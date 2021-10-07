How to minimise the risk of your new build budget spiralling

With stories weekly on shortages and price hikes for building materials, first-home buyers might be running scared at the thought of sprialling costs on a new build home – but there are ways to minimise the risk.

New-home buyers invariably discover for themselves the term “fixed-price contract” is a misconception – there is most often an out-clause.

The standard Registered Master Builders contract has a clause that allows builders to pass on increased costs – and it also works in reverse. If costs decrease, they need to pass those savings on.

MURCHISON HOMES Murchison builds at the "affordable" end of the range, but says the average cost of a build has increased by $50,000 this year.

Marty Murchison of Murchison Homes in Amberley, who builds at the “affordable” end of the range, says the most common question he gets from clients and banks is, “can you remove that clause?”. And the answer is no.

“That clause is the only thing that keeps builders working in these challenging times – my business would go under without it. It would not be possible to operate. If a builder was to take that out of a contract they wouldn’t have a future.”

Murchison says “across the board” he is seeing increases every week. But he doesn’t believe the cost of all materials as gone up 50 per cent in a year, as some reports suggest.

Supplied Marty Murchison says it is not viable for most companies to remove the fixed-price contract clause that allows builders to pass on increases in the cost of materials.

“You hear of Gib going up 35 per cent, but the dollar value of that increase for a single house is not huge. The cost of all the Gib in a house may be $4000, so that increase adds $1400 to the build.”

However, Murchison does see first-home buyers getting into more debt than ever before, with price rises putting them out of the reach of HomeStart grants.

“We have seen the average price of a new house go up $50,000 in the past year. A house we could build 12 months ago for $550,000 is now $620,000. That cost increase is not just building materials. It also reflects the increased value of the land.”

What can you do?

Murchison say there are ways to minimise your risk.

SIGNATURE HOMES Signature Homes CEO Paul Bull says it is possible to give homeowners peace of mind re price increases.

“Keep it simple when it comes to the design,” he says. “And do your research – you need to find a company with integrity that isn’t going to take advantage of the situation. Are they going to communicate well? Are they doing their best to minimise the risk, with forward orders and really good planning?

“We are ordering a long time in advance with prices already set, and that certainly helps.”

David Kelly, chief executive officer of Master Builders, also says communication is key.

“We know it is a tricky time for builders and their customers,” he says. “We are facing a lot of disruption and price fluctuations, making it very difficult to plan and cost projects.

“The key is to make sure you communicate with your designer and your builder. Homeowners need to talk openly about their budget, then all parties can manage the project to deliver the best possible home within the budget available.”

Allow for contingencies

Kelly says homeowners will need to be open to exploring different products, and their designer and builder can help with this.

“It is also important to have an allowance for contingencies, your builder can guide you as to what this should be, and where the risks are.

SIGNATURE HOMES Good planning and contracting suppliers to fixed-term pricing enables Signature Homes to offer clients fixed-price guarantees.

“Make sure you are working with a builder with experience in building homes similar to what you want. They will be best placed to assist you with understanding the potential issues and how to overcome them.

“Ask for references and then make sure you ask [homeowners] the tricky questions – not just if they were happy with the end result, but how they worked with the builder to overcome hurdles and issues.”

Kelly says the other piece of advice the association gives is to ensure buyers have the protection of a building guarantee.

“These protect you for 10 years, even if your builder is no longer in business. This is a really important part of the mix right now, and at typically less than 1 per cent of the build price, it just makes sense to have this extra peace of mind.”

‘Peace of mind’ is possible

Paul Bull, chief executive officer of Signature Homes agrees.

SIGNATURE HOMES The more simple a home design, the less likely a build will be impacted by the increase in material prices.

“We constantly review and refresh our standard home plans and specifications to ensure we not only stay design relevant, but also with a view on supply volumes,” he says.

“We have a very strong preference, where we can, for domestically manufactured goods.”

Bull says unless it’s a very simple home, Signature slows down the planning process and fully investigates every aspect of the build, including material options and supply constraints, with clients participating in the process.

Bull says all Signature suppliers are contracted to fixed-term pricing for their product, which gives clients certainty of pricing, enabling the firm to offer fixed price-guarantees.

“Obviously, we forward-price all known increases, which prevents what we’re seeing today in other parts of our industry, with rates being escalated on client’s part-way through building contracts. Once we go to contract with a client there is no escalation under our guarantee scheme.”