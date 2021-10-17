At home with photographer, DJ and robot-collector Braden Fastier

Braden Fastier at the home in Nelson that he and wife Anastazja managed to buy “by the skin of their teeth”.

Photographer by day and DJ by night, Braden Fastier also turns out to be something of an eclectic collector – with prized robots, records and copies of National Geographic magazine at his Nelson home.

He and wife Anastazja moved to New Zealand with daughters Zofia, now 7, and Louisa, 5, from Sydney in 2016, a risk for both his photography career and her connection to the Polish community, but one that is turning out well for the family.

Fastier, who was named joint Photographer of the Year in 2019, found work as a visual journalist at the Nelson Mail. He’s one of a pair setting up the inaugural 2022 New Zealand Photo Festival showcasing photography with workshops, seminars and exhibitions planned to run in Nelson from April 1-10 next year.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Fastier started collecting robots 16 years ago, starting with tin robots from the 1950s.

BRADEN FASTIER: I’d been at Newscorp in Sydney 13 years and Anastazja had a good job working in the creative arts/media doing illustrations and stuff like that.

Sydney was getting a bit expensive. We rented the whole time. We thought maybe we’d missed the boat when it came to owning property.

My Mum and stepdad were living in Nelson, the kids were just young. They said, why don’t you move here? They’d lived in Hong Kong for seven years and were going back for another three. They offered for us to look after the house, and I thought I’d start my own business or make coffee, shoot weddings at the weekend.

But then there was a job at the Nelson Mail for a visual journalist and I thought, that’s me.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Fastier says his favourite stories to tell via photography are those of minority social groups.

We had Mum’s house for about two and a half years, we saved as hard as we could, and we managed to buy. It was quite difficult. I ended up door knocking and leaving notes. We managed to just get in by the skin of our teeth.

Anastazja and I met in London in 2005 after I went for a holiday. I was meant to stay with someone else, but it didn’t work out at the last minute. One of my best friends said, ‘don’t worry, we’ll make room’. So I slept underneath the dining table, and Anastazja was there living in the lounge.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Nelson Mail Fastier says the coffee machine is “just an essential everyday thing”. “People say it’s way over the top, but I brought it second hand in Sydney.”

She was working and I was just on holiday. On her days off, we went around visiting my old haunts, Greenwich Park hill which has the best view over London, some of my favourite markets: the Columbia Road flower market, Spitalfields.

It was kind of a summer romance. I went back to Sydney thinking I can’t move to London, where is this going to go? I invited her to Sydney, expecting her to say no, but she said sure. She came for a holiday in January 2006, and she never left.

We felt apprehensive about moving to New Zealand because she had a big Polish community that was like family in Sydney. I started looking at Instagram and people who would hashtag “Nelson NZ”. One woman was Magda, and I thought she’s probably Slovac or Hungarian, but one day she posted this photo of a ruined Polish castle that’s really close to where Anastazja lived, so I messaged her.

Braden Fastier/Stuff The games is a 3D version of Connect Four. “It has the mental challenge similar to chess, but you don’t need to know the individual moves – anyone can play it,” Fastier says.

As it turns out, she’s Polish, and her husband is from Dunedin – I went to school with his sister. They’re like our best friends now.

There are about five or six other Polish families that have kids our age and a bigger group that get together at Christmas.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Fastier’s uncle, Central Otago-based artist Neil Driver, drew this picture of Fastier’s father, David Fastier, after he died nine years ago, of mesothelioma. “We didn’t ask him, but he did that drawing of Dad and gave me and my sister a copy. It’s good having him in the house somewhere and the kids can see ‘that’s Granddad’.”

My Dad was really into his music. I remember as a kid having the headphones on listening to his records and being inspired.

He was also into photography, and he took slide film. He had this rule that he always had to have someone in the photo. That translates well to newspapers.

I have about 800 records: It started as odds and ends like Terence Trent D’Arby, and Pink Floyd back when I was in my teen years. My sister sent me a cassette tape of a drum and bass jungle DJ, and then we started to have parties where we’d play tapes, some dj mixes from BBC Radio 1 in London.

It just ended up that I had the most CDs, so I ended up playing the music.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Fastier estimates he has about 800 records in his vinyl collection.

In Nelson, I DJ at Deville’s or East Street, sometimes at Bamboo Tiger, under the name DJ King B. I love it. There’s something quite magical when you find two tracks that work together – a real moment of euphoria.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Fastier has about 80 issues of National Geographic – “some of the best photo-journalism in the world”. He has issues from the 1970s, as that’s when the best photography started being published.

Photography is not as cut-throat competitive here as Sydney. When I first started in Newscorp – there were 70 photographers all competing to get the best photo and trying to be noticed to get a promotion.

I did wonder whether, without that, would I still maintain the same quality? But I think that passion comes from within. I love the role that newspapers and news organisations play in the community and my role in that. I still want to show something that makes the viewer or reader look twice and go, ‘What is the story about?’ You want to tell a bit of the story, but you want to leave some questions to be answered as well.