switchboard.

They were fearful of getting a “black mark” against their name with some property managers and landlords by being seen as litigious or causing trouble.

McQuillan, who is helping Diana put together an application for the Tenancy Tribunal, said a warm, safe home was a human right.

Diana was told by a property manager last Friday she had to give 28 days’ notice to leave the house.

“Also, we are not putting a tenant in the property until it is repaired,” the property manager said in a text.

Then, on Tuesday, after Diana mentioned the Tenancy Tribunal case, the property manager wrote an email accepting Sunday as the family’s last day in the house.

Ouellette said the reference to 28 days’ notice was “a misunderstanding with our staff and the communication; and it was clarified”.

“No relation to Tenancy Services.”

Ouellette did not respond directly to a query about what repairs were being referred to in the text. She did say a routine inspection in February found the existing “cosmetic ceiling damage remained” but that it was dry and of no health or safety concern to the tenants.

“There were other minor maintenance items noted, and the owner had scheduled a specific time to meet at the property to manage these items,” Ouellette said.