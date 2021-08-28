Construction tipped to start in summer on Pōhara Special Housing Area

Construction is due to get under way soon on a 71-lot subdivision near Pōhara Beach in Golden Bay.

Construction may start this summer on the first stage of a planned 71-lot subdivision at Pōhara in Golden Bay.

The Richmond Pohara Holdings Ltd development was one of 20 Special Housing Areas in the Nelson-Tasman region to receive Government approval in August 2017. It relates to part of a 34ha rural property behind Pōhara Beach, bounded by Richmond Rd to the east, a gully to the west and adjoining Sandridge Terrace to the north.

That Pōhara proposal along with some other Special Housing Area (SHA) developments at Richmond are the subject of Tasman District Council’s proposed plan change 74, which is before a hearing panel that is headed by independent commissioner Gary Rae and includes councillors Kit Maling and Celia Butler.

The purpose of the plan change is to rezone a total of five areas of land at Richmond West, central Richmond and Pōhara to reflect resource consents for those sites that have been granted for residential and rural-residential development, and subdivision. It covers those sites where consents have been granted and the zoning does not align with the consented residential development only. It does not include all SHA sites in Tasman District.

Supplied The subdivision is earmarked for a 7.9ha slice of a Special Housing Area off Richmond Rd in Pōhara.

At Pōhara, the area proposed to be rezoned residential comprises about 7.9ha. Another balance lot of 26ha is to be created, retaining the Rural 2 zoning of the site. In its original submission on the proposed plan change, Richmond Pohara Holdings Ltd and its management company, Project and Ventures Ltd, say they consider the full landholding should have been in the scope of the plan change – or the full gazetted SHA at a minimum. That full gazetted area extends beyond the proposed subdivision into the gully and to the property boundary to the south.

However, the reporting officer – Mitchell Daysh Ltd senior environmental consultant Nicola Williams – has recommended that submission be rejected. In her report, Williams points out the scope of the plan change – to rezone SHA gazetted sites that have an approved land use and subdivision consent.

During a hearing via Zoom this week, Staig & Smith resource management consultant Jackie McNae,​ on behalf of the developers, said it was acknowledged there was no scope to rezone the whole property.

“However, we do think there is the opportunity to look at that gazetted area,” McNae said. “Getting that zoning into the gully area will open up a range of recreational and environmental benefits.”

As a result of the consent issued, the balance lot would have the right to a residential unit, “albeit to one dwelling, but it’s still a residential development right ... that was not there before”.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Tasman District Council Golden Bay ward councillor Celia Butler is on the hearing panel.

The majority of lots in the Pōhara development were 500-800 square metres. Another two lots were 1160 square metres and 2000 square metres respectively while lot 75, which included the original landowner's house, was 1.4ha.

“As a result of this plan change, lot 75 has additional development potential,” McNae said.

Assuming the “fairly substantial” home remained, any further subdivision would have to be designed around it. Without any significant earthworks, as a “broad indication”, that lot could yield eight to 12 allotments.

VIRGINIA WOOLF/Stuff Resource management consultant Jackie McNae says Pōhara has been identified as a location for urban growth.

While she was “a little out of the loop” on aspects of the progress of the development, McNae said she understood the detailed engineering design had been submitted to the council.

“The landowners hope that the initial stage one could go to construction this summer,” she said. “Whether that happens will be dependent on the engineering plan approval, availability of contractors and a wide range of management plan issues that are also part of the resource consents.”

McNae said she had been involved in the range of planning processes related to Pōhara since 2007 when the area was identified as a location for urban growth in eastern Golden Bay.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Tasman District councillor Kit Maling is also on the panel with fellow elected member Celia Butler and independent commissioner Gary Rae.

“The thrust of our submission is, on the one hand I guess, disappointment that this is a wasted opportunity for council to catch up with the needs for urban growth.”

Submitter Richard English spoke for himself and on behalf of fellow submitter Graham Rogers, raising concerns about storm water in the area.

English said a flood analysis model that had been used dated back to 2017. He raised concern about the model inputs.

Given the model was the “key design parameter”, it should be peer-reviewed, an assessment should be made of the inputs, the model should be amended if necessary and rerun to reflect the reality in 2021.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland University professor of urban planning Elham Bahmanteymouri explains why Kiwis have poured so much capital into housing, while other countries are content to rent. (Video first published in July 2021)

“You have to run with the information that is current,” he told the panel. “Your key decision, as far as I can see as far as Pōhara's concerned, relates to whether there's going to be a storm water impact on the land below PC74 [plan change 74] and the key element of that is the model. If the model is out of date then the decision you've got to make is being based on incorrect information.”

As he adjourned the hearing, Rae said a site visit would be arranged and then the panel members would determine whether they had sufficient information to close the hearing and go into deliberations.