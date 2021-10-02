Clever tiny rental homes in Dunedin wow ADNZ judges in Otago awards

Glynllifon - two tiny rental units in Dunedin by Eco Workshop Architectural Studio and Richard Wilden Design - has won an ADNZ Otago award.

Two tiny house rental units on an “impossibly steep and difficult site”, have been singled out for special mention in the 2021 Otago/Southland Regional ADNZ Resene Architectural Design Awards On Otober 1.

Bevan Wood of Eco Workshop Architectural Studio and Richard Wilden of Richard Wilden Design won two awards for their work on the clever rental housing development titled Glynllifon – a collaboration. They won a Commended Award in the Residential Interiors category and the 2021 Regional Residential Multi-Unit Dwelling Award Sponsored by MiTek.

The judges described the project, in Dunedin Central, as an “exceptional collaboration to transform some very basic timber products into a delightful ensemble gracing the Dunedin city skyline”.

Graham Warman These award-winning rental tiny houses on a very steep site in Dunedin were a design collaboration between Bevan Wood of Eco Workshop Architectural Studio and Richard Wilden of Richard Wilden Design.

“Consisting of two rental units, the project sits snugly onto an impossibly steep and difficult site. The building forms part of the answer to Dunedin’s critical housing shortage.”

The two rental units push the limits of size at 35 square metres and 24 square metres respectively, and provide accommodation within a five-minute walk of the city centre. The buildings discourage car ownership and encourage social interaction with the proximity of bars, cafes, theatre and shops, adding to the vitality and density of the central city.

“The designers, the artists, the builders – it’s a fantastic collaboration,” the judges said. “A particular strength of this scheme is the micro planning of tightly organised spaces designed for a tricky site.

“The result is a finely crafted sustainable solution where every space has been carefully optimised.”

Graham Warman The layouts of the kitchens in the two houses are different, but they both have a mezzanine bedroom and large skylights.

Richard Wilden also won a Commended Award in the Residential Alterations and Additions Category for a project titled Island Bolthole, in Oban, Stewart Island.

The judges noted the talented and somewhat eccentric Welsh architect, Sir Clough Williams-Ellis, was famous for notable and often quirky individual projects; most famously as seen in Port Merion in the UK.

“Remarkably, Stewart Island was home to one of his projects, built in 1952, in Half Moon Bay. In this scheme the original project was extended and given new life with the judicious use of prefabrication of timber components.

Graham Warman Richard Wilden also won a Commended Award for Island Bolthole - the restoration of a Stewart Island house in Half Moon Bay designed by Welsh architect, Sir Clough Williams-Ellis in 1952.

Graham Warman Exposed timbers are a key feature of the interior of the Island Bolthole house.

“Most of the elements were shipped to the site from Nelson and Dunedin. The completed scheme both extends what was there and retains the original character in an extremely admirable way.”

A futuristic brewery was another big winner, with Mike Stevenson of Stevenson Design winning the 2021 Regional Commercial/ Industrial Award for his work on the ‘New New New Residence’.

This brewery and residential project retains a two-storey historic facade, with a new three-storey building behind.

Graham Warman Mike Stevenson designed the New New New Residence - a brewery and apartment in a futuristic building behind a historic facade in Dunedin Central.

A simple offset cuboid form assists with integrating modern into historic while also being sympathetic to the original facade. Composite aluminium split into a random pattern clads the cube form giving the first glimpse into the unique apartment interior.

Judges described the project as a “playful design, with a complex and intriguing layout”.

“An unexpected use of fluorescent light and colour gives this boutique hotel an ethereal quality. These surprises are all hidden behind the original facade,” they said.

Graham Warman Composite aluminium, LED lighting and geometric themes feature strongly in the New New New Residence.

Tony Butel of Ground Up Studio received the Regional Residential Interiors Award and the Regional Residential New Home over 300m2 Award for his work on Mt Isthmus Lodge by The Lindis Group.

Mt Isthmus Lodge is a four-bedroom home built on the desire to create a challenging sculpture building referencing Zaha Hadid’s extraordinary Riverside Museum in Glasgow and directly inspired by the local surrounding mountains.

The interior finishes were kept to a very limited palette with heated, polished concrete floors through the hallways, stairways and living spaces.

The Lindis Group This is the lounge in Mt Isthmus Lodge. Tony Butel of Ground Up Studio received the Regional Residential Interiors Award for the interior.

The Lindis Group Mt Isthmus Lodge bedrooms also maximise the view.

To complement this simplistic floor palette, Ground Up Studio selected Haro Fumed Oak engineered flooring to clad almost all of the interior walls and ceiling, ensuring the dramatic forms would blend seamlessly and flow throughout. The interior doors were also selected to match the walls and to remain cohesive with the palette.

“There is very little to distract you from the curving angular form of the building with the ceiling and walls almost entirely clad in oak,” the judges said. “The finish required hand shaped mitres and obtuse curved angles and is an expression of craftsmanship which is seldom seen.”

Gary Todd of Gary Todd Architecture won two awards for two unique projects. He won a Highly Commended Award in the Residential New Home between 150m2 and 200 m2 category for his work on a contemporary single story eco-house with views of the Clutha River Valley. And he received a Commended Award in the Commercial/Industrial Category for his design of a boutique, modernist style, hotel located in Dunedin Central.

Gareth Harvey Gary Todd won a Highly Commended award for Gums House, and eco house with views of the Clutha River.

Todd’s Gums House is on a rural site set amongst old gum trees near a quaint meandering stream that runs through the 2ha property and rising hills to the east and south, with a spectacular view up Clutha river valley to the Wanaka Lake and mountains.

The client’s design brief was for a contemporary retirement home that was sited to maximise views, solar gain with outdoor areas nestled into the landscape including the gums with shelter to enhance the full potential of the property. The brief encouraged low-pitched roofs, extensive glazing, and linked pavilions to provide a sheltered courtyard.

Gareth Harvey EBB by Gary Todd is a modernist boutique hotel in Dunedin Central.

Juan Ignacio Puricelli of SUR Architecture Ltd received a Highly Commended Award in the Commercial Interiors Category Sponsored by GIB and a Regional Resene Colour in Design Award for the fit out of The Meat Preachers in Frankton’s Five Mile development.

A clean, slick and modern design fit-out, it features a splash of clean, modern tiling with stainless steel for food preparation, combined with the warmth of plywood. This is set off by the graphical creations of local designers Makebardo. It adds up to a striking serving and dining setting that fits with the exposed mechanical and electrical services of the mall’s industrial style.

Resene judges said the soft timbers, natural lighting and sleek, structural steel nestle together to create a home of sophistication within the trees.

Graham warman Juan Ignacio Puricelli of SUR Architecture Ltd received a Highly Commended Award for the fitout of The Meat Preachers in Frankton’s Five Mile development.

“The Meat Preachers effortlessly blends industrial, modern and playful elements to create a space of warmth and intrigue. The linear graphics are off-set by raw plywood and a deep, smoked olive to bring charm to this delicious fit-out,” they said.