Robot vacuums: Can robots save us from a household's most joyless chore?

OPINION: I’m not a person who enjoys vacuuming, although I know such people exist.

I take enough pleasure from laundry that it could almost be considered a hobby (new clothes!) I like to clean the kitchen floor on my hands and knees, and I don’t even mind hand-washing dishes, as long as I have someone to chat to while doing it.

But vacuuming is sheer drudgery. I’ve always been one of those people who leaves it until about 48 hours after the mess – the million tiny crumbs and growing dust balls – really start bothering me before I haul out the vacuum cleaner, plug it in, extend the cord and set to work with a heavy heart.

You can’t even listen to music or a podcast while you vacuum. It is a joyless enterprise.

So it was with delight that I offered to try out the latest robot technology in vacuum cleaning.

I first wrote about the Roomba 16 years ago, alongside a robot lawn mower. The homeowners I interviewed then were giddy with delight with their purchases. They felt like they were cheating at life . . . and winning!

So when Harvey Norman organised for a courier to drop me off the latest iRobot Roomba i7, anticipation was high.

The absolute genius of this situation is that my tweenager was home when the Roomba arrived, giving me an on-the-spot techxpert to set it up, download the app, clear the floors and ready us for lift off.

Stuff This rug proved too much for Max, but really it's too much for any vacuum cleaner.

Her other project was making chocolate eclairs, which had been a mess-making exercise from start to finish, so this had to be a step in the right direction.

We had to charge it for three hours, which gave us time to download the app on our phones (my daughter, who has never otherwise shown any interest in vacuuming “needed” it too), and make a cursory reading of the instruction leaflet, and also to name it.

We called it Max: Potentially gender-neutral, but in this case it became a “he”. I think it’s because my mother says vacuuming is a man’s job.

The countdown to pressing the CLEAN button was exhilarating.

When I first turned it on, it seemed oppressively loud. Then I remembered how loud a normal vacuum cleaner is and felt ashamed of myself. I felt like a lady of leisure who’s annoyed when the cleaner hums as they work, because she’s trying to concentrate on her yoga poses.

I re-set my expectations.

At first, Max went all over the show, like a drunken reveller. But there was method to his madness: He was creating a map of the house.

We had to scurry ahead of him, picking up bits of detritus before he got to them: my daughter’s empty contact lens cases dropped in the bathroom, piles of books everywhere, a charging cord. That’s no different to regular vacuum cleaning, except that in this case you have both hands free to do the pickup.

The dog was not impressed.

The first time, we humans all watched Max’s progress. We followed him through the house. We oohed and aahed as he manoeuvred around the chairs of the dining table, avoided falling down the stairs, and made it up a slight rise between wooden floor levels.

We had one rug that he couldn’t manage, but it’s an overly-floofy one that requires a hands-and-knees approach, with the old vacuum cleaner’s head removed, at the best of times.

We programmed Max to do his thing when we were out of the house – what a great feeling to be doing the grocery shopping knowing the floors would be clean when I got back.

We went to the beach for a walk and I did not care a jot that the dog got sandy. Later, my son ate toast in the lounge in a crumb-making fashion (which is to say, with a plate but not over the plate), and I did not feel stressed. Max would take care of it.

You can of course ask the little guy to spot clean as well. Which is what we did post-toast.

You pick him up, like carrying a fat little turtle, and take him to the scene of the crime. There’s a special button to press for a spot-clean. Max does a circle, ever-expanding. The crumbs are gone. You press another button and he takes himself back to the charging station.

Is he as good as doing it yourself? Consumer NZ tested robot vacuum cleaners last December, and came up with scores and recommendations for 18 different models, testing them for their proficiency on hard floors, carpet cleaning, pet hair removal and “corners and edges”.

The cleaners ranged in price from $225 for a Kogan Easyclean R10 to $1987 for the iRobot i7+.

Spokesperson Raksha Nand said Consumer’s test team found that there were some “acceptable robot vacuums for touch-ups on the market, and the technology is improving”.

“However, a heftier corded or stick vacuum is required to really get a deep clean, especially on carpets and in corners. If you have pets or level changes in your home, a robot vacuum won’t make your life easier.”

123rf It seems unlikely that this woman is authentically experiencing joy as she vacuums.

For the final test, I sought out an expert: my friend Nell.

There’s no two ways around it: Nell loves to vacuum. I’ve stayed with them many a time and noted that they seem to do it daily.

Apparently, they like it because it’s soothing, therapeutic. “It helps me feel like I have some measure of control. It’s easier than thinking or using my brain for some other possibly more useful, creative and/or rewarding task, like writing a book or taking a university paper.

“In short, I feel at peace with a clean floor.”

Would the Roomba i7 give the same satisfaction? I was shocked when they said yes: “OMG, I’ve been wanting one of those!!!!!!”

Six exclamation marks from a clean fiend. Maybe robots really can win over even the most enthusiastic vacuuming aficionado, as well as those of us who are less inclined.