'Unacceptable' building consent delays are 'stopping us from building houses'

LATITUDE HOMES Delays in building consent applications being viewed by Christchurch City Council are currently stretching out to 11 weeks.

A nationwide building franchise has spoken out against the “unacceptable” delay currently being experienced by Christchurch builders waiting for building consents, calling it “ridiculous”.

Marc Hunter, managing director of Latitude Homes says it the firm’s franchise operators are being told by Christchurch City Council there is now a delay of 55 working days before a building consent application will be looked at. This is despite the statutory length of time set by the government to view an application being 20 working days.

In real time, the delay is 11 weeks, but Hunter says that is just the start. “Invariably they will take another week or two to look at the application, then they will come back requesting some additional information or change, and the clock stops. There’s another week’s delay while our engineer or draftsperson attends to that request, then the application goes back in, and the clock starts again.

LATITUDE HOMES Marc Hunter of Latitude Homes says there is a considerable cost to his company and clients having to wait more than three months for a building consent.

“We are waiting longer than three months just to get a building consent. Quite frankly, it’s stopping us from building houses. The biggest cost for us, and for many homeowners, is the holding cost of the land, while we all wait this out.”

Hunter says the problem appears to be worse for Christchurch City Council than other councils.

“I was advised that CCC believes that all councils around the country are in a similar position. We have 11 franchise owners throughout New Zealand, and we don’t have this length of delay with other councils.

“Auckland Council seems to be processing things quicker in lockdown than before. We are hearing back within the 20 days.”

LATITUDE HOMES The delay has been attributed to an unforeseen volume of applications and too few building consent officers.

Ironically, Auckland Council contracts out some of its work to a Christchurch-based company, Comply NZ.

Mathew Constable, general manager of Comply NZ, says the company works for several councils around the country, including Auckland. “We did work with Christchurch up until 2018. At that point the council contracts ended and the council went through a process of appointing new contractors.”

In a follow-up, Stuff has been told that on Friday, September 17, 2021, Comply NZ was approached by Christchurch City Council, two days after we approached the council for comment.

“Delays are happening pretty much everywhere in the country,” Constable says. “I have heard that Selwyn is having similar issues. My impression is that Christchurch had been comparatively quiet. They had worked hard to maintain staffing levels that were increased with the earthquake rebuild, and they were ready for it. But nobody predicted the housing boom would be so big.”

Kāinga Ora ‘pays more’

Constable says part of the problem with staffing levels throughout the country is competition, which is having a ripple effect: Kāianga Ora started hiring its own building consent officers a couple of years ago. “Building officers have been leaving councils to go and work for Kāinga Ora, which pays more, for the most part.”

SUPPLIED Councils throughout the country have been losing building consent officers to KÄinga Ora, which is now handling the consent process for its own builds. This is the plan for KÄinga Ora's new Bader Ventura passive social housing development in MÄngere.

The Christchurch City Council says it has lost just one staff member to Kāinga Ora.

Robert Wright, council head of building consenting for the council says six additional staff have been recruited to date “with perhaps a further two to join”.

“Recruiting is difficult in the current environment. Regulations require these staff to have specific qualifications and also gain a regulated competency to process building consents.

“The surge in consenting across the country has also resulted in unprecedented recruiting, and has impacted contractor availability. In addition to recruiting, staff have been working overtime and some process changes have been made.

“In terms of preparedness, the post Covid-19 forecasting was suggesting reduced workloads so recruiting was not anticipated, particularly considering that council’s processing timeframes over the past few years has been highly compliant with statutory timeframes.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visits the Papaioea social housing development.

“In terms of potential overflow, we have contracts in place with a range of providers, however, not all of those providers had capacity when we needed it. The level of construction in Auckland has seen Auckland Council in a similar position and utilising most of the contracting capacity available. However, we have sourced some processing assistance from another council and one or possibly two contractors.”

Constable says some councils seem to have a greater ability to use contractors. “But whether that is a greater ability or a greater willingness, is hard to tell.

“I think Christchurch is probably doing the best job it can under the circumstances. The council is not the bad guy here. Even though there are issues getting consents out, it doesn’t mean they are doing a bad job.”

Wright says the council has struggled to meet statutory timeframes in “around half of our applications”.

Hunter says he cannot understand how the council could not be prepared for the current workload, particularly in light of the housing crisis. “They had the Christchurch earthquake, and put extra people on. But they can’t keep using the same excuse [of too many applications] and Covid-19. It is getting ridiculous.”

He also says the act “lacks teeth”. “No-one cares to enforce it.”

Brian Rosenberg, head of business services and membership for Registered Master Builders says Master Builders understands the pressure that is currently on all participants in the building sector – including builders, subbies and consenting authorities.

“We work with most councils to help streamline and support the consenting process and will continue to work with Christchurch City Council through this extremely busy period."

