Moving Houses: Scary night journey for grand old villa split in two

Eight months on, the character villa relocated from Remuera to the Awhitu Peninsula is revisited by Clarke Gayford of Moving Houses.

REVIEW: Don’t we just love this stuff? Huge trucks moving huge houses in the middle of the night, near disasters, and owners desperate for an affordable solution to the house of their dreams. The perfect mix for a reality series.

I have interviewed many people who have relocated houses and only one has possibly regretted the decision, when their bank wouldn’t give them a loan to put the house on site and make it a little larger. But the most amazing relocation of all was the grand three-storey villa moved from Palmerston North to Clarks’s Beach, on the back of six trucks. Unbelievable.

And it’s another old character villa that features in the first episode of Moving Houses with Clarke Gayford, our very own Prime Minister’s fiancé.

SUPPLIED Meet Brendan and Leonie - the couple brave enough to take on the relocation of this massive 111-year-old villa in Remuera.

I know this house. I know that gate, that pathway beside the roses – and this is totally unexpected. The ornate 1910 villa once graced a prime site on the corner of Clonbern and Lillington Roads in Remuera, and I have been here many times, because the owners’ son was a close friend of my son when they were at school.

It’s a magnificent house, and I recall the grand entry and the amazing stained glass windows.

Now it belongs to newlywed couple Leonie and Brendan of Pukekohe, who found it on an auction site for relocatable houses. But this is not a first-home solution for the couple. They have a dream to create a unique wedding venue, and they’re up for the whole house removal experience.

SUPPLIED Brendan and Leonie with Clarke Gayford who goes along for the ride in one of the two trucks that transport the house out to the Awhitu Peninsula.

Villa bought sight unseen

Leonie bought the house sight unseen, before the developers moved in: “I saw it on a Sunday afternoon, and it went to auction online on the Tuesday. I walked into the lounge and said (to Brendan), ‘I bought it’.”

They paid $87,000, and say they fell in love with the character, the pressed metal ceilings, leadlights and magnificent stained glass windows. “It’s in remarkably good nick for something that went up 110 years ago,” says Gayford.

Brendan has his own team of builders who come in to prep the house, but Andrews Housemovers will split it in half for the move on two trucks, which will cost $100,000.

SUPPLIED The house is split in two and the roof and gables removed for the journey.

Head trucker Gary Andrew of Andrews Housemovers knows his stuff. He loves his job, and the fact he is helping people with affordable, sustainable, recycled housing.

The roof and gables have to come off, the fireplace and chandeliers will come out, and cross bracing added to every room – plus protection for the windows.

Much like Grand Designs NZ, there are unexpected hiccups. But it’s a pretty big one to “lose” the land the villa is supposed to be going to, less than four weeks before they have to move the house off its current site. Brendan and Leonie scamble for a replacement site.

“You can’t walk into one of these projects thinking it’s going to be a smooth ride,” says Brendan.

SUPPLIED There's a reason they move houses in the middle of the night. This one has to negotiate Newmarket, and a left turn into Great South Road.

We see the couple looking at the quaint 19th-century church on the Awhitu Peninsula (also featured on Stuff) – where they had planned to put the villa. They had hoped to buy the church, but consent issues meant they had to walk away.

But there is a solution: Leonie asks Brendan if he can build a church instead, so she can continue the dream. And he says he can build a church-style barn. But first they need some land.

Thieves steal chandeliers and copper

Back in town, it’s shocking to see the grand old villa minus its roof: “The old lady’s lost her dress, I guess,” says Brendan. But she’s lost more than that. It’s more upsetting to hear someone has stolen the beautiful chandeliers and all the copper.

Meanwhile, in Pukekohe, Leonie, an award-winning kitchen designer, starts planning the new interior.

Then we hear they have a new 12ha+ site on the same beautiful peninsula as the church – down a steep track, across a creek and up the other side. It has the most amazing view.

SUPPLIED After 12 gruelling hours, the house reaches the end of the sealed road, and now the truckies need to ensure the trucks don't get bogged down.

But the most exciting part of the trip is the move itself, with truckie foreman, second-generation house remover Damien in charge. He puts the difficulty of the move at a nine out of 10.

We see there is a real art to this house moving – for starters, you have to get the balance right, as the outside walls are heavier than the interior walls.

On the road

The Remuera neighbours all come out in the dark to watch the house move off the site. Everyone holds their breath. I have watched this happen myself before, and it’s scary.

There is a car parked on the road. The house has to be tilted, alarmingly, using hydraulics, to get over it.

“While the neighbours sleep, we are doing our best not to drop a house on top of someone’s expensive European car,” says Gayford. If only the owners knew. I hope they watch this. The house is INCHES above the car roof.

SUPPLIED The farm track takes the house down a valley, across a creek and up the other side.

Two-and-a-half hours later they are still in the same street. Then it’s along to Newmarket and a turn to the south. They can’t use the motorway, so they are off down Great South Road with its low overbridges.

Then it’s onto the country roads, and on past Kingseat. Gayford’s along for the ride, worrying about the bracing with every bump and jolt. And let’s face it, houses were never meant to move.

The last 20km are the hardest. At one point the trucks come to a complete stop, and everyone is tired. But it’s great to see them passing another picturesque wee church like the one the couple missed out on.

Morning dawns and early commuters want to pass – they sneak through beneath the jacked-up house. For the record, the insurance is with the moving company until the house is down on its piles.

SUPPLIED Clonbern Estate eight months on. The character villa has been restored inside, with just the landscaping to come.

This is gripping television – I’m not even that into trucks, but I love this.

They finally arrive, after nearly 12 hours on the road, and they have to get the house across the fields – via a neighbour’s property, which is helpful. At one point, as Gayford points out, there is a digger towing a truck towing a house. “I’m sure I’ve read this book to my daughter,” he says.

But they do it, and each half of the house is finally lowered onto the piles. Leonie and Brendan are thrilled with how it stood up to the trip.

Eight months on, Gayford is back. The completed house is amazing, with walls knocked down, a new kitchen and bathrooms. There is now a great flow from the kitchen through the dining area to the living room. And the kitchen, turned at right angles to the original, is much larger, and beautiful.

SUPPLIED Modern meets traditional - the living room has been updated in a contemporary style.

SUPPLIED Leonie and Brendan share a celebratory drink with Clarke Gayford who comes to check on the house.

A valuer thinks the house is worth $1.3m to $1.4m. They have spent $187,000 plus the cost of the land, $657,500, (total $844,500) plus the cost of the renovations (unspecified). But they are smiling.

Gayford gives them a present – a photograph of the Kia ora stained glass window Leonie did not want reinstalled. Which is a pity, although understandable in terms of the view. Could they not have found another place for it?

Gayford does a great job of the narration, and almost manages to stay awake for the all-nighter road trip. He has a few great stories to tell about filming this series, which you can read here.

SUPPLIED The new kitchen is contemporary, and well suited to entertaining on a grand scale.

SUPPLIED The production team gather in the kitchen to talk to the valuer.

At present, the house is just sitting in a big field all by itself, with an almighty view. But we’ll be back to see how these two progress with their Clonbern Estate wedding venue plans.

Moving Houses screens on TVNZ 1 Tuesdays, 7.30pm and TVNZ OnDemand