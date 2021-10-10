Nil rentals, just two homes for sale as Murchison housing shortage bites

Murchison is the southernmost settlement in Tasman District and about 120km south of Nelson. The town has a shortage of homes – for renters and buyers.

Real estate agent Karen Steadman​ says she could rent out 12 homes and sell another dozen in Murchison – if only they were available.

They’re not. She had just one three-bedroom home advertised for sale on Wednesday. It looked like another agency also had one home on offer.

“There's not one for rent in town,” Steadman said.

People from Wellington, Auckland, “all over the place” were interested in moving to Murchison, the southernmost settlement in Tasman District, about 120km south of Nelson.

“They’re sick of the rat race,” Steadman said of the would-be residents.

It was not a new phenomenon. Parents had long wanted to have a house with a bit of land at Murchison to raise their children, she said.

However, there were just 230 houses in the settlement and in one year recently, Steadman sold 19 properties to buyers from out of town who moved to Murchison.

“Effectively, that was all of the rental stock,” said Steadman, who has been selling property in the town since 2002.

The Covid-19 lockdowns made many people realise they enjoyed working from home. That freedom from a brick-and-mortar workplace gave people an opportunity to escape from the city with its traffic jams, making small South Island towns such as Murchison, Twizel and Clyde “appealing to be in”.

Supplied Early indications by Tasman District Council staff of possible locations for residential zoning at Murchison.

Trouble is those wanting to move to Murchison could not find a place to live. Businesses also struggled to get staff because of a shortage of accommodation.

Steadman said hops were being planted on a farm 30km along a gravel road from Murchison, and she wondered where the staff would live.

In 2016, Steadman called for the creation of a special rural zone for Murchison as it was too expensive to create residential subdivisions because “council costs and low land values” made them unprofitable.

However, there were about 20 blocks of rural 2 land on titles of about 20 hectares. If those landowners could be allowed a one-off subdivision to create a second title with a minimum of 2ha, that could provide some land for families, she said at the time.

Steadman this week said her 2016 comments still stood, but she along with other members of the community were “tired of trying” to find ways of getting more houses.

The issue came before councillors recently when elected members on the strategy and policy committee were asked to approve the start of work to develop a plan change that would, in part, rezone land for housing at Murchison.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Deputy mayor and sole Lakes-Murchison ward councillor Stuart Bryant says it is frustrating how long the plan change process takes.

Environmental policy manager Barry Johnson told committee members that the council had received a letter from the Murchison and Districts Community Council asking for more land to be rezoned.

“While documents might indicate adequate supply, that’s certainly not the reality on the ground,” he said.

Deputy mayor Stuart Bryant, who is also the sole Lakes-Murchison ward councillor, explained that while some land was zoned for housing, those landowners were reluctant to develop.

“So we need to look for new land,” Bryant said. “That might help alleviate the problem we have in Murchison where people are living in sheds, caravans, cupboards – just about anything you can think of.”

In response to a question about how long the process might take, Johnson said “all things going to plan, you may get it fully operative by the end of 2022”.

Marion van Dijk/Stuff Murchison is a popular place to stop for people travelling between Nelson and Christchurch or Nelson and the West Coast.

Bryant said the rezoning issue had been highlighted many times, and it was frustrating how long it took.

“People were driven to drink with how long these processes take in rural communities.”

Bryant suggested the council look deeper at the issue because other communities, not just Murchison, were “fighting the whole battle of getting land zoned, getting it built on ... people give up”.

Motueka ward councillor Trindi Walker said she was “grossly frustrated that every conversation I have within my ward is around the process and how long it takes to do anything”.

“Being it's a basic right, being it's a human need for people to have a place to call a home – mindful of how many people that we have currently in vehicles, in sheds, woodshed, chicken coop, under the bridge – surely ... there must be a process that we can leverage off to get this through sooner.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Motueka ward councillor Trindi Walker says having a place to call home is a basic right.

However, environmental assurance manager Dennis Bush-King said there was a legal process “that can't be compressed”.

He also pointed out that the council’s planning rules gave people the opportunity to develop only. “Do the owners want to do that?

“I guess it sounds a bit defensive, but we actually do already provide lots of opportunity for houses,” Bush-King said. “We had 601 new houses built in Tasman last year compared to 488 the previous year, that's something to be celebrated.”