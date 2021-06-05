For sale: leaky home at the centre of High Court battle

The house at 28 Blair Terrace in Richmond has a colourful and leaky history.

On TradeMe, a three-bedroom Richmond home is described as a “do up”, or a semi retirement project.

The property next door recently sold for $740,000.

But the house at 28 Blair Terrace is a leaky home with a starring role in a High Court battle, and is likely sell for a more modest amount at its deadline sale.

An October High Court ruling described how the home required $540,000 in remediation, a shade higher than owner Glenda White paid for the property five years ago.

The home was previously owned by Firooz and Bernadette Zadeh. Firooz was born in Iran, and moved to the United States before settling with his wife in Nelson in 2004. He owns two commercial properties in central Nelson.

READ MORE:

* Agent who admitted 'disgraceful conduct' given top award by real estate chain

* Hamilton house that was subject of major lawsuit not leaky, owner says

* Court case leaves leaky home buyers with legal bill on top of massive repair costs



Phil Barnes/Stuff Firooz and Bernadette Zadeh maintained that the house was "not a leaky home".

The couple bought the home in 2012 but never lived there, letting the property instead.

The tenancy was fraught with problems. The tenant, a gang member, made and used methamphetamine, blocked drains and caused flooding.

There had been multiple repairs for leaks during the tenancy, and during the protracted eviction battle, the tenant hung a banner on the front of the home, saying “leaky home for sale available August”.

After the tenant was evicted, Zadeh employed a building inspector to report on the house. As well as the damage incurred by the tenant, the 56-page report outlined issues with the building’s weathertightness, noting four areas with a “high level of concern”.

STUFF The nightmare of leaky, rotting houses first emerged in the 1990s.

The ruling described how Zadeh “downplayed” the comments, focusing on the methamphetamine damage.

“He treated the recommendation for a ‘further invasive investigation’ as being [the inspection company] touting for another job,” the ruling said.

Zadeh decided to sell the home in a private sale. At White’s first viewing of the property in December 2016, Zadeh showed her the “bulky” building report.

However, he held onto the document, White told the court, showing her parts he deemed relevant. He would not let her take the report, since he only had one copy.

He told White about his former tenant, pointing out the remedial work he’d completed.

He told White about the “leaky home” banner, but said the tenant had lied to discredit him.

“[Zadeh] stated emphatically ... that the house was not a leaky home and that he would not sell Ms White a leaky home.”

White returned for a second viewing the following morning, this time bringing a friend with building experience.

During the visit, Zadeh told White’s friend that the previous owner had made a leaky home claim, but the house had been repaired.

Supplied During a protracted eviction battle, the Zadehs' former tenant hung a banner on the property. "Leaky home for sale, available August".

He told White another party had offered $5000 over the asking price, and that she should tell him that afternoon if she wanted to the house.

After leaving the home, White and her friend visited the TDC office look at the property file.

The file referenced a 2003 claim with the Weathertight Homes Resolution Service. A settlement had been reached and works carried out.

When White asked for the reports, she was told she could request the documents under the Official Information Act, which would take 20 days.

With the afternoon’s deadline looming, White accepted the work had been carried out, believing Zadeh’s explanation that his tenant’s banner was purely malicious.

She phoned Zadeh, and the two parties agreed to a sale price of $520,000.

Shortly after she moved in, Zadeh gave White some property documents, including the building report that White had glimpsed when she viewed the home.

When she saw the questions over the house’s weathertightness, White began making calls and looking into the property’s history.

“These discoveries made her uneasy and for that and other reasons she now felt differently about the house,” the ruling said.

White put the house on the market, but her prospective buyers pulled out after a building report outlined “major items of concern”.

The house is being sold as is, and the property’s condition is being made "very clear”, says the estate agent.

White began court proceedings, claiming for the $540,000 cost of repairs, and loss of rental income during those repairs. She had moved out shortly before the hearing and was renting the house out, the court heard.

Justice Dobson noted the “very substantial costs” were more than White had paid for the property.

“I consider... the property would not attract buyers... for a great deal more than the land value.”

The Zadehs’ experience with their former tenant had “clearly been traumatic”, and righting his damage had “dominated their thinking about the property and the sale”, Dobson found.

The judge awarded White $420,000 for remediation, and $5200 for loss of rental income.

Dobson rejected White’s claim for general damages, citing her ability to earn rental income. However, he noted the “stress and anxiety” she had incurred.

You Realty agent Nikki Ryan, who is marketing the property, said she was upfront about the home.

“It's being sold as is, we’re making the property’s condition very clear.”