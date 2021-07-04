One designer behind NZ's best kitchen and best bathroom at the NKBA awards

The 2021 NKBA Design Excellence Awards showcase the very best kitchens and bathrooms in New Zealand.

For the first time ever, one designer has won all three top awards in New Zealand’s biggest kitchen and bathroom awards programme.

Davinia Sutton of Christchurch made history, taking out the Supreme Kitchen Design, Supreme Bathroom Design and Designer of the Year Awards at the National Kitchen & Bathroom Association (NKBA) Excellence in Design Awards in Wellington on July 3, 2021.

The awards are judged anonymously, and the renowned “Queen of Kitchens”, who runs Detail by Davinia Sutton, won the awards for a kitchen and bathroom in a house in Fendalton, Christchurch. In addition, she won 10 other awards, including the runner-up bathroom award and Master Craftsmanship Award.

Supplied Christchurch designer Davinia Sutton won the NKBA Supreme Kitchen Design Award for this kitchen featuring a backlit Patagonia granite on the island and splashback.

Sutton’s Supreme Kitchen is a bold, modern design that makes a strong visual statement. The hero of the space is a large Patagonia granite island, with the granite backlit, so the island appears to glow from within.

READ MORE:

* Bring it home: Queen of the kitchen Davinia Sutton

* Kitchen of the Week: These owners didn't want anything 'normal'

* Kitchen of the Week: Designer's own ticks all the boxes



The NKBA judges were enamoured with the space, saying the kitchen gave them “butterflies”. “It has astounding beauty and detailing that grabs you and holds you close. The mixing of timbers is a great success, and the detailing and materiality is a showstopper.”

Sutton said the concept of the kitchen design was formed around the idea of a front and rear kitchen.

Supplied The cabinetry features a two-tone, dark-stained timber veneer.

“The front zone serves the day-to-day needs of the family, while the rear kitchen provides overflow with a working pantry zone, additional storage, prepping station and integrated appliances. On the back side of the pantry space is a hidden bar, with custom sink, wine fridge and glassware storage.

“By providing three standalone, yet integrated working zones, several people can utilise the space at one time.”

Two-toned dark-stained textured veneer walls of cabinetry are blended within the warmth of a contrasting whitewashed veneer to enhance the sense of hierarchy for the front and rear zones.

Sutton’s Supreme Bathroom Design is a bathroom in the same house – is a large, dark and moody ensuite with dual entries, dual vanities and dual toilets. A large double shower in the centre of the room separates the two sides.

The judges described it as an “outstanding and attractive bathroom that exudes luxury, drama and beauty”.

“The attention to detail is extraordinary, from the lighting and the stone shadows, to the gorgeous vanities and symmetry of the spaces. It allows the users to have completely separate and individual experiences, while also sharing mutual ground. A refined, elegant and emotive space.”

Sutton won the Designer of the Year Award for her work on this kitchen and bathroom.

NKBA president, Nick Thompson of Fisher and Paykel, said Davinia Sutton’s dominance at the awards was a record-breaking event.

“Never before have we had a designer win the three biggest awards of the night, Supreme Kitchen Design, Supreme Bathroom Design and Designer of the Year. This display of talent and power demonstrates that Davinia really is at the top of her game and an absolute force to be reckoned with.”

Supplied The double shower, with doors either side, is lined with dark stone that makes a defining contrast to the tiles in the vanity areas.

Auckland designer Natalie Du Bois of Du Bois Designer Kitchens & Interiors won the Supreme Kitchen Design Runner-Up Award ,plus four additional awards, for a minimalist Mid-century Modern kitchen in a coastal bach.

The old, dark, U-shaped kitchen was replaced with a user-friendly galley island configuration that celebrates the beautiful sea views. Curves to the corners of the stone-clad island, and textured, bead-blasted wood grain cabinetry enhance the Mid-century feel and tie in visually, with other timber elements throughout the bach.

The judges praised the lightness, calmness and textural elements.

supplied Natalie Du Bois won the Supreme Kitchen Design Runner-Up Award with this Mid-century-styled kitchen in a holiday home.

“Visually impressive, the materials are soft and organic looking, with a natural feel. The lighting is beautiful and the soft curves of the stone mason work is exceptional.”

Sutton took out the Supreme Bathroom Design Runner-Up Award with a bathroom that has a sense of modern Hamptons-style luxury.

The centrepiece is a deep, freestanding, charcoal mineral stone bathtub, positioned in front of the shutter-clad windows. The tub is complemented by the overall palette of the room, which features a natural honed travertine tile.

Supplied Travertine tiles wrap this contemporary bathroom, also designed by Davinia Sutton. This project is the Supreme Bathroom Design Runner-Up Award winner.

Oversized blocks, sourced from the same quarry as the tiles, were handcrafted into a skirting tile and dado capping, to reinforce the sense of luxury and style. To further enhance this detail, a bespoke lime-based plaster system was applied above the tile dado line, creating a soft texture and adding character to the room.

The judges described it as a beautiful, organic bathroom with a lot of interest points.

“The unique skirting detail is sculptural and luxurious, as is the double recessed shower. The detail between the vanity and the sink bowl is also very well done.”

In total 41 NKBA Excellence in Design Awards were awarded to 26 projects located throughout New Zealand. The award winners were: