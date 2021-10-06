Which white will work best for your house exterior?

Neutrals always look lighter on a house exterior. This character villa looks near-white, but is painted in Resene Quarter Delta, which is described as a "soft-as-dawn mist grey".

Finding the right “white” to paint your home exterior is tricky. If you haven’t been through this exercise, you will be surprised at the huge number of alternative “whites” and neutrals on offer.

There are cool whites, warm whites, grey-whites, creamy tones and even half and quarter shades of many colours. And you can be sure, they all convey a different look – some will suit your vision and the character of your house, and others won’t.

Resene colour consultant Brenda Ngatai says one of the first things to consider is white’s chameleon quality. Whites and neutrals will pick up on other elements nearby, such as the colour of the walls of your neighbour’s house. Your walls will reflect a “quieter” version of the same tone – a dark cedar wall could make your white look pinker. If you have off-white walls and a lot of green in your garden, expect your walls to take on a green look.

Different parts of your home also reflect light differently. An off-white used under a veranda will look darker than the same colour used on the opposite wall. The paint sheen level can affect the way the colour looks as well. A low sheen paint will make the colour look muddier and denser, while a gloss finish will make it look cleaner and brighter.

Character villas

Ngatai says character villas suit crisp, fresh whites that are also warm, such as Resene Eighth Pearl Lusta, Quarter Bianca and Alabaster.

“All three options are simplistic and uncomplicated, and they work exceptionally well by themselves on villas, used as the main theme colour for all cladding – not including the roof, guttering, garage and entry doors.”

Ngatai says the simple approach, with the right white in the right places elevates the villa, creating a modern, elegant look without compromising any of the design or decorative detailing.

Mid-century homes

“Mid-century homes suit these whites too, but going slightly cooler with Resene Black White and Sea Fog can be even better. “This era is completely different to the villa, having cleaner lines without decorative embellishments. There are more cladding types, including vertical cedar shiplap, brick and fibrolite panels.”

Ngatai says soft greys, such as Resene Quarter Foggy Grey, Double Merino and Double White Pointer work well. And fibrolite panels can be painted in a contrasting dark charcoal, such as Resene Element or Half Fuscous Grey.

“Keeping brick in its natural form is a fantastic and modern look for this design, again without compromising the original Mid-century design.”

And, for trim on older homes, Ngatai says you can’t go past Resene Alabaster and Eighth Rice Cake.

In recent years, along with the move towards grey-whites for both modern homes and urban villas, there has been a lot of interest in whites with a touch of green in them, such as Resene Thorndon Cream.

Ngatai says these colours tend to change with the light quality, appearing warm one minute and cool the next. They suit our green outlooks, and bright light quality. These colours, along with yellow whites, are popular for older homes and villas, as they have a soft, classic aesthetic.

Up the contrast

It pays to remember that bright sun makes light colours look even lighter, so if you want a white-on-white look, make sure you allow for enough contrast between surfaces.

“Instead of a half and full strength of a colour, you might need to use the full strength and a triple strength to make sure each colour can be seen,” says the consultant. “If you’re choosing between two off-whites for an exterior, it’s usually best to opt for the darker one as it will seem lighter once applied and viewed in sunlight.”

Beware of glare

Glossy white finishes reflect a lot of light and can be hard on your eyes in summer. “A darker off-white and a lower sheen, such as Resene Lumbersider, will help reduce the glare. When painting your roof a light colour, make sure you consider your neighbours and avoid painting a colour that will reflect into their home.”

JANE USSHER Resene Half Sea Fog suits this character, two-storey bungalow in Freemans Bay.

Making the choice

Resene has instore colour specialists – and colour consultants who do site visits – but it’s best to finetune your options, so you are not overwhelmed.

Samples of all Resene colours can be ordered in the A4 size. Once you’ve looked at these, purchase a test pot. Ngatai says it’s important to do two coats, and on a larger piece of cardboard, such as an A2 size.

“You get a far better feeling of the colour, and can move the sample around the area you want to paint.”

It also pays to look at the colour in different lights, at different times of the day, because the subtle undertones of off-whites plus those environmental elements will affect the way you view the colour.

To help with your selection, you can pick up a Resene Whites & Neutrals palette – and it’s probably not surprising to learn the company says its top 20 paint colour list is dominated by neutrals each year.

* This article was produced in partnership with Resene. Read more about our partnership content here.